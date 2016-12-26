Defense Sector Update December 19-25: Dogfight... F-18 Vs. F-35

With the holidays things are slowing down but the world is still active as ever.

President Elect Trump continues to disrupt multi-billion dollar companies with 140 characters or less and is now putting the F-18 up against the F-35.

Another big week for the defense industry. Compared to last week's numbers several companies on our list got a large bump in fiscal year-to-date awards from the Department of Defense.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): $13,519,322,259

Boeing (NYSE:BA): $2,951,289,645

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): $2,237,869,630

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII): $1,735,800,642

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): $1,374,500,961

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY): $1,104,021,180

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): $966,456,180

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): $608,275,066

This week's big winner as far as percentage increase is Huntington Ingalls but United Technologies also ramped up a bit. Lockheed tacked on over $3 billion with nearly $2 billion being awarded on the 22nd alone.

Significant Contracts

If you recall the NDAA you'll remember it included a significant amount of money to stop the bleeding as it related to readiness and asset posture in the United States Armed Forces. That bill was signed by President Obama on Friday the 23rd and will directly benefit our focus companies.

Huntington Ingalls had a big day on the 19th and got another $1.4 billion modification (N00024-16-C-2431) thrown at it for the construction of the USS Fort Lauderdale, the Navy's next Amphibious Transport Dock ship. The ship will be used to land Marines onto foreign shores via LCAC, AAV, and helicopter or Osprey. The NDAA will funnel more funds into Huntington as the Navy hopes to reach 305 total ships.

Lockheed had another outstanding week but the 22nd saw them receive more money in contracts than five of the other companies we look at have this entire fiscal year. The largest contract (W31P4Q-17-C-0006 ) that day was for Patriot missile system enhancements in the amount of $1.45 billion. The contract, part of the Foreign Military Sales program, was for the benefit of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. Lockheed will provide spare parts, missile segment enhancements and ground support equipment.

Raytheon was awarded 12 contracts this last week for almost $320 million. The contracts were for everything from F-18 repair parts to Seasparrow missiles to TOW missiles for Middle-Eastern countries. As Boeing and Lockheed get beat up on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) by the President-Elect, Raytheon quietly "nickels and dimes" its way to profitability. The company doesn't have huge programs like the F-35 or Air Force One but sells parts to just about everybody with a huge program. Of course the company relies on the success of all the others but they aren't likely to be singled out and attacked. For this reason Raytheon is one of my favorite contractors.

Weekly Performance

For the most part the sector had another week of outperformance with only BAE Systems and Lockheed underperforming.

Lockheed's week would have been materially different had it not been for a certain Tweet we will discuss below. Since the election things have settled down considerably and now it seems like the sector is a bit nervous.

That chart is pretty interesting and not at all what I expected. Northrop, Lockheed and Raytheon have actually underperformed the S&P 500 since the election. Huntington is up an incredible 25% since November 7th and Boeing has increased by nearly 20%! I've been hearing a lot of "the defense sector has run ahead of itself," while that is mostly true, there is still opportunity for the patient.

DOGFIGHT!!!

Donald Trump is not known for holding back, especially with his thumbs. The President-Elect is a prolific Tweeter and has utilized the platform expertly through his campaign and afterwards.

Mr. Trump has sent shockwaves through many companies but has honed in for the time being on aerospace and defense contractors, notably Boeing and Lockheed. After expressing outrage over the cost of a new Air Force One Boeing shares were zapped but have since recovered. Next came Lockheed with the F-35, having similar effect. Up until recently it just seemed like Lockheed would have to come down on the price and possibly eat into their margins but the F-35 was safe.

On December 22nd the President-Elect struck again with a Tweet directed at Boeing and Lockheed on December 22nd, a day after meeting with the CEOs of both companies separately.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Chris Bogdan already came out in support of the F-35 on the 19th stating that "The program is not out of control" while acknowledging the challenges the program has faced. In a not-so-shocking move, the PEOTUS doesn't seem too concerned about what the top military brass has to say, so we shall have a dogfight between Boeing's F-18 and Lockheeds F-35.

The most glowing discrepancy between the two jets is that the F-35 is stealth and the F-18 is not. Right off the bat this is huge, especially considering the threat from our potential adversary's anti-aircraft missiles. It isn't likely the F-18 can be made into a stealth aircraft without somehow putting the weapons bay on the inside of the craft.

The F-18 requires a long runway, where the "B" variant of the F-35 is capable of short vertical take-off and landing or SVTOL, requiring about 500 feet of runway where the F-18 needs about 1,400 feet. This is important for a few reasons: the F-35 can be landed, refueled and rearmed in expeditionary locations before a proper runway can be constructed and also can maximize the space used on a carrier flightdeck or a smaller ship.

The F-18 is a twin-engine craft, which makes it potentially more survivable than the F-35 after a hit. The F-18 can fly on just one engine, where if the F-35 loses its engine it becomes a very expensive bomb falling to earth. We need to consider that to hit the F-35 you need to see it before it sees you, but as radar technology leaps ahead stealth is becoming more difficult to obtain and electronic warfare systems can be outfitted to just about any platform giving the F-18 an edge.

The F-18 actually beats the F-35 when it comes to range, capable of flying about 2,070 miles before hitting empty compared to the F-35 at just 1,400 miles. Speed is basically a tie with both flying at about 1,200 miles per hour.

As for cost, I don't see the big deal here. The F-18 costs about $98 million each, and the F-35 costs $116 million for the F-35C (Carrier) version for the Navy. The more comparable F-35A version costs $98 million, the same as the F-18. The F-35 numbers are for the low-rate initial production where economies of scale don't come into play, once production ramps up the DoD and Lockheed are anticipating a cost of $85 million per jet. You could likely get the F-18 cost down to below $85 million but you're sacrificing some technology as well.

Either way, as investors, we should probably start planning on Lockheed's margins getting squeezed and Boeing enjoying some F-18 resurgence. There is a strong case for the number of F-35s being ordered to be cut down, F-18s to regain some prominence and a fifth-generation unmanned strike aircraft being developed. The Navy has mothballed the X-47B from Northrop but the technology is there and I think we are seeing the last manned strike craft in the F-35. What I doubt we've seen the last of is Mr. Trump and his Twitter feed.

In Other News

The US allowed the UN Security Council to scold Israel over their settlement policy.

The Chinese launched some planes from their only carrier in a display of force.

Syria claims they own all of Aleppo now.

Turkey is transforming under Erdogan and we should probably start paying attention.

Japan is increasing their defense spending for the fifth year in a row as they respond to threats from China and North Korea.

The Coming Week

We have a short and likely boring trading week in the markets coming up so I don't expect a whole lot to happen. I'm anxious to see what may come from Mr. Trumps tweets and any others he sends out, but I'm starting to grow skeptical anything will actually change that will impact us as investors besides short term swings. As the Obama Administration winds down it will be interesting to see what other long-lasting actions they take such as the Israeli wrist-slapping and any positioning in the Middle-East. One thing is for sure, Mr. Trump has his work cut out for him.

I appreciate you reading, please leave your thoughts and questions in the comments. If you don't already follow me and would like to receive the (mostly) weekly updates on this sector along with my other posts, please hit follow.

