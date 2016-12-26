Disney: Star Wars Is Meaningless Yet Again

Some time ago I wrote about the first Star Wars outing from Disney (NYSE:DIS) being meaningless. Here I am again pounding the same old message.

Fundamentals

If you look at the distribution of revenue segments, break down of the revenue shows you that the movie segment is the least important segment. Media segment and theme park revenues are the most important segments. There was an increase in the movie segment revenues, but that is brought on by other titles, not solely Star Wars. These annual reports are carefully crafted for shareholders, so almost everything will appear rosy.

(click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

(Source: 10-k)

Speaking of Star Wars, potential traders should be concerned with the decline of movie theaters, rather than going crazy for a space alien movie.

Due in part to Netflix's disruptive model, movie theater tickets sales are declining at an alarming rate. In a dynamic environment, theater assets, primarily the buildings and the space inside it, perform poorly. Real estate is a pretty useless asset because the tangible nature makes it difficult to innovate its business model.

Disney should try to forge a stronger alliance with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Instead of giving Netflix first crack at the theatrical releases. It should phase out the Theatrical runs and focus on releasing them only on the Netflix platform. It will take a while but it is the most rational fix.

Going back to the 10-ks, investors should be concerned about what appears to be the stagnant a nature of the Media segment and the Parks and Resorts segment.

Media segment has received a lot of coverage in the news, so I assume you know the ordeal. In spite of all the negativity, Disney is ranked number 2 behind Comcast. The company must be doing something right to maintain that position. However, Parks and Resorts seem to be ignored. To know how well Disney is performing against its competitors, I will compare the growth rate in foot traffic of the parks to Disney.

The following report breaks down the foot traffic segments of each individual Disney Park. Although the overall segment appears stagnant as indicated in the 10-k, only a select few parks are having some foot traffic issues, namely Japan. So, the Disney Park Segment is doing just fine. Disney pretty much holds all the spots in the top ten theme parks.

(Source: TeaConnect)

The question you should be asking yourself is: If everything appears fine on the surface level, why is the stock range bound? This is where market profile comes in handy.

Market Profile

While fundamentals are purely assumption based and result in cognitive dissonance all the time, the market profile is very objective. However, reading it is a challenge. Looking at the long-term, daily time-frame, we can observe the fair value. (If you are really interested in learning all the nuances, read the following book.)

Click to enlarge

(ThinkorSwim)

The TPO profile on the right give you a clean picture of what is occurring. The 95 area is considered the fairest value where buyers and sellers agree on value of Disney's stock for the past 3 years. When price comes to the area again, paying attention to the acceleration and deceleration will inform you whether the fair value is around the 95 level. If price accelerates, you have an idea that the fair price has changed. It will most likely be to some external factor, not necessarily related to Disney.

Thus, it is too dangerous to buy into Disney now. Price can range around, increase, or fall. You are better of waiting for Disney to fall back into the 95 range to see how it reacts.

As you can clearly see, fundamental analysis alone can lead to a variety of interpretations. It is just not that helpful. The "edge" is understanding the behavior of market participants not producing half baked or fully baked forecasting models.