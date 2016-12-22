Investing Books For Your Holiday Reading List

Compiling your winter break reading list and looking for some titles that may make you a better investor? Here's some help.

I recently asked BlackRock strategists and portfolio team members to name the most useful book they have read recently from an investing perspective. Here are their top recommendations, in alphabetical order.

1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus by Charles C. Mann. This survey of what we now know about the pre-Columbus Americas is a good reminder to always do your own legwork and not just rely on the conclusions of others.

Capital Returns: Investing Through the Capital Cycle: A Money Manager's Reports 2002-15 1st ed. by Edward Chancellor (Editor). This collection, examining how the capital cycle approach to investing works, provides a reminder of how important (and rare) excellent capital allocators are.

The Curse of Cash by Kenneth S. Rogoff. Harvard economist Rogoff argues for getting rid of most paper money, with particularly interesting implications for monetary policy.

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance. This former marine and Yale Law School graduate's memoir of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town is a key book to understanding President-elect Donald Trump's win.

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari. This attempt to predict the future, especially as it relates to technology's impact on humans, seems like a must-read for investors.

Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future by Martin Ford. An "eye opening" book, according to one BlackRock Investment Institute member, that examines how artificial intelligence, automation and robotization may impact the economy and society.

Showdown at Gucci Gulch: Lawmakers, Lobbyists, and the Unlikely Triumph of Tax Reform by Alan Murray. This history of 1986 tax reform can help illuminate the current tax reform debate.

The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan. This history provides an alternative view of how world trade has developed over time.

Looking for more reading inspiration? Last year, we polled BlackRock's top investing minds to find out what books they'd recommend to those looking to become better investors, and here are the seven titles that made our 2015 summer reading list.

What must-read investing books did we miss?

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.