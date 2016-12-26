When Should You Buy Annaly Capital Management?

Reading through the interest rate movements and comparing it with movements in share prices is like counting cards, except it is entirely legal.

A buy and hold strategy is a fine way to approach the sector, but the investor still needs to know how to recognize when it makes sense to go in.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a huge mortgage REIT and the large dividend may cause many investors to believe it is simply a buy and hold investment. While there is nothing wrong with that strategy, an investor following it needs to understand precisely when it makes sense to buy and when it does not. I put together a chart that shows a great deal of what an investor might want to know about the historical returns to understand how to predict forward returns. Even if the investor is going to follow a buy and hold strategy, it is critical that they understand how to identify the right entry points. As an investor and analyst in the sector, I am materially more active in managing my positions. For the more active trader, knowing when to sell is also very important.

The Mortgage REITs Are Not As Hard As They Seem

The thing that pains me about mortgage REITs is seeing how many investors and analysts just give up. They might start with all the best intentions for doing due diligence, but the complications of mortgage REITs can easily leave investors pulling their hair out and screaming that it is impossible to know what is happening. Unfortunately, that conclusion is entirely wrong. It is possible to know what is happening and to forecast it as it happens.

Wait a second… Did I just say "forecast as it happens"? That is precisely the right terminology here. We are forecasting the next quarter of results by figuring out what is happening today. We don't know what will happen next month, but we can figure out what is happening today and what it should do to Annaly Capital Management. To an extent, we will also forecast how difficult or easy it should be for the mortgage REIT business model to succeed in the next few quarters. That is not the same as predicting that strong or weak performance will certainly happen. It is finding out whether the odds are stacked in the mREITs favor or against them.

Why Do You Care About the Odds?

An intelligent investor in this sector is focused on finding when the odds are stacked in their favor or against their favor. A strong analyst should be able to tell whether the current scenario is favorable for the mortgage REITs (how are dividends and book value looking) and assess what the price is saying about the odds the market is giving the mortgage REIT. If the current scenario is highly unfavorable but the mREIT is trading at a high value, then there are two heavy factors reducing the odds of a successful investment.

When you combine knowing precisely what is happening in the interest rate environment, you can forecast changes to book value and earnings and compare it to changes in book value. The advantage this technique produces should be similar to counting cards in a game of blackjack. There is one major difference though: watching these developments in mREITs is perfectly legal. This is the very definition of strong analysis for a mortgage REIT.

Instead of finding out all the tricks to reading through the mortgage REITs, many investors and analysts end up doing a poor job and accepting poor results because they weren't willing to dig deep enough. The following table does a great deal to break it down:

Click to enlarge

The latest values at the bottom of the chart are in grey because they are strictly estimates (okay, share price is known). The estimate for book value is a few days out of date - it comes from a piece I did for subscribers last week. Yes, I'm forecasting some pretty substantial book value declines. Yields shot higher during the quarter. This isn't nearly as large as the loss during the Taper Tantrum, but it is still a very substantial decline.

The rest of the chart is color coded like a stop light.

Good Things for Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs are in a better position to perform if the yield curve is steep. They are also in a better position to perform if they can hedge cheaply.

Steepness

Since the end of Q3-2016, we saw the yield curve rise significantly and become much steeper. Most investors are assuming that this will be great for future earnings. I hate to be the one to burst bubbles, but investors are demonstrating a misunderstanding of how mortgage REITs work.

Why Won't the Steepness Fix Problems?

A steeper yield curve is better, but volatility is terrible for mortgage REITs.

Demonstrating precisely why the expected benefits for mortgage REITs (from a steeper curve) won't occur is going to take a significant amount of work, but it is one area I intend to expand on in the future.

To sum it up in a single sentence: The damage from volatility is greater than the gains from steepness.

Reading the Chart

I highlighted in green and red some of the dates that would've been very good or very bad to buy the stock. Moving further into the chart, I began highlighting individual factors that were very positive or negative. For instance, buying Annaly Capital Management anywhere from June of 2012 to May of 2013 was going to be a painful decision. To be more accurate, I'm only referring to transactions on the last date of the quarter. The price across each day within the quarter was not tracked. I am not focusing on how to time a buy in the sector down to a single day. The goal is to show investors how to recognize when risk/reward ratio is moving to become more or less favorable.

The huge damage following those dates came from the Taper Tantrum, which occurred in Q2 2013. However, investors couldn't reasonably forecast the Taper Tantrum. Instead, they needed to recognize the fundamental issues stemming from a flat yield curve. The weakness from the flatter yield curve meant investors should be looking for a larger discount to book value. It was right at the end of 2012 that shares hit an 11% discount to book value (89% price to book). Total returns from buying in at that price still wouldn't be great today, but at least they would have been positive.

A Year Later

By the end of 2013, the situation had changed dramatically. The yield curve was much steeper and the price to book value ratio had opened up to 83%. An investor buying in there would have a 36% total return to date (assuming no reinvestment). That isn't too bad for about 3 years.

The Next Great Entry

The next great entry point was in summer of 2015. NLY was at a massive discount to book value of 25%. For some mREITs a 25% discount could be normal, but it is not normal for NLY. This would've been a great time for pair trading as well since there were some other mREITs that were trading at much higher valuations. The yield curve was only moderate at the time and the difference between swap rates and Treasury rates was not very favorable, but the discount to book value of 25% was excellent.

For the next couple of quarters (6/30/2015 to 12/31/2015) the price to book ratios remained very attractive at around 20%. By the end of the first quarter of 2016, the yield curve was flattening out and the discount to book value was shrinking significantly. The yield curve reversed course late in the third quarter and really picked up steam in the fourth quarter, but discounts to book value look exceptionally small across the industry. Overall, I've chosen to maintain my neutral rating.

