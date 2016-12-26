Armour Residential REIT Had More Damage To Their Books Than A Library On Fire

Subscribers got a sneak preview of this article.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) recently released their latest portfolio update. The monthly updates are an excellent system for keeping investors informed and it would be great if more mortgage REITs began providing them. However, the latest data is also unfavorable for investors because it confirms a significant decline in book value. You can see their values below:

Click to enlarge

The red square highlights the book value from each of the last 3 monthly updates. While those values were growing nicely in prior months, the huge increase in rates has been very detrimental to the book value for ARMOUR Residential REIT. These numbers may be a huge surprise to some shareholders, but they were no surprise to me. I run estimates on book value for several mortgage REITs on a frequent basis (about once per week). For ARR, I have included my estimated high and low range from last week:

This chart comes from part of a larger chart I send out to subscribers measuring estimated BVs and discounts across the sector. I added the blue box for this article so investors who are new to seeing the chart can easily find my projected BV per share. The middle of my range would have been $23.44, so $23.53 is a very close.

Based on Friday's close of $21.78, the shares are trading at about a 7.5% discount to their 12/21/2016 book value. If you are new to following ARR, that is an exceptionally small discount. The latest releases on BV confirm that my estimates remain right on track. They also indicate that investors should be worried about the potential for negative price movements.

Prepayments

One of the other major factors for analysis is the impact of prepayments on Core EPS for ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARR handles their amortization charges (a reduction in interest income) by subtracting the premium lost in each period as the payments come in.

The following chart shows the prepayment rates seen so far:

Click to enlarge

The orange box is highlighting the values for both Q3 2016 and Q4 2016. We can already tell the average values for Q4 2016 will be slightly higher which means continued pressure on net interest income.

Because ARR recognizes the prepayments as they come in, rather than forecasting them, their figures for Core EPS this figure should remain reasonable. A few mortgage REITs that attempt to predict future prepayments may declare exceptionally high "earnings" for the quarter as they adjust amortization charges. That shouldn't happen for ARR. Based on the increase in yields (and thus rates on RMBS), I would expect prepayments to decline materially and investors should see much lower values reported for Q1 of 2017.

Rating

Going off the most recent price being such a small discount to the confirmed latest book value, I'm going back to a bearish rating. I was bearish for quite a while prior to the huge decline earlier this month. I ended the prior bearish rating by going to neutral before the market opened on 12/19/2016. At that time, shares had last closed at $20.51. Since then, the shares rallied up to $21.78, which puts them above the range that I would consider as "fair value".

Conclusion

ARR suffered a significant decline in book value during the fourth quarter of 2016. The declines seen in their book value are not an isolated incident. I expect similar declines for several mortgage REITs. My estimates on book value have been confirmed by the latest report and my rating goes back to bearish from this Friday's close of $21.78.

The Mortgage REIT Forum is the most effective way for me to get my research to investors immediately. Due to the costs of running the system and the time required to prepare the pieces, I intend to raise rates in January 2017, but I am still allowing subscribers to automatically lock in their rates when they purchase a subscription. Those subscriptions are only $240/year if you sign up during December 2016. If you're thinking about it, why not check out the reviews from my subscribers. The Mortgage REIT Forum averages 3 articles per week. One provides updated book value estimates for several mortgage REITs and includes my ratings (adjusted each week). The second article rates the different preferred shares and shows investors which ones are offering the best bargains. The third is used to highlight individual stocks and market failures or to provide a sneak preview on the articles I'm planning to publish over the next couple weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis. Tipranks: Assign sell rating.