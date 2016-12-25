Trading VIX Update - Record High For SVXY

It was a quiet week in the markets, which laid the foundation for a great week for short volatility strategies. I suggested in my previous recap that markets have absorbed all remaining and known risks for 2016 and should bide time and move slightly higher in all probability until Trump's inauguration and the start of the earnings reporting season. I also reiterated my year-end target of $96 on ProShares Short VIX Short Term (NYSEARCA:SVXY) and felt that there were upside risks to my target based on the prediction that VIX index will range between 11 and 14.

VIX index closed 6.23% lower on the week, ending at 11.44 and for a very brief moment traded below 11.

The nominal value of VIX index is very low. This leads many pundits to conclude that traders are too complacent in their thinking that markets won't be selling off in the near term, and therefore, refusing to buy insurance in the form of put options. On the other hand, a low VIX index also implies that participants are not exceptionally euphoric regarding significant upside potential either. These VIX levels are implying that current expectations of S&P 500 are that of a slow grind higher or range-bound trade.

VIX futures curve on the other hand is very steep with February roll-yield almost at 40%.

January and February VIX futures are 28 days long as front-month contracts, and a 40% roll yield for February implies a potentially huge move higher for SVXY over the next seven weeks if VIX index averages 12 over the aforementioned time period.

I assign a very low probability for VIX index to average 12 or lower through mid-February, but I also see no reason why VIX index would suddenly spike above 16 and stay there given current market dynamics. Market internals remain quite healthy, bond yields have tempered their steep rise for now, economic reports are on balance positive, and projected fiscal reforms appear to be market friendly. There is always a risk of a political/geopolitical event, but that risk exists each and every day and is impossible to discount with any certainty.

Back to the roll yield - it is a major tailwind for SVXY and VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV). On Friday, both tickers notched a record weekly closing high, moving up 50% from pre-election lows and currently up more than 200% from February intra-week lows.

My year-end target of $96 was surpassed mid-week as SVXY briefly traded above $98 on Wednesday and Thursday before settling at $96.58 on Friday. Roll yield will exert downside pressure on January VIX futures if trading remains quiet to finish the year. However, I expect those futures to hug the area around 14 even if VIX index continues its extended stay in low 11s. Thus, my most probabilistic scenario for SVXY is to finish next week between $96 and $98 or basically unchanged. Once again, I see more upside risks to this scenario currently than downside risks.

Trades

Despite my overall bullishness on short volatility strategies, I had an assessment last week that risk/reward ratio of my existing 2018 calls has greatly deteriorated. Therefore, I covered all strike $100 and $120 calls last Monday in order to fix profits. Needless to say, timing of those closing trades proved to be way off the mark as prices continued higher throughout the week. Nevertheless, I have achieved my objective of fixing profits, which ranged from four-bagger to nine-bagger compared to the initial purchase price, raising cash levels, and lowering overall risk of the trading account.

My largest position - $130 strike calls - remain intact, but I'm looking into hedging it, too, as SVXY continues higher. It will be a day-to-day decision depending upon the structure of the VIX futures curve and overall market developments. I am confident DOW 30 index will take out 20,000 level, but I have no idea what probabilities I should be assigning to the subsequent path of market indices after the round figure resistance is broken to the upside. What I do know is that roll yield of near-term VIX futures is very supportive of SVXY over the next several weeks.

Account performance YTD:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.