Colony Capital Is Top Challenger Dog For Safe Gains In December

Brokers credited 5 top yield safe Challenger dogs with 12.23% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, Challenger dogs were also screened for payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth as of December 21 market close, to further gauge their dividend reliability.

13 of 40 Dividend Challenger dogs pay dividends deemed safe because their free cash flow yield exceeds dividend yield. These 12 have margin to cover anticipated dividends.

Even though they show five to nine annual dividend increases, not all dividend Challenger dogs show safe margins of cash flow to sustain their dividend payouts.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

Challenger "Safe" Dogs Came From 5 of 11 Sectors

The 13 safe Challenger Dogs hailed from 6 of 11 business sectors. These were: industrial (1); financial services (1); real estate (8); energy (1); technology (1) ; consumer defensive (1).

13 of 40 Dividend Challenger Dogs Have Cash Margins to Cover Dividends

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 40 Challenger dividend dogs from which these "safest" were sorted. You see above the green tinted list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 13 Dividend Challenger dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a cranky board of directors or company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that wherewithal in the form of cash flow yield is a strong reason to sustain a track record of annual dividend hikes.

The safe Challengers carry pedigrees of 5 to 9 annual dividend increases.

Dog Metrics Selected "Safe" Challenger Stocks

Ten "Safest" top Challenger issues that showed the biggest yields December 21 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated Five Lowest Priced Of The "Safe" Ten Top Yield Challenger Dogs Would Deliver 13.15% VS. (2) 11.72% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 10 highest yield safe Challenger dog kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.23% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced Challenger dog, Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) showed the top estimated net gain of 29.87% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" Challenger dogs as of December 21 were: Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP), Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN), Colony Capital, and Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), with prices ranging from $6.85 to $20.88.

Higher priced five Safe Challenger dogs as of December 21 were, Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), whose prices ranged from $22.97 to $38.91.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest Challenger dividend dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

