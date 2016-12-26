When Will China's Debt Problem Detonate?

There is little doubt that China, more especially its corporate sector, has embarked on a borrowing binge of rather epic proportions, but how worried should we be about all that debt? Renowned economist Tyler Cowen just recently asked why it has taken so long for a China crash to arrive.

Well, we're not there yet, but first, let's come to grips with the magnitude of the problem. Total Chinese debt stands roughly at 250% of GDP, but it's the corporate debt at 165% of GDP that is perhaps the most worrying part.

Public debt isn't so much of a problem. The public sector debt ratio is still fairly modest (at 55% of GDP), although transparency at the local level remains problematic even after a cleanup and the creation of a local bond market starting in 2013.

Extreme

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) really worries about Chinese corporate debt. It's especially worried by the state of Chinese banks, as its favorite measure of banking risk, the credit-to-GDP gap, based on the work of Hyman Minsky, is completely out of whack.

The credit-to-GDP gap, defined as the difference between the credit-to-GDP ratio and its long-run trend, stands at 30.1, higher than basically any country at any time.

Putting things in context, here is Bloomberg:

While the BIS says that credit-to-GDP gaps exceeded 10 percent in the three years preceding the majority of financial crises, China has remained above that threshold for most of the period since mid-2009, with no crisis so far. In the first quarter, China's gap exceeded the levels of 41 other nations and the euro area. In the U.S., readings exceeded 10 percent in the lead up to the global financial crisis.

Perhaps a more dramatic context is this from The Telegraph:

The efficiency of credit has collapsed. Fitch estimates that each new yuan of credit generates just 0.3 yuan of economic growth, down from 0.8 before the Lehman crisis. At the same time, the growth rate of nominal GDP has halved from around 15pc to nearer 7pc, making it much harder for the country to work off the debt load - the so-called denominator effect. A pattern has become entrenched where credit is rising much faster than the underlying nominal base of the economy, and is achieving ever less in the process.

Another measure from an earlier (2012) BIS publication is debt servicing ratios (DSR). The BIS study found a consistent picture in which DSR peak reaches 20% of GDP in countries with widely different economic development and financial system sophistication. This seems to be some upper limit.

Applying this to China, Societe Generale's Wei Yao arrived at the following (from FTAlphaville):

Third, assuming the repayment schedule of an instalment loan (i.e., a regular mortgage, for example), we then arrive at a shockingly high debt service ratio of 29.9% of GDP, of which 11.1% goes to interest payment (= 7.8% × 145% of GDP) and the rest principal. At such a level, no wonder that credit growth is accelerating without contributing much to real growth!

Not entirely reassuring, although she notices that the real DSR is probably lower due to the high amount of credit being rolled over.

Bad loans

Another dimension of the debt problem is the amount of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Chinese banking system. According to rating agency Fitch, the amount of NPLs is ten times the official figure or somewhere between 15% and 21% of outstanding credit, much higher than the official figure (1.8%).

That is in the same order of magnitude as Italy's bad loans. What would it cost to clean up? Here is CNBC:

Solving China's bad loan problem would result in a capital shortfall of 7.4 trillion-13.6 trillion yuan ($1.1-2.1 trillion), equivalent to around 11-20 percent of China's economy, Fitch said.

This would be much higher than the damage inflicted by the financial crisis to UK or US financial system, it would be more in the order of the trauma suffered by Ireland, Greece or Cyprus.

Then there is the WSJ arguing that Chinese banks are hiding many of these bad loans by relabeling them as 'investment receivables,' to the tune of $2 trillion, or 20% of outstanding loans (up from 6% in 2011):

Economists at Swiss bank UBS AG estimate as much as $2.4 trillion (16.5 trillion yuan) was "missing" from the broadest measurement of credit disclosed by China's central bank last year, up from $712 billion (4.9 trillion yuan) in 2014. The discrepancy is largely because Chinese commercial banks use so-called shadow lenders to mask loans as investments, the economists said. In November, China's top banking regulatory agency proposed rules that could force financial institutions like Bank of Nanjing to apply more-stringent accounting standards to investments that are essentially loans. So far, though, authorities have been reluctant to come down too hard, fearing it could jolt the country's financial system. In 2013, the People's Bank of China set off a cash crunch by tightening liquidity in the interbank market where banks and other financial institutions borrow from each other.

Not that difficult to understand why authorities are reluctant to intervene. The problem with this much uncertainty about the health of balance sheets is that one or a couple of defaults could set off a chain reaction similar to what happened after Lehman.

