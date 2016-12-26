IAMGOLD Signed Agreement To Acquire 100% Of Merrex Gold

Iamgold expects to issue 6.9 million shares to buy 100% of Merrex, which represent at the close on Friday ($3.37) a total of $23.25 million.

Iamgold owns 45.8 million of Merrex Gold shares, which represents 19.4% on a fully diluted basis and 23% of the shares outstanding.

Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine.

Investment thesis:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) has enjoyed a bullish technical situation early November, just after releasing its 3Q'16 results. Unfortunately, the gold price could not retain its positive momentum after Donald Trump won the white house and the FED raised US interest rates with more to come.

The technical situation changed drastically and IAG turned from bullish to bearish. This gold miners cannot avoid this "change of luck" and investors will have to cope with this fact. One silver lining is how management is preparing the company to deliver and maximize production, through investment and execution. This acquisition will affect the bottom line and the question is how?

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread on three different continents. The company also has four development projects (Westwood in Quebec, a Cote Gold project in Ontario, Rare earth elements in Quebec, and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

This article is an update of the preceding article published on November 9, 2016, about the 3Q'16 results.

Recent news: Acquisition of 100% of Merrex Gold. The company said:

Toronto, Ontario, December 22, 2016 - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today reports that the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Merrex Gold Inc. ("Merrex") to acquire, in an all-share transaction, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Merrex not already owned by IAMGOLD (the "Transaction"). Merrex is a junior mineral exploration company of which IAMGOLD currently owns approximately 45.8 million or 23% of Merrex's issued and outstanding 199.2 million common shares. IAMGOLD expects to issue 6.9 million shares, amounting to less than 1.5% of its issued and outstanding shares, in connection with the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

A quick snapshot of what Merrex Gold represents in term of future Gold production.

To access the latest Merrex Gold (OTCPK:MXGIF) presentation on July 20, 2016. [Please click here]

Merrex owns 100% or in part (50/50 JV with Iamgold), three gold projects in West Africa.

Courtesy Merrex Gold.

Prospect name and location Reserve Siribaya Trend (Mali) - July 30, 2012 0.304 M Oz @2.34 g/t indicated 0.301 M Oz @2.17 g/t inferred Diakha (Mali) Main 0.863 M Oz @1.81 g/t inferred Zone 1B Total Indicated Resources 2,102,000 T @ 1.90 g/t= 129,000 oz Taya Ko Total Inferred Resources 19,816,000 T @ 1.71 g/t= 1,092,000 oz Karita (Guinea) Drill program planned for Q4 2016, subject to adequate financing. 14 samples assaying over 2 g/t and 5 samples over 10 g/t Au. Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

IAMGOLD owns 45.8 million of Merrex Gold shares, which represents 19.4% on a fully diluted basis and 23% of the shares outstanding. IAMGOLD expects to issue 6.9 million shares to buy 100% of Merrex, which represent at the close on Friday ($3.37) a total of $23.25 million (Merrex Gold had approximately $1.75 million in cash as the last quarter results). Iamgold expects that the deal will be closed in first-quarter 2017.

IAMGOLD says in its news release

Merrex Gold's portfolio includes the 100% owned Jubilee project, which is located in Cape Breton Island (Nova Scotia).

Steve Letwin, IAG CEO, said in the press release:

The IAMGOLD exploration team, led by Craig MacDougall, working in concert with Merrex on the Diakha-Siribaya project in Mali has done an outstanding job over recent years to define indicated resources of 2.1 million tonnes grading 1.90 g/t Au for 129,000 ounces and inferred resources of 19.8 million tonnes grading 1.71 g/t Au for 1.1 million ounces. Mali is a prolific mining friendly jurisdiction and is where IAMGOLD began nearly 25 years ago at the Sadiola project which, along with its neighbouring Yatela mine, has already produced over 7.5 million ounces of gold.

IAG recent balance sheet snapshot:

IAMGOLD released its 3Q'16 on November 7, 2016. The results were solid and production was 210 K Oz up 6.6% from Q2'16.

Click to enlarge

Revenues for the 3Q'16 were $282.4 million, up 21.5% quarter over quarter, due to strong gold production and gold price at $1,326 / Oz.

Click to enlarge

The recurring negative topic is again the high AISC. The company has not been successful to reduce it below $1,000/ Oz, which is really a total conundrum? IAG is lagging behind most of its peers and should be around $875/ Oz. However, it is important to notice that the company is expecting to reduce AISC to $900/$950 in 2020.

Conclusion:

I view this acquisition as a positive for Iamgold and I am impressed with the recent steps the company has taken to secure a growing gold production in the future. Unfortunately, gold prices have fluttered widely since early September and the bullish outlook has passed quickly, replaced by a bearish outlook for 2017.

Click to enlarge

IAG graph describes perfectly a descending triangle with a lower support at $3.25 and resistance decreasing at around $4.25. The risk of a breakout on the downside is high which means a re-trial of a lower support at $2 as an extreme potential if gold continued weakness lead to gold below $1,000.

I recommend IAG as a hold, right now, with a potential buy rating opportunity at $2.50 or lower, assuming further weakness in the gold price in H1 2017, due mainly to further interest rates increase by the FED and continued strength of the $US dollar.

