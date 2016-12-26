Nintendo Has Extra Lives Left

Recently, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) released its first Mario game on a non Nintendo hardware platform: The Super Mario Run (available on the iPhone and iPad). Since the 1980s, Nintendo had stuck to its guns about developing both software and hardware for its IP, even as Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) ate into Nintendo's dominant home console market. Today, Sony leads the home console market and mobile phones have given Nintendo's mobile gaming market a tough time by snatching away casual gamers. Over the past few years, a key point of discussion for Nintendo's future has been driven around why we don't already see Nintendo IP on non Nintendo hardware and why Nintendo does not give up its hardware business. I can see both sides to the argument, and they are both compelling.

Why Nintendo Hardware?

Over the years, Nintendo developed some of the most memorable IP in video games - like Mario, Donkey Kong, and Zelda. Some part of the successful development of these IPs are attributable to Nintendo's hardware. Video games aren't just about moving characters on a screen, it's about the story, the movement, the interaction: The whole experience. The hardware provides the gamer with a platform to interact with the software. This makes hardware an important part of the gaming experience. Games like Super Mario Bros will feel a bit odd when played on a PlayStation controller, which looks like this:

Source: PlayStation.com

Nintendo's Wii U has a gamepad with touch-screen, analog sticks, a d-pad, tilting, and buttons.

Wii U GamePad:

Source: GameStop

This might sound like a stretch, but designing its own hardware gives Nintendo the ability to control the whole gaming experience. This is similar to what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) did with the iPhone. Touchscreen technology existed. Applications existed. What consumers needed was simplicity. Part of what Apple did was control the user's experience. The typical pre-iPhone phone was about hitting buttons and scrolling. The iPhone was about a larger display and touching applications you wanted to open - crafting an intuitive user interface. Android offers endless customization where Apple keeps things simple. Most people don't know or care about what goes on in the back-end when they're playing Angry Birds. Much like Apple did with the iPhone, Nintendo has historically crafted the whole gaming experience through building its own hardware.

Author's Note : Before the floodgates are fully open for an iOS vs. Android roasting session, I personally use an Android phone (Acer Liquid X2), but see the benefits of an iPhone. I can live comfortably with either system.

Why non-Nintendo Hardware?

Nintendo finds itself with a strong portfolio of IP while its monetization platform (think: hardware) is facing some serious competition. On the home console side, Sony's PlayStation exerts dominance while Microsoft's Xbox tackles head on, and then there is Nintendo. The Wii U was a disaster that everybody wants to forget: The console was priced at a loss, didn't sell well, and never got many games worth mentioning. On the handheld side, the DS still sees relatively healthy sales figures, but we have more things to carry around than when the DS was first introduced in 2004. Frankly, there is a large enough user base that is perfectly okay with playing games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds on their smartphones instead of Mario, which required an extra piece of Nintendo hardware to play until a week ago. The DS will always have a more serious user base that values Nintendo IP and DS-specific gaming advantages over the smartphone, but the point here is that smartphones have other value propositions (like email, music, video, internet, phone, text, etc) that make smartphones a "must-have", and the DS needs to continually offer a disproportionately awesome gaming experience in order for it to continue existing profitably.

Is Nintendo headed in the right direction?

There are plenty of uncertainties here and Nintendo's hardware and IP monetization for the future are blurry at best. That said, I think Nintendo is making the right moves. On the hardware side, the Wii U was a mess on many different levels. The development of the Nintendo Switch would give Nintendo another opportunity to flex its muscles on the hardware side to see how they fair against an increasingly competitive home console market. On the software side, Nintendo has started exploring other platforms through Pokemon Go and Super Mario Run. 2017 should be an educational year for Nintendo as they will develop a better understanding of where they stand on the hardware side and how they can compete on the software side (on non-Nintendo platforms). I speculate that any sort of major business decision will come after Nintendo develops a better understanding of their current competitive position in various markets. The good news is that they sit on a textbook definition of a healthy balance sheet, which buys them plenty of time to scratch their head and figure out where to go.

Conclusion

The short story is that I would wait and see where Nintendo goes in 2017. Seeing how Super Mario Run (and perhaps a couple other software on non-Nintendo platforms) and Nintendo Switch fares will likely give everybody a better idea of what long-term business strategies Nintendo has available. Only one thing is clear: Nintendo is far from dead.

