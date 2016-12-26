Medtronic: No-Brainer

The irrationality of the market has been in full display in the way the share price of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has fallen since November 22, when the medical device manufacturer released its Q3 results. While Q3 EPS of $1.12 beat estimates by $0.01, revenue of $7.3 billion missed estimates $160 million. Shares fell by 6.6% pre-market on November 22 from the low-to-mid $80 range to the low $70 range, and have remained there since.

So currently, Medtronic is trading just above $70 at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. This is higher than Medtronic's five year-average P/E ratio of 18.0, and thus would seem off-putting to prospective investors at first glance.

However, the other metrics need to be considered. The forward P/E ratio of 14.28 is considerably lower, and the dividend yield of 2.39% is higher than Medtronic's five year-average dividend yield of 2.05%. Furthermore, the payout ratio of 53.30% is fair, and provides leeway for Medtronic to sustain and increase its dividend in the years ahead.

The trend of increasing its dividend is one that Medtronic is both keen and able to do. Medtronic has paid consecutively rising dividends since 1978, a thirty-eight year streak which makes it one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. In twelve years, it will be able to become one of the more exclusive Dividend Kings, provided it continues to pay consecutively rising dividends.

While Q3 revenue figures seem to have made investors bearish on Medtronic's ability to deliver these dividends going forward, the revenue and net income figures over the past five years, in tandem with the moderate payout ratio, suggest that Medtronic can sustain and increase its dividend without difficulty.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2011 16.18 billion 3.62 billion 2012 16.59 billion 3.47 billion 2013 17.01 billion 3.07 billion 2014 20.26 billion 2.68 billion 2015 28.83 billion 3.54 billion Click to enlarge

The consistently rising revenue and stable net income figures paint a picture of financial health, as does the debt to total capital ratio of 39.16%, which is lower than the previous year's figure of 64.46%.

In summary, investors are being offered a chance to start a position with one of the largest medical device companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $99.29 billion. The fall in share price has not changed the fact that Medtronic remains a market leader with over 53,000 patents in its intellectual property portfolio, and has a dominant presence in cardiac and vascular treatment, diabetes, minimally invasive therapies, and restorative therapies. All it does is provide long-term investors with an attractive price at which to either start a position or add to an existing one.

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial professional and accept no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.