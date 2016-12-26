We noticed that CUBE has the lowest payout ratio in the peer group.

We believe that it’s important to look at all of the peers in hopes that we can best capitalize on the mis-pricing we’re witnessing in the space.

A few days ago, I wrote about my worst REIT in 2016, Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). I summed up my view of EXR as follows:

Overall, we are content with our modest stake in EXR, and we're glad that we trimmed our stake early; however, we would like to continue building on the success within our self-storage REIT exposure. Even though most of the self-storage REITs have underperformed YTD, we believe the pullback could be viewed as an opportunity to take another bite at the apple.

Although new supply in the self-storage sector has continued to ramp up, we believe that the market has behaved irrationally and the pullback provides a better margin of safety.

While there appear to be sound catalysts for EXR to grow earnings and dividends, we believe that it's important to look at all of the peers in hopes that we can best capitalize on the mis-pricing we're witnessing in the space.

Look Smart And Buy CubeSmart

We have not written on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a number of years (since August 2013), so it was time to take a closer look at the 3rd largest self-storage REIT:

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

CUBE now manages 18.2 million square feet across 29 states and the company added 17 additional assets during the 3rd quarter. Here's a snapshot of CUBE's top markets:

CUBE has a market cap of $6.6 billion and the company operates 762 properties: 471 owned and 291 managed.

CUBE manages a large portfolio for a developer in my hometown of Spartanburg, SC, and I regularly see the CubeSmart brand name as I travel around town. CUBE's investment strategy has built an industry-leading portfolio.

As you can see below, CUBE is more of a tactical operator as the company seeks to own facilities where supply is constrained.

As you can see below, CUBE has a long-term vision for value creation:

Internal Growth

As illustrated below, CUBE has strong internal growth drivers:

This internal growth is fueled by innovation - enhancing the customer experience at all points of engagement through proprietary systems and processes.

CUBE optimizes marketing efforts and efficiently attracts customers through use of industry-leading analytics.

CUBE's internet marketing strategy adjusts to evolving marketing ecosystems and engagement mediums. The continued focus on capturing and leveraging insights about customers to create customized experiences that increase engagement and conversion. CUBE understands the motivations of different customers and engaging with them through methods they trust.

I opened up my Facebook page and saw this ad.

CUBE also supplements internet marketing initiatives with a traditional platform to take advantage of market depth and to reach customers offline.

Historically, advanced revenue management techniques have boosted revenue in a number of supply-constrained industries, beginning with airlines and then moving on to hotels. Multi-family represents the closest analogy, but the unpredictable lengths of stay for self-storage customers add additional complexity.

Pricing optimization requires consideration of a multi-dimensional demand landscape and dynamic capacity constraints.

A snapshot of CUBE's long-term revenue maximization strategy:

CUBE focuses on customer service throughout all touch points (store, sales center, and website) to create a fully-integrated interaction with each customer. Modern offices and operational training focused on service-oriented values facilitate an efficient rental process.

External Growth

As illustrated below, CONE has strong external growth drivers:

As you can see below, CUBE focuses on adding scale in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets.

Here's a snapshot that illustrates the evolution of CUBE's investment strategy:

CUBE has enhanced the portfolio by adding purpose-built Class A facilities:

Development has also been a big driver. CUBE leverages local market expertise of partners to generate the highest returns.

The following "purchase at completion" projects will be added to the pipeline:

CUBE's third-party management allows the company to leverage its operating platform and generate additional economies of scale. The managed platform has grown to 291 properties since its inception in 2009 - CUBE purchased 63 properties from the managed portfolio for $577 million since 2010.

Building a Stronger Balance Sheet

CUBE funds external growth in a manner consistent with the objective of maintaining investment grade credit ratings. Currently, CUBE is rated BBB and Baa3 by Moody's. CUBE's conservative balance sheet strategy provides capacity and flexibility to close transactions and the ability to access multiple sources of capital.

CUBE has been active during the quarter utilizing the ATM equity program, raising $47.5 million at an average price of $30.26 per share. Also, during the third quarter, CUBE was in the market with its fourth bond issue, closing on $300 million of 3.175% 10-year notes in August.

We noticed that CUBE has the lowest payout ratio in the peer group:

We'll explore that more below, here's a snapshot of CUBE's leverage metrics:

Here's a snapshot of CUBE's well-laddered debt maturity schedule:

Here's a snapshot of CUBE's strong operating performance coupled with conservative balance sheet. CUBE management continues to improve credit metrics:

Earnings History

Let's take a look at CUBE's FFO and dividend history:

As you can see, the company was hit hard during the Great Recession, but has recovered since that time…

In Q3-16, CUBE increased FFO per share as adjusted to $0.38, representing 11.8% growth over last year. Same-store revenues increased 6.2% and same-store expenses declined by 0.9%, resulting in same-store NOI growth of 9.3%. CUBE increased FFO per share as adjusted guidance by $0.015 at the midpoint to a new range of $1.43 to $1.44 per share. Here's a snapshot of peer FFO results:

Here's FFO data using %:

As you can see, we forecasted CUBE to grow FFO by 10% in 2017, and that has been consistent with the company's dividend growth:

CUBE recently announced a dividend increase of 27 cents per common share, up 28.6% from a prior dividend of 21 cents per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 17, 2017, to common shareholders of record as of Jan. 3, 2017. This is the highest dividend increase in the peer group.

As noted above, we are attracted to CUBE's low payout ratio (chart below is FFO data):

All Signs Lead To BUY

As referenced above, all signs suggest that CUBE is a BUY, let's take a look at the dividend yield (compared with the peer group):

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Now let's examine the P/FFO for CUBE (including the peers):

Let's take a look at CUBE's YTD performance:

Now let's compare with the peer group:

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

In closing, CubeSmart looks like a SMART REIT.

We forecast above-average returns - see the FAST Graph forecast below:

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and CUBE Filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.