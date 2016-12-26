Gold And The End Of 2016

Gold (GLD, GDX, IAU) is heading into its final week of trading for 2016. The precious metal finally found strength last week, increasing just under 30 bps in Friday's session. That was enough to propel leveraged gold miners several percent up, but gold and gold-driven stocks across the board were still down for another week. Before you hit the "buy" button, try and understand that while there is a renewed risk/reward scenario for gold on the table, there is a lack of fundamental support for a gold bull run, as the situation currently stands.

Source: Kitco

Seven

That's the amount of consecutive weeks that gold has fallen. This is the longest streak in over a decade, and I can guarantee perpetual gold bulls are saying to themselves "reversal." Truth be told, I've read a lot of frightening articles in the past week that have tried to conjure up a bit of market pessimism. They're convincing because they're well written, but I wouldn't be doing my job well if I took those articles at face value, dumped my equity holdings and stashed my money into gold.

"We're due for a recession" is one of the best lines I've heard in the last week. Somehow, because one digit in the date changes, everyone has concluded that this will be the year that the market crumbles like in 2007 and 2008 and we begin a multi-year recession, crushing all chances at growth. Yet, when you start to bring even the simplest of data into the conversation (which authors and analysts alike clearly haven't), you'll begin to see that the United States isn't in such a bad position after all.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

Let's take data like the Consumer Confidence report, for instance. At all-time highs post-financial crisis, this reading shows that the spending public isn't afraid to keep spending. I'd say buy gold if I started to see a downtrend in this index, yet that's clearly not the case.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

The Dollar And Gold

I've really focused on the strength of the U.S. Dollar against G7 and G10 currencies in recent weeks, as it has been a core driver of the downward shift in gold prices. The dollar is currently sitting at 102, seen below, and has edged up from 98 since the election. Multi-year highs for the dollar has caused rapid outflows in gold, but this is nothing new. What is new is "everyone" panicking that the dollar has gone too far, too fast. However, if "everyone" was so concerned, we'd see a pickup in gold ETF inflows, yet we've seen the exact opposite.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

Yet, while people panic and squirm this holiday season, there's no evidence to support that gold holdings are increasing. For example, take a look below at an outflow chart for varied ETFs within the last couple of weeks. If there was so much fear present about the dollar having too much upward pacing, then we would've seen inflows tick up and outflows contract.

In fact, the only inflows we've seen to gold have been in physical gold. Yet, recognize who the buyers of these physical assets are: Chinese investors and Indian investors. Why are these guys buying? China is buying to hedge against an unstable currency which is likely going to have massive central bank intervention in 2017 as its so-called peg to the dollar just doesn't make sense anymore for stabilization. India is having similar problems with the rupee, but their larger financial issue is justifying high short-term lending rates while inflation is causing a negative effect on their economy. Of course, physical gold hedges make sense for these investors.

Click to enlarge

Source: ValueWalk

You've also got the dollar backed by a Federal Reserve that is focused on raising interest rates multiple times in 2017, indicated by their announcement of three potential rate hikes and a hawkish outlook for the economy at the December FOMC meeting. Welcome back inflation! What that means is that equities are generally going to see increased inflows, bonds will see further outflows, and gold will continue to lose value. These are all general themes of what we can expect next year. Are there risks to these themes? Of course - what would the markets be without risk? The principal risks I see are the following:

Trump fails to get legislation passed (unlikely considering the presence of a Republican House and Senate) and investors' expectations for high growth are slowly thwarted

The issues in Europe - such as low inflation, questions over the future of the ECB's monetary policy, and the impacts of Brexit after Article 50 is invoked - take turns for the worse against what traders are expecting, causing one-sided trades to unwind (i.e. EUR/USD short)

Tensions between Russia, the Western world, and war-torn countries in Eastern Europe/Asia escalate to a level not seen in the past decade

Naturally, there are a slew of more risks, but it's important to remember that not all of these will come to fruition and hopefully, none of them do as it will mean rough economic conditions for many people around the world.

Closing Out 2016

With this information in mind, it's important to recognize that this week isn't going to mean much. Traders are on their "two-weeker," meaning they're taking their vacations and will re-emerge in January to place their full-year bets. Volumes should be materially lighter this week than in the last seven, so if an up or downtick in gold occurs, don't go running home to mom with conviction that your thesis was proved or disproved. The important reports coming out this week, in order of release, are as follows:

Consumer Confidence

Pending Home Sales

Jobless Claims

Trade Deficit

These are potentially the only major events that could tick gold up or down depending on the data release versus expectations. I am largely ignoring this week and looking to next week's volume restoration to get a better idea on what traders and investors are thinking for the next twelve months. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.