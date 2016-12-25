Why You Should Have Asked Santa For Cash

I shook off the Santa myth pretty early in life. I suppose I was cynical even as a child.

Having thought it through, I one day became thoroughly fed up with the notion of flying reindeer. Further, I had come to the inescapable conclusion that even if he were picking up an hour here and an hour there by traveling across time zones, there simply was no way for one man to hit that many houses in one night. And so, one day I put it to my mother in the simplest terms I could think of: "Santa Claus can't be real." It was almost as if I thought I might be telling her something even she didn't know.

Well, as it turns out, she did know and so did all the other adults. That's when I figured out that I didn't need the middleman in the red velvet suit. I could just tell people what I wanted for Christmas straight to their faces.

That marked a critical turning point for me because at that point, I figured it was okay to just ask for cash. It wasn't that I didn't want to ask for cash before, I just felt like asking Santa for currency was a kind of egregious affront to Christmas decorum.

Effectively, I understood the embedded optionality of cash at a very early age. The line of reasoning is quite simple - even for a child. I want a new basketball. But I realize that I want other things too. It's also likely that I might not even be aware of all the other things I might want. If I ask for the basketball instead of the cash I need to buy that same basketball, I've basically ruled out the possibility of choosing other things over the ball. Furthermore, it could be that by the time my parents get around to driving me to the store to buy the ball, the other things I want go on sale due to circumstances that make them temporarily unattractive to buyers but still desirable if purchased for the long run. Now, I can purchase several of them as opposed to only one basketball. Here's the same concept applied to financial markets (via former SocGen analyst Dylan Grice):

The holder of cash has an effective option to purchase more volatile assets if and when they become cheap. Thus, a willingness to hold cash when there are no obvious alternatives is the simplest way to 'get long of the tails', and therefore the original 'long-vol' strategy.

Now, when might there be "no obvious alternatives" to cash? How about when correlations between asset classes are rising in an environment that's ripe for tail risks to materialize? Here's a chart I've shown several times in the past:

(Chart: Citi)

As Citi put it earlier this year: "when diversity is lost, fragility increases."

(Graphic: Citi)

As US equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) investors, what we want to know is whether stocks can continue to serve as a buffer against rising bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) yields. In other words, we want to know whether we can rely on the correlation between stock and bond returns being negative. Here's Goldman:

At low-level bond yields, when deflation fears may be high because of both depressed growth and inflation, equities can rally despite increasing bond yields, if hopes for a growth pick-up drive lower equity risk premia, which can buffer higher yields. Exhibit 23 confirms that, in periods of low inflation and growth, the return correlation tends to be negative, as the growth/ inflation mix tends to improve with rising yields.

As noted, this depends to a great degree on the extent to which the market sees a catalyst for more growth - currently, that catalyst is fiscal stimulus. Of course, the Fed has to be cautious not to upset the balance:

At the same time, fears of too high inflation and central bank tightening must be kept in check; the speed and source of bond yield increases matter as well. From very low levels of bond yields, the risk of rate shocks is high. Higher rate volatility, owing to unanticipated central bank shifts (like during the US taper tantrum or 1994), is also likely to result in a less stable equity/bond correlation.

The fear now is that we could suffer from what Goldman calls "reflation frustration" in which "bonds sell-off too fast due to fears of excessive inflation [creating] a risk of indigestion by risky assets." It's also possible that "broader late-cycle concerns could drive a 'risk-off' episode, for which bonds may be a poorer hedge than in recent years" (note: bonds will be a poorer hedge now because yields are still historically low). Here's the stock/bond return correlation going back 116 years:

(Chart: Goldman)

So if bonds can't be relied upon to hedge risk-off behavior and stocks can be depended upon to guard against rising yields, then what does one do? For the answer, let's go to Goldman one last time:

We recommend increased cash allocations as a buffer.

And just think, following that advice will also give you the optionality to snap up whatever ends up being oversold when the smoke clears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.