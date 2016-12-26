Occidental Petroleum Or ConocoPhillips For 2017?

Yet by the end of 2017, that advantage could be overcome if COP is successful with its assets sales and debt reduction program.

The comparison is not exactly apples to apples, given Occidental's chemical and midstream assets, but the comparison is interesting nonetheless.

In a recent Seeking Alpha article comparing two upstream producers (see: EOG Resources Or ConocoPhillips?), there were several comments regarding Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). This article will take the winner of my first article, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and compare its valuation with that of OXY.

Before we look at some valuation metrics, it should be noted that this comparison is not exactly apples to apples. After spinning off Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in 2012, ConocoPhillips is now a pure international upstream producer. Occidental is also an international upstream producer, but OXY also has significant chemical and midstream operations.

The following chart compares some relevant valuation metrics of the two companies:

OXY Vs. COP - Relative Metrics

OXY COP Share Price $72.11 $51.82 Market Cap. $54.9 Billion $64.2 Billion Debt $11.5 Billion $28.7 Billion Cash $3.2 Billion $4.3 Billion Net Debt $8.3 Billion $24.4 Billion Net Debt-to-Cap 24% 44% Net Debt/share $10.87/share $19.60/share Enterprise Value $63.2 Billion $92.9 Production 605,000 boe/d 1,577,000 boe/d % Production Crude & Condensate 61% 49%* Dividend (Yield) $3.04 (4.2%) $1.00 (1.9%) Proved Reserves 2.2 Billion boe 8.2 Billion boe Proved Reserves/share 2.9 boe/share 6.6 boe/share Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance, Q3 EPS reports (OXY, COP), Latest Reserves Report (OXY, COP). *Crude+Bitumen

Observations

A few observations are readily apparent. As in the previous comparison with EOG, COP has a significantly higher debt load, both in absolute terms relative to total capitalization and on a per-share basis. However, the company's debt load is somewhat an artifact of the past, as it spent heavily on long-term, large-scale projects like the oil sands in Canada and Australian LNG. The vast majority of those large capital outlays are in the past. In return, COP now has two significant producing assets that have "0" decline rates for a couple of decades and can now focus on exploiting its significant short-cycle shale assets.

COP has ~2.5x more production as compared to OXY. Occidental is the more oily of the two companies - by 12 percentage points. As such, OXY is more leveraged to a recovery in crude prices as compared to COP, and COP is more leveraged to a recovery in natural gas prices. That said, a significant portion of COP's natural gas production (Australian LNG) is tied to the price of Brent. So while the edge still goes to OXY, the delta is perhaps not so big as a first glance might indicate.

Dividends

On an income basis, OXY wins hands-down with more than 2x the yield of COP. OXY increased its dividend in July by a penny/share on a quarterly basis and we all know about COP's big dividend cut in February. However, once again these numbers don't tell the whole story. On OXY's Q3 conference call, the first analyst question - from Philip M. Gresh of JPMorgan - was:

...you mentioned $4.5 billion of CFO at $50. And if we use the CapEx, call it $3.5 billion, that would be $1 billion of free cash flow versus a dividend of $2.3 billion. So I guess what I was wondering is how you planned on funding that gap if oil is $50 or even if it's $55?

So, going forward, there is an expected $1.3 billion shortfall when it comes to affording OXY's generous $3.04/share annual dividend. That said, OXY has a strong balance sheet and, like COP, can raise funds by selling non-core assets. I would expect - if oil and gas stay in the current range for 2017 - Occidental should have no trouble funding its dividend. But if oil & gas prices stay where they currently are, OXY will likely need to issue some debt or sell some non-core assets.

Resource Base

On a proved reserves basis, COP wins hands down with 3.7x the estimated proved reserves of OXY. On a proved reserves per share basis, COP wins by 2x+.

While OXY frequently gets a "Permian Premium" attached to it (after all, OXY is the largest producer in the Permian), the following slide might surprise you. Not only does COP have a superior and more diversified global production and reserve base, COP's North American net present value ("NPV") in uncoventionals, according to Woods McKenzie, plays second fiddle to no other company, and certainly not OXY (or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), etc. etc.):

Click to enlarge

Source: COP Investor Update

OXY's Chemical & Midstream Operations

I mentioned earlier that this would not be an apples-to-apples comparison due to OXY's chemical and midstream segments. YTD, the aggregate of OXY's chemical and midstream & marketing segments have contributed $3.3 billion of its $7.3 billion in total revenue, or 45%. More importantly, YTD through Q3, OXY's chemical segment has reported net income of $419 million. While OXY's midstream & marketing segment has lost $333 million YTD, the company has a plethora of midstream assets it could monetize, or use to form an MLP:

Click to enlarge

Source: OXY Presentation

Summary and Conclusion

COP has a superior global and diversified O&G asset base and has more than 2.5x the production of OXY. COP also blows away OXY when it comes to proved reserves per share (more than 2x on a boe/share basis).

However, OXY clearly has the stronger balance sheet and higher dividend yield. In addition, it's hard to get around the fact that OXY's chemical operations is one reason why it has maintained its balance sheet and dividend advantage over COP. In addition, while OXY's marketing & midstream segment has not been profitable YTD, it has some excellent midstream assets in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana that could be monetized, should the need arise. OXY could also unleash shareholder value by forming an MLP for its midstream assets.

Bottom line today: OXY wins this face-off. That said, should COP be successful with it asset disposition strategy over the coming year - and take steps to meaningfully reduce its debt load - the gap between these two companies will not be as wide as it is today. And I say that despite knowing OXY's chemical and midstream advantages. Indeed, over the past four years - since COP spun off PSX - OXY has not been able to press its mid- and downstream advantages to a distinct performance advantage as compared to COP (see stock chart comparison below). Meantime, COP has made great strides to reposition itself for the new era of free-market oil. It also has an excellent price-scenario based strategy going forward (see: COP Unveils A Flexible, Analytics-Driven, Scenario-Based Cash Allocation Strategy). But for now, OXY appears to be the better investment in the current oil price environment, given the valuation metrics discussed in this article, its stronger balance sheet, and higher yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.