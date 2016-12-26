Gladstone Commercial: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Although nothing to write home about, GOOD has performed reasonably well these past five years and faces no immediate existential threat.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ:GOOD) preferred shares, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferred shares we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to GOOD. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that GOOD is a REIT that owns and operates net-leased industrial and office properties in the USA. It IPO'd on 8/13/03 with a market value of $374 million, making it a small-cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that GOOD offers three preferreds (GOODM, GOODO, & GOODP), respectively initially offered at 7.00%, 7.50% & 7.75%. This is interesting and can be confusing, so pay attention. The P is actually the A and therefore the first issued, the O is the B, and the M is the D. The C was called. Consequently, the exact opposite what I first suspected was a bad thing turns out to be a good thing because GOOD has been able to borrow money more cheaply as time passed, at only 7% this year; indicates to me improved credit quality.

Now let's click on GOODP, because I usually like to look the preferred offered at the highest coupon rate. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 1/30/11 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed; meaning that it's callable now.

It pays a dividend of $1.9375 per share per year, or 0.1615 per month of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/19/06, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me, but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are my IB platform chart (Please forgive the black background, Yahoo did no chart back 5-years for some reason) and FinViz, which I have cued to open to the financials of GOOD.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of GOOD's five-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company that has struggled along for much of the past five years until recently at the beginning of this year when it moved markedly higher. However, the price of its shares during this time have risen from $17.59 on 1/9/12 to its current $19.37, a $1.78 increase in value. And, according to Dividend Investor.com, during the past five years, it has maintained its yearly common dividend of $1.50.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of GOOD's present financial highlights. The company's current market value is $474.76 million, a nice increase from its $374 million value when it IPO'd. It lost $2.10 million on sales of $86.10 million. Year to date, it's up a remarkable 45.28%. I find its short- and long-term debt/equity a manageable 2.29.

Now let's see how its preferreds performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

It appears they have performed well along with their common sibling. Now, it's time to decide which is the best buy at these prices, should we decide whether or not they are a buy at all.

GOOD Preferreds 12-24-16 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best GOODP Now 1.9375 25.25 1.9375/25.25 7.67% Best GOODO Now 1.875 25.10 1.875/25.10 7.47% GOODM 5/25/21 1.75 25.20 1.75/25.20 6.94% Click to enlarge

P is a better buy because of its higher yield, yet although it is priced .15 higher than the above par value of the O series, I'm wagering that it won't be called immediately and the .15 eventual loss differential, when and if called, will be more than made up for by the distributions.

However, both P & O are callable now, which could cost the buyer respectively, 0.25 & .10/share if called immediately. Consequently, as far as I'm concerned neither series is a good buy at these prices, simply because they are above par presently. I prefer to buy my preferreds somewhat below par value because my yield is increased, my potential capital gain profit is increased, and any potential share price loss I might suffer is minimized. Finally, and most relevant, over time there are always sudden or prolonged dips that are certain to allow you to enter at a significantly better entry price. This is the rule, not the exception.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.