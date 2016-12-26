Why Should Investors Buy Philip Morris Even When Earnings Are Declining?

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has an interesting challenge. The tobacco giant has seen global smoking volumes decline but was able to raise prices enough to offset a large chunk of the decline. Unfortunately, they've been absolutely hammered by the impact of changes in the exchange rate. Their earnings keep shrinking, which is not what you would expect when you see adjusted diluted EPS growing at around 12% annually.

Click to enlarge

When adjusted diluted EPS are growing at 12% annually, is it possible for earnings per share to be falling flat? That brings us to a simple chart for the last 5 years measuring the trailing twelve months of earnings:

Why Earnings Are Shrinking

Of course the total volume of tobacco products shipped are declining, but the tobacco giants have been able to offset that decline in volume with increases in prices to keep revenue similar. In the case of Philip Morris, they also were able to take a slight increase in the share of market so their volume declined slower than the total industry volume.

As great as that story sounds, investors in PM are looking for a strong dividend yield and growth year after year. While the growth in adjusted diluted EPS is excellent, investors have to question whether the company can get their normal earnings and cash-flows back on track.

The major challenge to that growth is the result of a change in exchange rates.

The Good and Bad

The nice thing about the earnings performance being a factor of exchange rates is that it means the company is not inherently flawed. Philip Morris is doing great in "constant currencies". However, the ugly side of that story is that the pressure on earnings and cash flow are constant unless the exchange rates reverse. Perhaps more troubling is that the USD (United States Dollar) is still climbing:

Click to enlarge

That growth in the strength of the dollar is a real factor weighing against Philip Morris and should be one of the largest factors holding them back.

Without trying to adjust for each individual exchange rate, we can still establish a ballpark for how much the strength in the dollar might hurt international sales. Going from 80 to over 100 is enough to absolutely hammer away at both revenues and earnings. For each dollar of dividends that Philip Morris wants to pay their shareholders, the company needs even more foreign currency to exchange for dollars.

Philip Morris Offers Yields and Inflationary Hedges

As it stands, new investors to Philip Morris are already snatching up a dividend yield of 4.5%. That is a very solid income stream, but Philip Morris provides more than income. As it stands, they are also creating a hedge against inflation. That should sound exceptionally strange given that the company sells tobacco products (hardly diversified) and doesn't sell in the United States. How can the company create an inflationary hedge in the portfolio?

If inflation in the United States were to actually take off, something we have yet to see, it suggests the dollar index would be in a rapid decline. If the dollar index remains very high, then inflationary pressures are mitigated by lower costs on foreign goods. To be fair, a significant chunk of those savings would be captured by the sellers of the products rather than passed on to the consumers. Ironically, macroeconomics still assumes these savings pass immediately to consumers. In perfect competition that may happen, but in oligopolies it doesn't happen. If I can guess where most of my readers shop for groceries in only a few tries, you can bet this isn't perfect competition.

However, the savings from going abroad when the dollar is strong means fewer orders for domestic firms. That means fewer jobs. The costs would still be controlled from abroad, but the decline in jobs should reduce demand domestically, which creates another lid on inflation. As I explained recently, only the jobless are unemployed. This is a major challenge for economic theory. As interest rates are climbing domestically, the dollar is growing significantly stronger. That strong dollar creates a significant headwind for GDP growth since it encourages imports and discourages exports.

Don't Say Tariffs

For heaven's sake, don't say Tariffs. Tariffs are not a macroeconomic solution to the strong dollar encouraging a further imbalance in the flow of goods. Even if, theoretically, we put up such massive tariffs that it stopped all flow of goods and services into our country, it would still drive retaliation in other tariffs. If we managed to stop all international trade it would create several new jobs in the country, but it would also destroy every job that relied on exporting.

Remember that simply destroying some jobs and adding other jobs is not automatically neutral. If the displaced workers have to take on new work in fields where they are not skilled, production falls dramatically. No, tariffs are not a solution.

What Could Undermine my Thesis?

I suppose I should point out that politically there are some interesting suggestions regarding ways to modify the tax-code that could make imports more expensive. Those suggestions might be classified as "not a tariff", but a modification to tax rules that favors domestic products over imports is essentially a tariff regardless of the name. If theoretically those changes were put in place with no retaliation, which I consider extremely low probability, it might push the dollar higher instead of lower. If it pushed the dollar higher while creating inflation, it would undermine my thesis. I consider this a low probability event, but it is still possible.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has seen excellent growth on adjusted metrics but still lags in creating the GAAP earnings per share that investors would love to see. The challenge from a stronger dollar is more than an impact on the accounting statements. It means the company must have more foreign currency to exchange for the dollars they use to pay shareholders their dividends. However, the company is offering an excellent yield and creates a bit of an inflationary hedge because the strong dollar and inflation don't go well together. The strongest case to be made for them occurring together would be under tariffs. If tariffs were in place the strong dollar wouldn't matter so much. However, investors expecting tariffs should be adjusting their portfolios to withstand a severe contraction in the economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis.