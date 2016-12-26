Keeping An Eye On Oil

Last week, we saw yet another wild ride in the oil market, especially after some data that was released by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) that showed crude stocks had not fallen as expected but had, indeed, increased. With that said, however, there was far more data than that and, as a whole, the picture was overwhelmingly bullish in many respects but one piece of data that I recently analyzed does imply that long-oriented oil investors should keep a close watch on what could be around the corner: rising production. In what follows, I will provide my thoughts on what all of this should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Mixed but really positive oil inventory data

One piece of news that the market didn't seem to like related to the fact that crude oil stocks increased during the week. If the EIA's estimates are correct, total crude storage for the week came out to 485.4 million barrels, an increase of 2.2 million barrels compared to the 483.2 million barrels estimated a week earlier. This build really isn't that large when you think about it and compare the data to historical trends, but it represented a major departure from the 2.5 million barrel drop forecasted by analysts and was meaningfully worse than the 4.2 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks.

Click to enlarge

*Source: Created by author with data from the EIA

Despite this negative news (and it truly is negative), the rest of the oil inventory picture improved drastically during the week. According to the EIA, the "Other" category of petroleum products reported a drop of 6 million barrels from 270.6 million to 264.6 million, and propane/propylene stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels from 95.6 million to 92.5 million. Distillate fuel stocks also plummeted, falling 2.4 million barrels for the week, while motor gasoline stocks managed to dip 1.3 million barrels. Smaller decreases came from kerosene-type jet fuel and residual fuel which, respectively, fell 0.9 million barrels and 0.4 million barrels, and fuel ethanol stayed flat at 19.1 million barrels. Thanks to all of these improvements, total crude plus petroleum stocks for the week came out to 1.3287 billion barrels, a major drop of 12 million barrels from the 1.3407 billion barrels.

Production data wasn't bad; demand is encouraging

In addition to seeing overall inventories fall at a nice clip, we also enjoyed a stabilization in production after having seen, a week earlier, a large upwards adjustment. If the EIA is correct, daily output in the US came out to 8.786 million barrels per day, a modest (and not really material in my opinion) drop of 10 thousand barrels per day (or 70 thousand for the week) from the 8.796 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. In the graph below, you can see historical daily output over the past 52 weeks.

Click to enlarge

*Source: Created by author with data from the EIA

Also during the week, we saw some better signs relating to demand that investors should be focused on. Take, for instance, motor gasoline demand. Based on the EIA's estimates, total demand for motor gasoline averaged 9.269 million barrels per day, an increase over the 8.874 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and about 0.9% above the 9.185 million barrels per day estimated the same time last year. Using the four-week average, however, we still have room for improvement, with demand down 3% year-over-year. Thankfully, however, distillate fuel demand remains robust, averaging (over the four-week average method) 4.031 million barrels per day. This is a significant increase, totaling 11.7%, over the 3.608 million barrels per day estimated for the same timeframe of 2015.

Rig worries

For the most part so far, investors should be more happy than anything after seeing this data, but one piece that continues to haunt the market is the rig count, as reported by Baker Hughes. According to the firm, the US oil rig count for the week came in at 523 units, up 13 units from a week earlier and now just a hair under the 538 units seen in operation this time last year. In Canada, the oil rig count did manage to dip by 10 units, falling to 106 in operation right now, but this is still far, far more than the 44 units in operation the same time of 2015.

In a prior article, I detailed what it means that the majority of rigs added on since we bottomed out on the rig count earlier this year have come from the Permian. In essence, my conclusion was that the Permian really isn't that meaningful due to its low productivity and productivity improvement rates (though a large enough increase would ultimately make an impact). Rather, I concluded that what's even more significant is rig count in places like the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and Bakken/Williston. The reason behind this is that all three of these regions produce far more oil per rig than what we see in the Permian and they happen to have high productivity improvement rates.

Click to enlarge

*Created by Author

To see what has happened since we bottomed, I decided to create the following graph above and the graph below. The top shows the rig count in each of the four major regions, on a weekly basis, going back to the end of April of this year. Seeing as how the Permian is so much larger than the other three regions, though, I decided to create the same graph (the bottom one), which normalizes the rig count in each region by setting a benchmark measure of 100 units for each area and comparing the changes to each other.

Click to enlarge

*Created by Author

What we can see by looking at this graph is that the Permian continues to be the problem child but activity is beginning to pick up in both the Niobrara and Eagle Ford (especially the latter) on a percentage basis. Interestingly, however, the Bakken hasn't done too much so we don't need to worry about anything meaningful from there just yet. That said, one point I've maintained for a while in my own thought process is that, while the Permian isn't a problem yet, early activity like with what we're seeing in these other regions, could be a sign of more trouble to come.

This is due to the fact that, as oil companies become more confident that better times are ahead, they will be more emboldened, a mindset that risks the same kind of irrational behavior that led to the start of the oil glut to begin with. This also happens to be the exact opposite mindset of where the industry was at the start of this year, when every company that I watched closely cut drilling in an effort to focus on cash flow over production.

Takeaway

Right now, the inventory, demand, and (though to a lesser extent) production sides of the oil industry in the US are looking pretty nice compared to where they were just one week earlier. But we need to be cognizant that the rig count increase could, in time, start to become an issue. For now, I am not too worried about the Permian and, on an absolute basis, the changes in the other regions have been small (with the Bakken actually sporting a falling rig count) so they shouldn't have a material impact just yet. All of that said, though, seeing increases in not only the Niobrara but also the Eagle Ford is somewhat unsettling and investors should continue to watch these areas closely for signs of a potential upswing in activity that could, at some point down the road (but unlikely next year) harm the bullish case for crude and the companies attached to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, AREX, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO, not LGCY. I am considering buying CHK.