While one can get some comfort from the fact that this risk is smaller in China because of the amount of policy levers that the authorities possess, but on the other hand, the magnitude of the problem is likely to be considerably larger.

Dollar problems

Chinese corporations had a substantial amount of dollar-denominated debt, which is really very risky when the yuan keeps on sliding. However, the problem isn't as big as it was last year (per Bloomberg):

RBC estimates Chinese companies' outstanding dollar borrowings have now been trimmed to $430 billion, while Daiwa Capital Markets says as much as $3 trillion was borrowed to plow into the higher-yielding yuan, including by individuals and foreign companies. A rush to repay risks accelerating capital outflows and yuan weakness amid China's slowest economic growth in 25 years.

The problem is an asset-liability mismatch. That mismatch has been reduced significantly (from Bloomberg):

China's outstanding net cross-border liabilities have fallen to $140 billion in the second quarter of this year from $650 billion in the first quarter of 2014, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

So while this still isn't easy reading in combination with the sliding yuan, the problem has at least been significantly reduced this year.

There is, however, another way that the rising dollar is putting China in a spot of bother. It is accelerating capital outflows and putting a lot of pressure on the yuan. The authorities have reacted by a combination of capital controls and foreign currency interventions.

But considering the size of the latter, one can argue how long they'll be able to keep this up. They've blown through $1 trillion in forex reserves already, a quarter of what they had two years ago.

Considering the fact that these interventions also tighten monetary policy conditions within China, it's debatable how much longer authorities can defend the yuan this way.

And these doubts show up in the markets:

The yuan depreciation could become a self-fulfilling prophecy, especially in the dollar bull environment where we seem to be.

The tighter monetary conditions as a result of forex intervention, or higher rates in defense of the yuan is spooking the Chinese bond market, which sold off in the wake of the US interest rate hike and hawkish comments from Yellen.

Even in the Chinese setting where the authorities have an unusual amount of leverage over the system because the big banks are under their control and capital cannot move freely, these kind of situations can suddenly deteriorate rapidly.

There is, of course, also a little silver lining to the dollar strength/yuan weakness. It allows Chinese companies to win back some competitiveness, and indeed, this is what seems to be happening. Industrial profits have been on the rise recently - from Bloomberg:

Profit at industrial companies in China accelerated last month as prices recovered. Industrial profits rose 9.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 616.1 billion yuan ($89 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. That was faster than the 7.7 percent increase in September. Earnings in the first 10 months climbed 8.6 percent to 5.26 trillion yuan.

We shouldn't get our hopes up too much though. According to the WSJ, much of the improvement is tied to rising commodity prices boosting coal and steel producers, and that might not last.

Dependency on construction

Much of the corporate debt is concentrated in state-owned heavy industries that are very dependent on the construction sector. Here Is MarketWatch:

China's biggest borrowers - property developers, oil and natural gas companies, power utilities, metals and mining companies, and construction and engineering firms - together account for at least 60% of the country's outstanding corporate debt and are among its most highly leveraged firms. According to Bloomberg, China's heavy industry, building materials and utilities businesses have average debt-to-equity ratios as high as 85%, 120% and 130%, respectively. This is a problem for a number of reasons. With the exception of the energy sector, all of these industries are extremely reliant on construction related to real estate, which is thought to account for between 15% and 25% of China's GDP.

China let the construction sector rip yet again earlier this year, but has clamped down in the second half. Considering the dependency on the sector and the really precarious state of many of the companies' balance sheets, this makes for uneasy reading.

While special bankruptcy and reconstruction courts have been set up and the authorities encourage debts for equity swaps, there is little doubt that a significant slump in the property sector is a major risk here.

The problem is especially acute as the maturity of much of the debt has considerably shortened in recent years, a clear sign of companies simply borrowing in order to service existing debts - from MarketWatch again:

In the third quarter of 2016, 82% of all Chinese corporate bonds had maturities of less than three years, compared with just 36% in the same quarter of 2010. (The picture is even grimmer in the construction sector itself.)

Bonds

One of the ways to reduce the excessive debt problem is to swap short-term bank credit for longer-term marketable debt and/or equity. This could both reduce leverage and increase profitability, according to JPMorgan. Here is Bloomberg:

According to the New York-based financial institution, companies in China typically have a third or less of their debt in bonds versus as much as 75 percent for large German firms and about 90 percent for big U.S. and U.K. corporations. As much as almost half the debt of mainland-listed Chinese companies is short-term loans, compared with just 1 percent in North America.

