Germany: The Economy Takes Off

The December Ifo business climate index gives the German economy a festive mood. The monthly index is based on a survey of around 7,000 German firms in manufacturing, construction, wholesaling and retailing. The Ifo Business Climate Index was up from 110.4 points in November to 111.0 points in December, which is its highest reading since July 2011.

Click to enlarge

Assessments of both the current business situation and expectations improved. While in manufacturing and retailing the business climate index improved only slightly, wholesaling improved substantially. Construction remained strong as always, with business expectations at another record high. Interest rates in Europe are at extremely low levels which continues to be driving the boom in construction and real estate.

The Bundesbank, Germany's central bank, expects GDP growth of 1.8% for 2016 and 2017. After a weak third quarter of just 0.2% growth, they expect the fourth quarter to add much more. The health of the German economy is based on stable domestic consumption, high employment and rising income. Besides having good domestic conditions, the export-dependent country can profit from euro weakness which partly offsets any global slowdown in demand.

The DAX finally managed to break out of its sideward range and follows the U.S. market in making new highs for the year. However, the DAX still trades 8% below its all-time-high in 2015.

I am optimistic for 2017 and expect the German stock market to come close to levels seen in April 2015. Euro weakness and a very positive outlook for business conditions by companies will manifest in the next earnings season. Buying into weakness (the DAX is often very volatile and offers short-term sell-offs) is my favoured strategy here.

