Certainly Not Cheap, But This 4% Yielder Is Worth Buying

Extra Space Storage, Inc.'s (NYSE:EXR) correction is a buying opportunity for income investors. The REIT's shares have fallen from ~$95 to ~$75 on the back of a wider sector correction. That being said, though, Extra Space Storage has one of the strongest levels of AFFO and NOI growth in the storage sector, and has shone with above average dividend growth, too. As a result, I think Extra Space Storage looks promising at today's price point.

Higher short term interest rates have proven to be kind of an obstacle to Real Estate Investment Trusts, and Extra Space Storage is not an exception. Investors have rotated out of income producing risk assets and moved into assets with more positive interest rate sensitivity, with financials being a prime example. Nonetheless, the correction in REIT valuations has washed up a couple of stocks that are worth buying, in my opinion, and Extra Space Storage is one of them.

Growing, Diversified Property Portfolio

As of the end of September Extra Space Storage's property portfolio included 1,421 properties of which 57 percent (810 properties) where wholly owned, 13 percent (189 properties) were part of a joint venture, and 30 percent (422 properties) were under management contract. The REIT's total portfolio comprises 107 million square feet and is spread out over 38 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Leaving Competitors In The Dust In Terms Of Key Stats

Extra Space Storage's same story occupancy rate in the 3rd quarter was 93 percent, leaving room for improvement.

On the other hand, the REIT's same-store revenue and net operating income growth is hitting the ball out of the park.

Robust AFFO Growth Underpins The REIT's Investment Value As An Income Vehicle

Extra Space Storage's dividend growth has been underpinned by strong AFFO growth that has left its competitors far behind.

Extra Space Storage's exceptional AFFO growth persisted in the 3rd quarter on the back of acquisitions:

Above Average Dividend Growth

Extra Space Storage has increased its regular cash dividend at a fast clip. Strong adjusted funds from operations growth has backed the REIT's dividend growth, and the total 5-year increase of 680 percent surely is impressive. I expect Extra Space Storage's growth rate to fall in the future (no REIT can maintain this dividend rate growth over the long haul), but the income from the REIT's shares will likely continue to grow.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For This Storage REIT?

According to Extra Space Storage's third quarter earnings release, the Real Estate Investment Trust's management said it expects its funds from operations to clock in at $3.63-$3.65/share in 2016. Based on this guidance, income investors are paying ~20.5x 2016e funds from operations. Paying ~20x estimated FFO is not a bargain, that's for sure, but the REIT's excellent AFFO and dividend growth make Extra Space Storage an income vehicle of choice...even if it is more expensive than other REIT income plays.

Your Takeaway

By no means is Extra Space Storage cheap, or undervalued. The storage REIT costs investors ~20x this year's estimated funds from operations, which makes it one of the more expensive REITs out there. Having said that, though, Extra Space Storage's above average AFFO and dividend growth imply a favorable reward-to-risk ratio, especially if the REIT can continue to grow AFFO at a good clip on the back of acquisitions. Buy for income.

