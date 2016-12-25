China's Gold Market Opens Up To Boost RMB Internationalization

The launch of the SGEI has not been a failure in my opinion - it has elevated gold trading in (offshore) renminbi.

Last week, the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) launched a new English website to offer international customers more information and tools on trading gold in renminbi through its subsidiary in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone the Shanghai International Gold Exchange (SGEI). BullionStar took the opportunity to translate a speech by Teng Wei, Deputy General Manager of the SGEI, named "How China's Gold Market Can Help The RMB Achieve International Status" that was held at the Renminbi World summit in Beijing on the 29th and 30th of November 2016. In the speech, Teng Wei outlined his vision for the SGEI going forward regarding renmibi (RMB) internationalization, connecting the onshore and offshore renminbi market and increasing gold market share.

My comment before you read the translation:

1) In the financial blogosphere, the general perception is that the SGEI has been a failure since it was launched in September 2014. This analysis is based on the assumption that the trading volume of the most popular SGEI contract (1 Kg 9999 - iAu99.99) has been tepid for two years now. But this analysis neglects two important elements.

First, iA99.99 can be traded competitively "on Exchange", but also in the OTC market. The OTC possibility is hardly known by commentators in the English world, though the related volumes are significant. Have a look at the next chart in which I've plotted iAu99.99's weekly trading volume "on Exchange" and in the OTC market. Clearly, iAu99.999 is traded mainly in the OTC market.

Second, international customers of the SGEI can not only trade the SGEI gold contracts, but they can also trade SGE (domestic) gold contracts. Logically, as at present liquidity on the SGE is much higher than on the SGEI, many international customer that seek to trade gold in renminbi, and don't need to export the metal, will choose to trade SGE gold contracts.

When observing total trading of all SGE(I) gold contracts, there is a clear rise in volume since the SGEI was launched.

Up till now international customers are mainly trading SGE contracts. The significant rise in trading volume of all SGE(I) contracts since September 2014 is due to the inception of the International Board (SGEI). In the second week of November, 806 tonnes was traded on the SGE(I), the highest amount ever.

So the launch of the SGEI has not been a failure in my opinion - it has elevated gold trading in (offshore) renminbi.

For more information please read my post The Workings Of The Shanghai International Gold Exchange or have a look at the graph below.

International customers can trade domestic contracts but are not allowed to withdraw the metal from the vaults (and export).

2) Teng Wei mentions that in 2015 gold demand in China and India was 985 and 849 tonnes, respectively. In the case of China, this refers only to consumer demand, not institutional demand. Chinese consumer and institutional demand in 2015 combined was well north of 2,000 tonnes.

For more information please read my post Spectacular Chinese Gold Demand 2015 Fully Denied By GFMS And Mainstream Media.

3) A gold exchange doesn't flourish overnight. The SGE was launched in 2002; in that year its total trading volume was 22 tonnes and withdrawals accounted for 16 tonnes. Ten years later total trading volume was 3,175 tonnes and withdrawals accounted for 1,138 tonnes. In 2015, total trading volume was 17,033 tonnes and withdrawals accounted for 2,582 tonnes. The development of the SGE, becoming the largest physical gold exchange globally, took time and it can be no different for the SGEI.

Document Translation [brackets added]:

Teng Wei: China's Gold Market Opens Up To Boost RMB Internationalization

29-11-2016 Sina Finance

The 2016 RMB summit was held in Beijing on the 29th and 30th of November. Deputy General Manager of the Shanghai International Gold Exchange Center Teng Wei participated in the forum and discussion on "How China's Gold Market Can Help the RMB Achieve International Status". He expressed that using Shanghai's free trade zone status, investors can open trading accounts denominated in RMB and participate in trading directly through the Exchange's international board [SGEI] that allows access to most of the precious metal products that are traded in China. The international board has developed relatively well since establishment with active participation from international members and steadily increasing trading volume.

Gold on the international board is quoted and settled in RMB, which effectively connects the RMB onshore market and offshore market. This will extend the scope of RMB usage across borders and provide a new channel for inward capital flows. It is a move that is beneficial to expand the RMB usage to steadily promote internationalization of the RMB.

The actual speech: