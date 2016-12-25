Can 'Santa Claus' Rally Continue For These 3 Small Biotechs?

We take a look at all three in view of these events. Is this just the beginning of a larger move?

Biotech surged some 2% in trading Friday to end the week with very slight losses. It almost felt like a "Santa Claus" rally in this beaten down sector.

"Success requires first expending ten units of effort to produce one unit of results. Your momentum will then produce ten units of results with each unit of effort." - Charles J. Givens

It was a good way to close the week for biotech investors as the biotech indices rose more than 2% on the last day before the holiday weekend, and it felt like sort of a "Santa Claus" rally. Christmas really came early this week for the shareholders of these three small biotech stocks on Friday, all of which could be in the early innings of a bigger move.

Click to enlarge

First, Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) went up by some 33% on Friday. The trigger was the news that the FDA had accepted betrixaban for priority review for the treatment of extended-duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in acute medically-ill patients with risk factors for VTE. A priority review shortens the review period to six months from the standard ten months. Betrixaban's PDUFA date for this indication is now June 24, 2017.

Additionally, Portola announced that the European Medicines Agency has validated its Marketing Authorization Application for betrixaban for extended-duration prophylaxis of VTE in adults with acute medical illness and risk factors for VTE. This twin dose of good news caused the stock to spike some 33% Friday; a very nice early Christmas present for Portola's shareholders and a good omen for the New Year.

Click to enlarge

They said timing is everything in life, and we seem prescient on our view on Portola. We had done an optimistic piece on Portola heading into 2017 on Thursday. With confidence that the recent Complete Response Letter around the manufacturing issues around AndexXa will be soon resolved, and this unexpected good news around betrixaban, 2017 is setting up as a very good year for Portola's shareholders. I would expect some Buy reiterations and upgrades from analysts over the next week or two as this news sinks in.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) was also up more than 20% on Friday. After the bell on Thursday, the company announced positive results in its second Phase III trial using plecanatide to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The results echoed the positive results from the first Phase 3 trial that came out approximately two weeks ago.

Plecanatide is currently under review to treat chronic idiopathic constipation. It has a PDUFA date of January 29th, at which time I expect plecanatide to be approved for that indication. In trials, the compound has shown it is as or more effective than the current standard "Linzess" and has less side effects such as diarrhea. If approved, the company will file a supplementary NDA for IBS-C sometime in the first quarter, and I also expect that to be approved by the FDA. Linzess did $150 million in net sales in the United States in the second quarter.

One reason the stock surged on Friday: this news makes Synergy a more likely buyout target. The company has been a consistent target of buyout rumors in 2016. One rumored interested suitor has been Allergan (NYSE:AGN) that has been very active in the M&A arena recently and has stated its desire to expand into the gastrointestinal space. In my opinion, a more likely suitor is Takeda that has articulated it has ~$15 billion to spend on acquisitions and was recently involved in negotiations to buy Valeant's GI business for some $10 billion. Synergy may not make it through 2017 as a standalone entity, which I am sure its shareholders will be okay with.

Finally, Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), which I recently profiled on these pages, came through with its own encouraging results from its developmental pipeline late Thursday. The stock rallied 8% on Friday after an independent monitoring committee completed its review of an interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 3 trial of Progenics' prostate cancer imaging agent "1404" and recommended the trial to continue.

I will recap the investment case for Progenics. Oral Relistor was approved by the FDA on July 19th. This is already triggering a substantial boost in sales at marketing and distributing partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) which also just announced it is increasing its sales force in the treatment area. This should boost Relistor sales further. This will cause royalties to rise nicely in the quarters ahead and accelerate the timeline Progenics can earn some $200 million in additional sales milestones.

Second, Azedra, which is a late stage compound for the treatment of a couple of rare cancers, should release trial results in the first quarter. They are highly likely to be positive and this new compound could hit the market before 2017 is complete.

Click to enlarge

1404 has the potential to be targeted at a larger market than either Relistor or Azedra. As noted in my previous article, the market is giving Progenics no value for this potential. Therefore, even though PGNX is up some 80% in recent months; it still is one of my favorite small cap biotech stocks heading into 2017.

Note: All three of the names profiled above happen to be members of the Biotech Forum's 20-stock model portfolio. In the holiday spirit, from now until midnight eastern standard time Monday we are giving two-week free trials into this offering.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, PGNX, PTLA, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.