Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Cold Start To January Buoys Bullish Sentiment

It was a confusing start for the natural gas market this week. Our Monday NGD article was titled, " Natural Gas Daily - Forecasts Show Warm Start For January." After Monday, we reported that there was potential for a cold bomb in mid-Jan as we said this in our " Daily Pain" series to premium subscribers:

Well, the market did do a big flip-flop and gas prices on Wednesday shot up over 8%! The cold that was originally projected to happen sometime in mid-Jan looks to be seen early Jan now according to the latest forecasts.

We understand the readers' frustration with regards to these volatile weather model flips, but we are simply reporting our findings and we hope you find them at least useful in understanding the context to what drives natural gas price movements.

Technically speaking, natural gas price momentum continues to be very positive.

The recent move up came off the critical support level of $3.25/MMBtu. We thought this level would hold as the storage projections along with technical set-up made the $3.25/MMBtu level quite important. If that level fell through, the 50-day moving average would be the next closest floor followed with the psychological $3.

More importantly however, recent weather revisions combined with storage forecasts lead us to believe that the floor has likely been increased from $3.25 to $3.40. Now understandably, natural gas prices can move much more extremely in the short-term, so these floors could still be easily broken through if bearish weather forecasts reoccur. But so far, the trend momentum for colder than normal Jan forecasts continue and as natural gas storage falls to an even wider deficit in the coming weeks. Our projection for 2017 April EOS is now 1.41 Tcf, which is considerably lower than the consensus estimates we've seen.

Overall, technical and fundamentals align for natural gas prices to move higher. If the current colder than normal weather projections continue for Jan, we see gas prices surpassing $4/MMBtu by mid-Jan 2017.

