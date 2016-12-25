Brokers See Seaspan As Top Challenger Dog For Gains In December

Ten Top Challenger dividend dogs ranked by yield projected 12.38% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from the same investment in all ten.

Top ten Challengers and Dow dogs frolicked into December, charging all the way. Analyst 1-year targets predicted average 4.94% upside and 10.66% net gain from thirty Challengers.

Ten Top Challengers: GEO; CLNY; SIR; BKEP; ABR; ENLK; GAIN; EEP; GMLP; SSW averaged 9.5% yield and hailed from just four sectors, industrials, energy, financial, and real estate.

Forty Dividend Challengers (5 to 9 annual dividend increases) ranged from 4.56% to 16.78% in yield and represented nine of eleven Morningstar business sectors 12/21/16.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

December Challengers

Yield (dividend/price) results from David Fish's Dividend Challengers Index members listed as of 11/30/16 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of December 21 on YCharts. Results from that data showed the top ten members residing in just four of eleven Morningstar sectors: industrials (2); energy (3); financial services (1); real estate (4). Those ten stocks posted yields averaging 9.5%.

Top Challenger dog selections for December were reviewed, step by step, below to provide actionable conclusions by yield, target price upsides, and net gains.

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top Dividend Challenger Dogs Showed 7.52% to 16.78% Yields as of December 21

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

Forty For The Money

This article was written to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Including analyst price upside estimates in the analysis expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Refined 40 Leading Challenger Dogs by Yield

David Fish's November 30 Challengers list contained stocks distinguished by paying increasing dividends for 5 to 9 straight years. These, ranked by yield as of December 21 closing prices, revealed the top ten. Top December dogs were two industrial firms, Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) [1], and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) [2].

Three energy stocks placed third, fifth, and seventh: Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) [3]; EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) [5]; Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) [7].

One financial services firm placed fourth by yield, Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) [4]. Finally, four real estate firms captured the sixth, and eighth through tenth slots on the list, Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) [6], Select Income REIT. (NYSE:SIR) [8], Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) [9], and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) [10] to complete the ten December Challengers top yield dog list.

Challenger Dividend vs. Price Paired Against Dow

Periodic strength of ten top Challenger dogs by yield was graphed below as of market closing prices through 12/21/2016 and stood up against those of the Dow. Projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share price of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Challengers And Dow Dogs Charged Aggressively Into December

Challengers dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each dog crashed while single share price for the ten rose up after November to set their bullish charge. Challengers top ten dog dividend declined 21% while price inclined 17%. The Challengers moved closer to overbought status by narrowing their gap of dividend over price. Between November 7 and December 21, dividend from $10k invested in the top ten Challengers fell from 807% to 539% higher than their aggregated single share price.

Dow dogs also charged into December, as aggregate single share price for those ten soared as dividends dropped. From November December, price soared 15%, while annual dividend (from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten) fell 4.63% according to IndexArb.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested) raced to a new record gap.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Grew Morbidly Overbought

January 8, 2016, the overbought gap was down to $224 or 56%. In February the gap grew to $246 or 59%. A March charge put the gap at $293 or 73%. April set a 2016 record expanding to $400 or 104%, May's brought the gap down to $350.

A July surge made it $414 or 114%. August pushed the gap to $418 but still 114%. September grew the gap to another record for the year, $471 or 128%. October rolled the chasm back to $378 or 101%.

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend moved to $28.06.

In marked contrast to the Dow, Challenger Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $11.07 as of December 21.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Alleged Ten Challenger Dogs Showed A 18.5% Average Upside And (5) Ten Showed Average -7.1% Downside To December 2017

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Imagined (6) A 4.94% Average Upside & (7) 10.66% Average Net Gain From Top 30 Challengers As Of December, 2017

Top thirty dogs from David Fish's Dividend Challengers list were graphed below as of December 7, 2016 as compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2017.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst data, as reported by Yahoo!Finance, projected a 5.4% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 4.2% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts had a better history of accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

CHAL (9)10TOPSTOX DE16/17

Actionable Conclusion (8): Wall St. Wonders Wanted 14.5% to 46.77% Net Gains From Ten Dividend Challenger Dogs By December 2017

Five top dividend yielding Contender dogs were among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this period the dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2017:

Seaspan Corporation was projected to net $467.76 based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was projected to net $313.75 based on the lowest estimate from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Colony Capital Inc. was projected to net $298.7 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was projected to net $259.36 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate by two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT was projected to net $24.20 based on dividends plus five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Arbor Realty Trust was projected to net $197.81 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) was projected to net $192.43 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was projected to net $172.64 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Tesoro Logistics LP (NYSE:TLLP) was projected to net $172.62 based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% greater than the market as a whole.

Blueknight Energy was projected to net $144.96 based on dividends plus mean target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole

The average projected net gain in dividend and price was 24.69% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Showed Four Challenger Dogs With Losses Of 6.08% to 14.95% By 2017

Probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) was projected to lose $60.81 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) was projected to lose $94.71 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) was projected to lose $149.07 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) was projected to lose $149.52 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 11.35% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): SSW vs. CHSP 3 Month Price History Contradicts Analyst Upside Expectations!

Three month price performance of Chesapeake Lodging Trust, the Challenger portfolio "loser" red-lined by analysts, showed a 10.95% vertically inclined price history, while projections for analyst tagged upside leader, Seaspan Corp. plumbed the depths to -35.18%.

Momentum contradicts the broker brain trust again.

Dog Metrics Saw Big Bargains From Small Challenger Dogs

As noted above, Ten Challenger dividend dogs showing the biggest dividend yields as of December 21 represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors: industrials (2); energy (3); financial services (1); real estate (4). Listed as of market close, December 21, Challenger dividend dogs arranged themselves by yield, as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Assert (10) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield Challengers Deliver 20.81% VS. (11) 18.51% Net Gains from All Ten As Of December 21, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten Challenger kennel by yield promised 12.38% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of all ten. The fourth lowest priced Challenger dog, Seaspan Corporation, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.77%.

Lowest priced five Challenger dogs as of December 21 were: Blueknight Energy; Arbor Realty Trust; Gladstone Investment; Seaspan Corp.; EnLink Midstream Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $6.85 to $17.79.

The higher priced five Challenger dogs as of December 21 were: Colony Capital; Golar LNG Partners LP; Select Income REIT; Enbridge Energy Partners LP; The GEO Group, whose prices ranged from $20.74 to $34.58.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. It also works sometimes for testing bargain Challenger dogs, as you almost saw.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for Challenger stocks per YahooFinance data covering this Seeking Alpha article from late-January in 2016. These graded the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for The Top Ten Contenders by yield between late-January 2016 vs. December 2016 was one loss, and seven gains. Five small dogs were gainers, four gainers were big Challenger dogs. O'Higgins' basic method completed this test at a 90% success rate for price. All ten dividend yield ratios declined. Six dividend payouts decreased and four stayed unchanged.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for a Challenger dog stock investigation in late-December, 2016. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

