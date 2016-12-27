Bill Ehrman Positions For 2017: Look Through The Front Windshield Rather Than The Rear View Mirror

Trading is too difficult and you tend to get whip sawed. Investing is the only way to really create wealth.

After a long and winding 2016, we reach another holiday season. As we have done for several years, we are checking in with some of our top authors for their views on the coming year and beyond. Our panel includes experts on a range of different asset classes and investing strategies. As always, the focus is on an overall approach to portfolio construction and investing outlook.

We continue this series with Bill Ehrman, managing partner of Paix et Prosperite Funds and former partner and CIO of EGS Partners, Soros Fund Mgt and Century Capital Associates. For more on Bill's thoughts on global reflation, check out one of his recent articles here.

He responded to a few questions from Seeking Alpha Editor Rena Sherbill about the markets and what investors should look for in 2017.

Rena Sherbill (RS): How would you describe your investing philosophy, broadly speaking?

Bill Ehrman (BE): As a global long/short investor, I review all economic and political data points by region and understand inter-relationships and impacts from one area to the other. I conclude with a global view on economic activity, inflation, profits, currencies and commodities. I then factor in political and monetary policy. I combine this top down analysis with in-depth bottoms up research on each investable idea. I shift asset allocation, regional weighting, industry concentration and specific investable ideas based on a rigid analytical process and then combine risk controls at all times. I also look for pending mindset changes such as governments' shift to a reflationary bias to offset the winds of populism.

I have succeeded over my 40 year career managing hedge funds by looking through the front windshield rather than the rear view mirror.

RS: As we approach 2017, are you bullish or bearish?

BE: I am bullish on assets that benefit from global reflation and bearish on those that would suffer.

RS: To which index or fund do you benchmark your performance?

BE: I am typically measured against the S & P 500 although I own/short all asset classes. Equities comprise the majority of my holdings.

RS: What is your highest conviction pick heading into the new year and why (can be a long or short idea)?

BE: I am short bonds and defensive stocks. I am long beneficiaries of reflation.

RS: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect US markets in the coming year?

BE: Politics and monetary policy here and abroad are my biggest concern.

RS: Which countries/sectors/asset classes are you currently most bullish on and why?

BE: I am long reflationary beneficiaries here and abroad as earnings, cash flow and free cash flow will surprise on the upside after years of retrenching and cutting costs.

RS: For investors with a long-term horizon and a reasonable risk tolerance, what is the correct mix between [relevant] asset classes?

BE: Capital allocation shifts depending on where you are in an economic cycle. I would not own interest bearing interest rate instruments or defensive stocks at this point in time. I would own reflation beneficiaries including certain stocks, commodities and the dollar. Stocks are the largest asset class by far.

RS: Where have you been having yield-hungry investors turn for income in this low rate environment? How have potential changes to the tax code affected your assessment of interest-paying investments?

BE: A steepening in the yield curve overwhelms any tax change therefore I would not own any interest bearing investments unless inflation adjusted. Certainly own no tax free instruments!

RS: What advice would you give to a 'do-it-yourself' investor looking at [xyz] opportunities in the present environment?

BE: You need to be an investor with a three to five year time frame. Trading is too difficult and you tend to get whip sawed. Investing is the only way to really create wealth.

RS: What are the major catalysts for markets in 2017?

BE: Watch government policies and elections here and abroad; watch monetary policy and how it reacts to accelerating growth; watch how managements react to better times; and watch out for excessive exuberance in certain market sectors as well as excessive pessimism in others.

RS: Which asset classes are you overweight? Which are you underweight?

BE: I am overweight all reflation beneficiaries and short bonds and all old line conservative stocks that were yesterday's winners.

RS: Any additional considerations you'd like to share with readers as they ponder their investing strategy in 2017 and beyond?

BE: Review all the facts; step back, reflect, pause and consider mindset shifts; consider the proper asset allocation along with risk controls; and do in-depth independent research on each investable idea.