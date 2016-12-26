How Do You Estimate Book Value For AGNC Investment Corporation?

The loss on MBS ramped up significantly in November and was dramatically more than hedges would be expected to handle.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) suffered a large decline in book value during the quarter. My estimates for AGNC's book value came extremely close. With the size of the rate movement, the estimates were closer than I expected to be. No analyst will be perfect. A larger change in rates means more volatile movements, so accuracy becomes more difficult. In this article, I'm going to show you how I was modeling book value across time.

Some Prior Forecasts

Shortly after Trump's win, I ran estimates on AGNC's book value for 11/10/2016. The most recent estimates are dramatically lower than the estimates I published then. That might lead investors to question the severity of the change in my estimates. Even though management released their BV at $20.97, absurdly close to my estimate of $20.99, the shift from a few weeks prior was substantial.

Prices, Yields, and Dates

On 11/10/2016, the 10-year Treasury had a yield of 2.15%. On 12/01/2016, the yield had increased to 2.45%. We can ball park the price change at .30% * 10 = 3%. When I'm modeling book values, I use more precise formulas than the simple ballpark, but it gets us close enough for now. If an investor was short $100 of the 10-year Treasury, they would have a gain of about $3 during that time. On the other hand, the gain from 9/30/2016 to 11/10/2016 was even larger. To summarize this data easily, I put together the following chart using data from Treasury.gov:

Click to enlarge

If the mortgage REIT was shorting the 10-year Treasury as a hedge (assume $100 of notional value), by 11/10/2016, they would have gained roughly $5.50. Moving up through 12/1/2016, the gains would have increased by another $3.00 to each $8.50. You can see these figures running all across the table in the row that begins with "10." For simplicity sake, I added a green box around those values.

It sure looks like most of the raise in interest rates was already baked into the rates on 11/10/2016, doesn't it? The one-year rates were up by about 25 basis points.

The problem is that the movement in the fair value of RMBS didn't match up that well. The decline in the fair value of RMBS was much higher in the later part of November than it was in the first 40 days of the quarter. I built the following chart to demonstrate the fair value movement on in RMBS positions. However, I will point out these securities trade at a premium to par value and I am sticking to the strategy of showing gains and losses per $100 of par value.

Click to enlarge

Going through 11/10/2016, the losses here were not too bad. Shorting $100 of the ten-year treasury would've provided a gain of about $5.50. Even if the mREIT was holding $200 in par value of both the 3.5 and the 4.0, they would have only lost $2.70 on the 3.5 and $.1.72 on the 4.0 for a combined loss of $4.42. Shorting that Treasury would've been extremely effective. While the mortgage REITs usually use LIBOR swaps instead of Treasuries or Treasury future contracts, the movement in rates was similar enough that I think demonstrating with Treasuries makes sense.

The net gain on this combined position through 11/10/2016 (ignore interest accrual) would have been a positive $1.08.

To continue with that example, by early December, that mortgage REIT's gain on their hedge is up from $5.50 to $8.50. However, if their asset position was that massive (they shouldn't be long 4x the value of a 10-year hedge), their loss on the asset side would have been $6.46 on the 3.5 and $4.82 on the 4.0 for a combined decline of $11.28.

The net loss on the combined position through 12/01/2016 (again, ignoring interest accrual) would have been a loss of $2.78.

To be fair, it might make more sense to suggest using a combination of the 2-year rate and the 5-year rate in the hedge analysis. However, even if the hedges were shorting the 2-year and 5-year securities, the gain would've been roughly $2.40 per $100 in the first period (from 09-30 to 11-10) and another $2.14 in the next period (from 11-10 to 12-01). The gain on the hedge less than doubles during the second period, but the loss on the asset side more than doubled. These are the ratios that are coming into play and the reason book values should've been hammered so hard.

Duration Grows as Rates Increase

I feel compelled to point out that as interest rates increase, the effective duration on agency RMBS (which is the vast majority of AGNC's portfolio) increases. Consequently, if rates continue to climb, the losses on assets would be expected to grow more rapidly than the gains on hedges.

Why I Picked Those Securities

By glancing at AGNC's Q3 2016 investor presentation, we can see the mortgage REIT was holding a huge position in those securities:

Click to enlarge

The two positions combined to create around half of the par value in AGNC's investment portfolio. Clearly, the movement on the 3.5 and 4.0 is very important. However, 66% and 62% of their exposure to that rate was in the form of higher quality specified pools. Since rates moved higher and the prepayment risk declined, the value of protection from prepayments should also decline. Consequently, I would expect AGNC's fair value loss on these positions to exceed the estimate generated from the change in the fair value of generic pools.

Where Are We Now?

I see more pain for mortgage REIT book values unfolding. I think current book value fell further from the last reported value. Based on how close my prior estimate on book value turned out to be and how little adjustment I included for the premium pools, I believe AGNC may have made some adjustments during the quarter. With no way to be certain, it would be unwise to model based on any projected changes. However, it is worth noting this may help AGNC perform better.

Rating

I dropped to a neutral rating on AGNC when I decided the entire sector was overvalued. That is where I am staying now. The mREIT still trades at a material discount to my latest estimated book value (from a few days ago). I attempt to create precise BV estimates, but publicly, I'll simply state that I think the current price (close from 12-23-2016 of $18.15) is between a 10% and 14% discount to current book value. Yes, I'm adjusting for dividends.

Conclusion

Estimating book value is primarily a function of estimating the changes in the value of assets and the value of hedges and then offsetting those impacts to create the net change. This article is a simplified version of what I'm doing every week. When I run the estimates, I'm adjusting for net interest accrual, time decay on hedges, changes in the value of every common asset type, dividend payment dates, and so on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis. Tipranks: Maintain neutral rating, hoping you caught the original rating change.