Well, the authorities tried to engineer a stock market rally to assist the process, but that turned sour last year. And now, the bond market is facing troubles and the Chinese bond market has been in retreat since October on tighter liquidity, and this has accelerated after the Fed hike.

There are lots of ramifications due to the complicated nature of the Chinese financial system. One of the bigger casualties seems to be investment firms that manage bank wealth products, popular with clients in search of higher yields.

What they do, as many shadow-bank institution, is to borrow short and invest long, a classic maturity mismatch. Here is Bloomberg:

The size of China's wealth-management products more than doubled in two years to a record 26.3 trillion yuan as of June 30 as savers sought returns higher than deposit rates. Of this amount, about 56 percent is invested in the bond and money markets, according to data from the China Banking Wealth Management Registration System.

This was lucrative as long as money market rates were low, but when the short end get squeezed, they are forced to sell on the long side, and this is exactly what happened.

We'll have to see how this develops, but the PBoC is going to include these off-balance sheet wealth management products into its assessment of risk in the financial system, which could mean another round of tightening.

The IMF considers the rapid rise of these wealth management products itself a considerable risk - from CKGSB Knowledge (the article provides a terrific introduction to these WMPs):

This August, the International Monetary Fund issued warnings on China's credit boom risk, specifically calling out wealth management products as a key part of the problem. China's overall debt level has risen from about 150% in 2008 to 240% of GDP today, and according to IMF's statement, the state banks are repackaging at-risk loans into "investments," which cosmetically improves their balance sheets, but does not fix the core problem-high levels of non-performing loans.

Basically, these products are similar to special investment vehicles, the use of which was widespread in the west before the financial crisis. They constitute a hidden second balance sheet for financial institutions.

Trade

Another wildcard is the trade front. While the dollar appreciation is making Chinese exports more competitive, it could provoke pressure from the incoming Trump administration, which campaigned on the promise of slapping tariffs on Chinese imports and designating it as a currency manipulator.

Should the Chinese authorities give up on defending the yuan and let it float instead, things might get ugly on this front.

The upside

This article wouldn't be complete if it didn't contain some counterarguments. There are those, like Chi Lo from BNP Paribas, who argue that China's debt problem isn't about to spiral out of control, although the first argument he uses, that it hasn't done so for three decades, isn't very convincing to us, we have to admit. The second argument is more convincing. The problem is localized:

This is because the government still owns the major banks which are funded by stable retail deposits. Its implicit guarantee policy is the linchpin that holds the system together by, ironically, distorting creditors' behaviour. If China were an open and mature market and given its NPL problem, the creditors would lose faith in the debtors and cut funding, leading to a systemic credit collapse in the form of a debt-currency crisis. However, the majority of the creditors in China are the households, who are ultimately backed by the government's implicit guarantee policy.

He argues that banks do not usually fail because of bad assets, but because they can't fund themselves anymore, either through deposits (bank run) or through the wholesale market.

While the latter has become a little more important for the rapidly increasing number of small regional banks, the major banks have a stable deposit basis that, while rising, stands at 100% of outstanding credit. This is much lower than the credit to deposit ratios in many other countries.

It's the wholesale funding that can dry up instantly. Depositors aren't likely to engage in bank runs as the vast majority of banks are in state hands. With respect to wholesale funding, the following is reassuring:

In China, wholesale funding accounts for only 14.5% of total funding, according to the PBoC, compared to 75% at the peak in the US system.

Conclusion

China has an outsized and growing debt problem. On several measures, debt is at worrying, even unprecedented levels, especially since the amount of non-performing loans is probably a multiple of what is officially accounted for.

However, given that the banks are not overly dependent upon wholesale funding and their deposit funding looks to be stable as a result of implicit government guarantees, it's difficult to see what could actually trigger a systemic financial crisis.

On the other hand, things cannot really continue this way either. Economic growth relies ever more on debt creation while growth itself has slowed down markedly and credit's effectiveness in spurring growth had decreased significantly, and capital is fleeing China in copious amounts.

Perhaps, it's the latter that is going to create some kind of acute event, like the PBoC leaving the yuan to float. While that would not necessarily trigger a financial crisis in China itself, it won't go unnoticed in the rest of the world.

The most likely scenario is a gradual slowdown of credit creation, and with that, economic growth. The Chinese corporate sector and its banks will be burdened for a long time with these debt levels if they're not drastically restructured. A Japanification is the most likely threat for the Chinese economy as a result.