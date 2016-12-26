RIP Memorial?

You see, shareholders will be left with a small slice of the reorganized enterprise and they will have the right to buy up more of the business in the future.

In most cases, this would mean that shareholders get nothing besides a large tax bill (and some tax bill is all but certain), but this case is different.

The picture just turned really bad for existing shareholders of Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP). On December 23rd, the management team at the company announced plans to enter into a more or less prepackaged Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, a move that has major implications for shareholders of the company's stock. In what follows, I will detail what this means for the business, especially after investors took a 56% haircut on the firm on the day the news was announced.

A disclosure

My past few articles regarding Memorial have been gradually more bearish. In each of the articles I claimed that management did not have to file bankruptcy until at least around the time of its Spring 2017 credit facility redetermination but I did caution that some sort of danger may befall the firm by management trying to act early in order to salvage something for investors that would be guaranteed as opposed to taking other non-bankruptcy steps that did not offer a guarantee (but which I believe would have been far better for shareholders in the long run).

In a piece I published on October 31st, for instance, I expressed concern that a conference call had not been scheduled and I said that, in general, that kind of move is not good but the overall financial picture wasn't bad. In a piece published on November 3rd, I stated that I was considering selling my shares not only after the firm's decision to explore "strategic alternatives" in October but also after the company's decision to halt payment of interest on some of its Senior Notes. Finally, after a few weeks of kicking it around, I announced on November 22nd that I had sold approximately 80% of my shares because, although bankruptcy was not warranted until at least Spring (and possibly never), I did not like the uncertainty and the very real chance that management may throw the business into Chapter 11 or something of that nature.

What's happening now?

From what I can see by looking at Memorial's announcement, it appears as though I made a wise decision drastically reducing my stake in the firm because, after management's announcement, shares plummeted 56%. The reason behind this is that the company is entering into Chapter 11 bankruptcy but unlike some of its peers, this is orderly and well-planned by management. You see, in many cases of Chapter 11, common shareholders end up with nothing but the firm's top brass was able to work out a deal where common shareholders will get at least 2% of the firm's equity, plus will have the option to buy up to another 8% of its shares in the future.

The way this is all set up is rather interesting to me. According to Memorial, the company is going to monetize around $190 million of its hedges (I am guessing its longer-term hedges but I can't say for sure) and allocate that toward the $714 million in debt under its credit facility. On top of this, current holders of the firm's Senior Notes, totaling $1.11 billion, will see their claims converted into equity (plus the 2021 Senior Notes will be paid the $24.6 million in interest that accrued during their grace period), a transaction that will leave them owning 98% of the business which, following its exit from bankruptcy, will be a C-Corp.

This leaves a measly 2% of equity left for common shareholders but one interesting bonus is that they will be provided warrants to buy up another 8% of the firm over a 5-year period. The pricing of these warrants will be calculated by taking all of the principal of unsecured notes (all of its Senior Notes), plus any accrued but unpaid interest on said notes, as of December 31, 2016. If we assume that there aren't any accrued amounts to be paid at this time and if we make the assumption that Memorial's Senior Notes outstanding haven't changed from the end of its most recent quarter, this number will come out to $1.11 billion. This number, to arrive at the price paid for new shares, will be divided by the number of new shares of the business issued as a result of its bankruptcy proceedings (excluding shares associated with management's share incentive plan.

Truth be told, what the total number of new shares will be is anybody's guess, so figuring out what existing shareholders will have to pay for said shares is impossible right now. That said, if management were to follow a simple approach by merely increasing Memorial's share count such that current holders don't see any change in the number of shares they hold, we would be looking, under my assumptions, at a price per unit of around $0.265.

Takeaway

Right now, the situation for common shareholders isn't that attractive. In addition to management forcing the firm into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, investors will also have to contend with CODI (cancellation of debt income) but management did say that its goal is to minimize this so I do not know what the full impact from that perspective will be (I am not a tax expert). With that in mind, however, for investors who do hold shares, the value of those units now seem extremely unlikely to go to zero given the method of Memorial's restructure. What's more is that, with warrants to buy up to another 8% of the business, there is some upside potential here, unlike in the case of most bankruptcies when shareholders are merely wiped out.

For me, I have yet to arrive at a decision about what I plan to do regarding my Memorial stake. I obviously, in retrospect, made a good choice by selling a majority of my shares in the enterprise, but given the opportunity to benefit from the warrants and the recovering oil market, I will likely hold onto what I have left until I understand the full tax implications and, even if those are a meaningful negative, I may still elect to hold the units for the sake of the warrants and with the idea in mind that, after the fall, all realistic downside potential is already factored into the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEMP.

