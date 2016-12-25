Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Market Prepares For OPEC Cuts

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the quiet week essentially flat ending at $53.02.

Click to enlarge

Volume was light all week as traders went on vacation for the holidays. There were also no meaningful developments in the oil markets. Libya announced earlier in the week that it was reopening the pipeline to the El Feel and Sharara oil fields, but said that oil production has yet to return due to regional conflicts. On Thursday, Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) announced that production has restarted and targets 270k b/d of production growth within three months. On Friday, we saw Saudi Arabia announce its 2017 fiscal budget, and while the economy will still be in a budget deficit, the deficit has shrunk from 297 billion Riyals to 198 billion Riyals in 2017.

CFTC's trader position disclosure report up to Dec. 20th also shows a quiet market as everyone waits for the OPEC production cuts coming in Jan.

Click to enlarge

Source: John Kemp

For next week, physical oil traders will have more clarity on whether or not the OPEC and non-OPEC countries will actually cut production by looking at the loadings scheduled for Jan. Current trader reports and each country's announced export amount is already showing a decrease from Dec. to Jan., and the decreased export levels will show through storage. If the market sees that OPEC and non-OPEC are starting to see a cut in production, we think the bullish sentiment for oil will last through year end and into 2017. As a result, with one week left, we are still calling for $55 WTI.

As we approach year end, there are many things traders, investors and speculators have to look out for in 2017. The level of storage decline starting in Jan. should be material, and the counter-seasonal decrease in the first half of 2017 will elevate sentiment and push prices to $60+ in our opinion. We currently forecast that global surplus oil storage should disappear by Q3 2017, and once surplus storage goes away, the market will need to price in a geopolitical risk premium. As a result, we believe WTI could hit $70 by Q3 2017. Markets tend to be much more sentiment driven in the short term, and despite pundits calling for oil prices to remain lower for longer, that has not been our view, and we expect price to move materially to the upside in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.