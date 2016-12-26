The High Alpha REIT Portfolio Returned 40.2% In 2016

Over time, the stock market rewards investors who recognize and appreciate good value.

I always examine each company as standalone businesses – hoping to uncover value that Mr. Market has missed.

Around a year ago, I launched a new portfolio on Seeking Alpha called the "Brand New High Alpha Portfolio. As I wrote last year, "there are no risk-free investments and although some REITs are riskier than others, I always examine each company as standalone businesses - hoping to uncover value that Mr. Market has missed."

Later this week, I will be selecting my best "sleep well at night" REITs for 2017, and while I take special pride in picking out the most defensive companies (based on a variety of profitability metrics), I recognize that some investors look further outside the risk curve, hoping to generate outsized returns.

The website you are reading now - Seeking Alpha - is evidence that many of you are not only interested in owning blue chip stocks, but are also looking to maximize investment dollars by owning shares in companies that have strong potential for share price appreciation.

As I explained in a recent article, around 50% of the REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio are SWANs and around 50% are non-SWANs. Just because you own a SWAN does not mean that you will always "sleep well at night."

However, strong evidence suggests that owning shares in high-quality stocks produces the best long-term results. As Kelley Wright explained in Dividends Still Don't Lie explained:

When a company has a long-term track record for consistent and rising dividend payments, there is simply no better indicator about the state of the company's financial health.

Even during our 3 ½ year history (when we started the Durable Income Portfolio), our portfolio returns have produced exceptional results simply because of our quest to own SWANs. Over time, the stock market rewards investors who recognize and appreciate good value. As Kelley Wright writes:

the two greatest assets an investor can have are a system to identify quality and the ability to recognize value.

Focusing More on Value

As I stated, last year, I launched the Brand New High Alpha portfolio that was focused more on value than on quality. Obviously, this portfolio was aimed to benefit the higher risk investor who is seeking higher returns, recognizing that he or she is taking on more investment risk.

In other words, I would not recommend this portfolio of REITs for my mother who is seeking a diversified basket of REITs that generate reliable income with modest price appreciation. Instead, the High Alpha portfolio is structured to appeal to a smaller fraction of investors who are looking for doubles and triples.

Let's be clear, I don't care how good the REIT investor is, there is no way that anyone can hit home runs all of the time. That's why I did not say that my High Alpha portfolio was designed for the home run hitters - I'll leave that up to the Mortgage REIT analysts.

Now let's get started…

Last December, I picked the following REITs for the High Alpha Portfolio: Lexington Property Trust (NYSE:LXP), New Senior (NYSE:SNR), CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).

As you can see below, CORR did "hit the ball out of the park," the total return YTD is 173.8%.

Click to enlarge

Even had we not included CORR, the basket of REITs would have returned 21% YTD, beating out most indexes by a wide margin.

Click to enlarge

Picking Our 2017 Winners

For 2017, I decided to begin a new High Alpha REIT Portfolio to include a diversified basket of stocks that are generally cheap, based on traditional valuation metrics. Two REITs on the list are in the 2016 High Alpha portfolio: New Senior and Chatham Lodging:

Click to enlarge

Most all of these REITs are trading at a discount, and as you can see below, these companies were (for the most part) lousy stocks to own in 2016 - average return is 1.41%.

Click to enlarge

In summary, the High Alpha REIT Portfolio is a paper portfolio and as I explained last year, "the whole purpose for the portfolio is to steer you away from bad stocks and point you towards the great ones. I consider the 8 REITs to be good stocks (not bad) that are not being recognized, and they should hopefully rise to a level more indicative of their worth."

Buying stocks when they are cheap has been the best way to grow money, and while these REITs are considered higher risk, because they are cheap, they should reap the highest overall return (as they did in 2016). As I wrote a year ago:

look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself, what is my risk tolerance level? And if you feel lucky, the High Alpha REIT Portfolio may be the perfect fit.

Author's Note: I'm a Wall Street writer and that means that I am not always right with my predictions or recommendations. That also applies to my grammar. Please excuse any typos and I assure you that I will do my best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and my sole purpose for writing it is to assist with my research (I am the editor of a newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor), while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed me, please take five seconds and click my name above (top of the page).

The only guarantee that I will give you is that I will uncover each and every rock I can, in an effort to find satisfactory investments that "upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." (Ben Graham).

