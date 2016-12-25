'Despair' Or, Going To The Store With No Shopping List

Some years ago, during the (relatively) restrained period that coincided with my stint in business school, I had a live-in girlfriend who liked to cook. Each week she would use a magnet shaped like a black Labrador to affix a blank sticky note to the refrigerator. Throughout the week she would fill it up with the things we needed from the grocery store. On Saturdays, I would take it off the refrigerator, add "steaks" and "ginger ale" to the end of it, and leave it on the counter with my debit card for her to take to the store.

Once I finished grad school, I moved out rather hastily (greener pastures awaited, or so I thought). As you might imagine, I did not carry on the grocery list tradition once the girlfriend was officially relegated to the annals of Heisenberg history. I figured there was no point. The list would have been the same every week: steaks, ginger ale, fresh tomatoes (for snacking), and Tums. Everything else I needed was readily available at the liquor store.

Well, I quickly figured out two things: 1) you can't really survive on steaks, ginger ale, and tomatoes, and 2) once you become an adult (and I'm not really sure when that is sometimes), you really do need a list. Have you ever run completely out of everything you need and then tried going to the store without a list? Yes? Well then, you know what happens next. You end up back at home an hour or so later with a collection of random items that don't match or otherwise complement one another. You're then left with $100 (or so) worth of largely incompatible edibles, which means that each time you cook dinner for the next week, you'll feel like you're on an episode of "Chopped."

That's kind of how I like to conceptualize Donald Trump's policy initiatives. It's like the campaign trail was his grocery store trip and instead of making a coherent list of policy proposals, he just went down the aisles with a shopping cart and grabbed whatever sounded good.

Well, guess what? The president-elect is about to end up back at the (White) house with a bunch of incompatible campaign promises and he'll be forced, like Heisenberg cooking dinner with mismatched ingredients, to try and make them commingle in a way that doesn't make anyone sick.

For example, consider the following from Goldman (emphasis mine):

Risk markets are so far taking Yellen's (relative) hawkishness in stride. While the equity rally has taken a pause over the past week, the rally post-Trump appears to have looked past the fact that the economy is already running close to full employment. The growth outlook will soon be capped by the growth rate of potential GDP (if it has not already exceeded it), following which the main consequences of fiscal stimulus are likely to be a combination of higher inflation and higher real rates. But longer-term GDP growth - that is, the growth rate of GDP supply - seems likely to remain sluggish, in line with secular headwinds arising from slower productivity growth and a slower growth rate of working age population. Some of Trump's policy proposals, like stricter immigration reform and aggressive trade negotiations, could potentially even add to these headwinds. Others, like de-regulation and corporate tax reform, have the potential to help by improving the business climate for investment and productivity growth. With economic slack running on empty in the US, greater fiscal stimulus will go more (if not mostly) to inflation than to growth. And this, of course, will force the Fed to remove monetary accommodation faster than either it or markets were thinking just a few short months ago. Reflecting this risk, the dollar has rallied and bonds have sold off.

See, that's exactly what I'm talking about. Trump has a whole bunch of proposals and when taken together they do not constitute a coherent plan. In fact, they clash at almost every turn.

This is going to be a very precarious balancing act and the Fed will need to play things just right in order to keep from accidentally getting too zealous in the quest to "stay ahead of the curve."

Let me explain a bit further. It seems entirely possible that much of the reflation momentum has been front-loaded a month prior to Trump's inauguration with little in the way of negative side effects. Further yield increases might not be taken in stride. Here's how Goldman explains it (emphasis mine):

With the strong increase in risk appetite in Q4, there is a risk that a large part of the improvement in growth is already priced in equities; the US equity risk premium has declined substantially since the summer. The optimism following the Trump election has front-loaded a material amount of the reflation potential for the US, and further repricing of yields might have negative side-effects (lack of yield anchoring in peripheral Europe, pressures on EM and the growth/rates mix turning unfavourable).

Okay, so breaking this down, what we want to know is whether the ebullient outlook for growth in the US can continue to support the case for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). When the growth outlook is less sanguine, risk assets like equities and HY credit (NYSEARCA:HYG) may not be a good hedge for rate shocks. Here's Goldman with an eye-opening comparison:

In the near term, the mix of growth optimism and rates is likely to be more important for risky assets than the actual growth/inflation mix. Higher rates have not been digested equally well by different assets as the growth optimism outside the US has been more muted. While US equities have made all-time highs, other assets have struggled to buffer higher yields as optimism has been more muted. Equity/bond return correlations in Europe and EM have stayed positive, close to the levels from the summer and similarly high as during the US taper tantrum in May 2013 and the Bund tantrum in April 2015 (Exhibit 26). The same has been true for riskier credit: EM credit spreads have become positively correlated with yields (Exhibit 27). US HY credit spreads have buffered higher yields so far, but correlations with yields are close to turning positive. Click to enlarge

"Continued uncertainty on central bank policies and rate volatility might worsen the growth/rates mix," the bank goes on to warn, adding that "increases in bond yields owing to central bank disappointment are unlikely to be buffered by risky assets."

You can see that in the charts shown above. When the growth outlook is dour and rates march suddenly higher, you can't necessarily expect equities to serve as an effective hedge.

Put simply: the US was up against an end of cycle dynamic. And then along came Trump. Investors now hope we can squeeze a bit more out the economy by implementing fiscal stimulus. Here's Goldman again:

The cycle matters a lot for the equity response to higher rates. With the US economy already more late cycle with output and employment almost at full capacity, the question in recent years has been: how much can the growth/inflation mix improve? The US economic recovery is already in its 8th year: S&P 500 earnings are near all-time highs, as are equity indices and valuations. The US has followed a relatively 'typical' equity cycle post the GFC. After a sharp correction driven by a decline in both earnings and P/E ratios in 2008 ('Despair'), from March 2009 US equities recovered sharply, mainly driven by P/E ratios, in anticipation of earnings growth ('hope'). In 2010, it entered the 'growth' phase, which tends to last longer and where equities increase mainly driven by earnings growth. Click to enlarge Since 4Q14, valuations have been the key driver of returns reflecting little earnings growth; the US likely entered the 'optimism' phase where valuations and long-term expectations drive equities more. The reflation trend since July, further boosted by the US election outcome, has fueled increased optimism on fiscal easing as a new driver of growth. But the potential for disappointment has increased and US late-cycle concerns are likely to linger in 2017; without another 'growth' phase, the risk is clearly that the cycle ends in 'despair.'

This brings us back to the notion that if there's very little slack left in the economy, fiscal stimulus will simply push up inflation without doing much for growth. That would seem to presage a descent into stagflation and one is certainly left to wonder whether Trump's trade policies won't make things that much worse.

Of course, it's not too late for the incoming president to go back and make a shopping list that includes a set of compatible policy proposals which, when thrown together, form a coherent platform.

Unfortunately, I suspect he's no more likely to do that than I am to bring back the refrigerator sticky note tradition.

