AT&T - Favorable Market Conditions Should Aid Long-Term Growth

I expect AT&T (NYSE: T) to perform in line with its peers. I believe there could be further upside from DTV synergies and the Mexican mobile investments as the company's foray into major Latam markets presents a diversification away from the uncertainties of U.S. wireless competition. I have a $44 price estimate for AT&T, which is about 15% ahead of the current market price.

AT&T is the largest communications holding company in the United States, with operating subsidiaries providing services under the AT&T and DirecTV brands. AT&T is recognized as a world leader in providing IP-based communications services to business and the U.S. leader in providing wireless, high speed Internet access, local and long distance voice, video services, telecom equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. As part of its "three screen" integration strategy, AT&T is expanding video entertainment offerings to include such next-generation television services across the mobile device, PC, and TV.

AT&T doubled down on the Mexican wireless market in 2015, purchasing wireless operator Iusacell and the wireless assets of Nextel Mexico, as it looked to diversify operations beyond the saturated and highly competitive U.S. market. The business fared reasonably well over 2016, recording robust customer growth, although this came at the expense of aggressive pricing and weaker margins.

Two weeks into the launch of DirecTV Now, consumer buzz continues to build, as do investor questions on its potential to disrupt. I remain optimistic, as the product's dramatic entrance will help not only grow its video base but reinvigorate its mobile strategy. I raise target to US$45, on higher estimates and multiples that now reflect scale in network, video, and, soon-to-be, content.

Just last week, CEO Stephenson described early demand as "dramatic" and that the company had already reached its Dec. goal for subs. I expect this momentum to continue into '17 and break up the TAM as follows:

1) 20-30m broadband-only homes that the product primarily looks to target;

2) under-penetrated areas including MDUs (~1.6m in Manhattan alone);

3) share from the existing Pay TV ecosystem.

Lastly, there are 5-6m potential subs who are interested in traditional DirecTV but have not been able to get past certain hurdles like annual contracts or credit checks.

DirecTV Now is AT&T's first push into mobile video and over time, I believe the service will evolve with more price and channel flexibility. As it stands, there are four different packages ranging from US$35-70/mo. and availability for up to two streams on any device. As part of the launch, DirecTV is offering its Go Big package originally US$60, for US$35 for a limited time. The offering is expected to have slimmer margins vs the linear product of 25%+, but profitability should improve as it eliminates the need for boxes, truck rolls, etc, making it less capital intensive.

Black Friday promos were more muted vs the industry, as marketing was likely held up in anticipation of DirecTV Now. However, I expect a pick-up in activity in the next few weeks. Upcoming promos could include discounted devices and could incorporate DirecTV Now as a source of differentiation or retention. The app could also eventually convert non-AT&T subs to the network. Separately, based on an 8-K filing, AT&T is poised to win the multi-billion dollar FirstNet contract. It's expected to run 25 years with a year 1 budget of US$6.6bn; the contract will also provide AT&T with 20MHz of spectrum.

AT&T charges DirecTV and any other content player the same for network usage, steering it clear of net neutrality issues. Meanwhile, AT&T's unlimited promo for DirecTV and AT&T wireless customers is currently not extended to DirecTV Now subs. However, I believe this could eventually change, enhancing its consumer value proposition. Meanwhile, in a Senate hearing last week regarding the Time Warner deal, executives were met with scrutiny. However, several lawmakers have questioned traditional merger review processes to the potential benefit of AT&T.

AT&T's Mexican wireless base expanded by about 23% over the first nine months of this year to roughly 10.7 million subscribers. The carrier has been growing via a mix of aggressive pricing and expanding coverage. For instance, AT&T offers a 6 GB data, voice and text plan for about $25 a month. In comparison, pricing in the U.S. stands at roughly $80.

The carrier's LTE coverage in the country has grown from just about 51 million POPs in Q1 2016 to about 74 million POPs at the end of Q3. The carrier has also pledged to invest as much as $3 billion to upgrade its network, improving LTE coverage to reach about 100 million POPs by 2018. However, AT&T's revenue growth in dollar terms has been hurt by the depreciation of the Mexican Peso versus the U.S. dollar (The Peso is down 20% over the last 12 months). For instance, while the Mexican telecom sector as a whole witnessed 13.3% year-over-year growth in revenues over Q3, AT&T's growth in dollar terms remained almost flat. AT&T's operations also remained loss-making over the first nine months, amid continued investment in operations, network and subscriber acquisition, with operating margins standing at around -36%. That said, things should improve going forward as wireless is a high-fixed cost business, and AT&T's expanding subscriber base should help it to improve cost absorption and margins. Moreover, AT&T's postpaid mix in Mexico stands at a healthy 44%, well ahead of the broader industry, which has a postpaid mix of just about 16%. This could also help profitability in the long-run.

The Mexican government introduced a slew of new telecom reforms in 2014 to improve coverage and lower costs for customers. Notably, the government has been looking to reduce the influence of America Movil, the dominant player in the Mexican market, requiring the carrier to reduce its market share to under 50%. As the carrier hasn't been able to meet this requirement yet, given its slow progress with divestitures, regulators have forced it to eliminate interconnection charges that its smaller rivals had to pay for incoming calls to its network, as well as requiring it to share infrastructure with others. These asymmetric regulations have been proving beneficial for smaller players such as AT&T, which holds roughly 12% of the Mexican wireless market.

AT&T reported an in-line quarter with 3Q16 revenue of $40.9B and adj. EBITDA of $13.6B. EBITDA margins of 33.3% were 40bps higher than expected driven by lower handset upgrades and phone net adds. FCF of $4.8B beat $4.5B estimate on lower CAPX. The company is focused on cutting expenses and growing new services and I view the proposed acquisition of TWX as a transformative move that will allow the company to combine its leadership in distribution with premium content in unique ways.

AT&T has entered an agreement to acquire Time Warner in a stock-and-cash transaction valued at $108.7B ($85.4B equity value plus $23.3B net debt). Time Warner shareholders will receive $107.50 per share including $53.75 per share in cash and $53.75 per share in AT&T stock. Time Warner shareholders will own between 14.4-15.7% of AT&T based on the number of AT&T shares outstanding today.

I expect AT&T to perform in line with its peers. The company's competitive responses to Sprint and T-Mobile could pressure wireless growth metrics, offset by modest top-line and margin growth prospects within wireline. I believe there could be further upside from DTV synergies and the Mexican mobile investments as the company's foray into major Latam markets presents a diversification away from the uncertainties of U.S. wireless competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.