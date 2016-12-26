MaxLinear - Better Than What You Found Under Your Tree

(All figures via YahooFinance unless otherwise noted)

Five months ago, I wrote an article discussing the uncharacteristic growth of a low-cap semiconductor company, MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL). In that article, I reported a "52-week high of $20.98 and a low of $9.00." Today, MaxLinear opened at 22.30, a nice Christmas present for those who held shares since the warmer months.

When the company reported earnings back in November, MXL announced an EPS of $0.43, beating the earnings estimate by $0.03. Further, MXL also enjoyed a $0.43M beat on revenue, which was an increase of 1.2% Y/Y. Over a month after the Q3 earnings report, the company is receiving high praise from financial evaluators. Susquehanna International Group predicts a price target of $26.00 on the stock and issued the semiconductor producer a Positive rating. MXL received more modest reviews from analysts such as Needham & Co which boosted their price target to $22.50. Zacks upgraded MXL from a hold to a strong-buy moving into the new year.

(As of December 24th) Source: SeekingAlpha

Riding the wave of the past month, analysts are predicting future growth for the producer in 2017. Although what MXL produces wasn't under your Christmas tree, you can guarantee their inputs will be integrated into your computers and modems very soon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These are the current base financial metrics of MXL. As I discussed last article, MaxLinear's earnings have grown 270% over the least year. While MXL technically fell short of the $1.40 EPS estimate, given by TheStreet, it's EPS of $0.62 still beat many analysts recommendations.

The successes of MaxLinear in the closing months of 2016 mean that the company has taken on a large burden for the new year. Many analysts believe this corporation has the potential to break into the profits of the larger semiconductor businesses such as Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN).

While we wait for earnings reports from the semiconductor industry in February, there is no doubt that the demand for MXL's products have and will continue to increase. As Chris Kuiper of the Motley Fool wrote over the summer, increasing demand for digital services has created a complementary demand for "fatter pipes to the home."

This means that producers have to create more chips and modems to deliver that content. MaxLinear will have to take on some of this burden which means a stressful end of the year, but happy investors.

MaxLinear's investors will sleep well as Santa watches over them these holidays. As the clock winds down on 2016, make it one of your New Years Resolution to get on the MaxLinear bandwagon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.