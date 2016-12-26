Seadrill Restructuring: What To Expect

Heavily indebted Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has $3.2 billion of debt due in 2017.

Click to enlarge

Source: Seadrill Quarterly Report

The Company also has approximately $2 billion due shipyards in 2017 ($4 billion in total). With only $1.3 billion in cash, and a business that is losing backlog, the Company turn cash flow negative shortly and must restructure.

During the third quarter conference call, Per Wullf, SDRL's CEO and President, indicated a restructuring could be concluded by April 2017.

Given the material amount of debt and shipyard payments, the logical question for investors is what form will the restructuring take and what will be the impact on equity.

Restructuring Scenario

Having personally been involved with a number of turnarounds, the below suggests my best guess as to the form of SDRL's restructuring.

Key Assumptions:

A restructuring will be announced by the end of April 2017 (material payments related to the Sevan Developer and West Eminence are due that month) 2017 challenges will be addressed, but most "out year" issues will be deferred due to the uncertain state of the industry/future contracting SDRL will retain liquidity as the backlog is "burned off" and certain mandatory cash payments (wages, safety, etc.) will need to occur; current bank arrangements call for $250 mm in liquidity The current limit of 800 million shares will be adjusted by the SDRL board of directors The Company will have success with its lenders and key financial stakeholders; bankruptcy will not be contemplated

Potential Restructuring Highlights:

50% of the $3.2 billion due in 2017 will be restructured into new debt paying a coupon of approximately 8%; 5- year maturity Of the remaining $1.6 billion

Available cash of $500 million will be paid to debtors

Approximately 440 million new shares will be issued ($1.1 billion @ $2.50/share)

Approximately 320 million warrants will be issued at a strike price of $2.50/share Assumes 5% in interest rate "traded" for warrants; warrants worth +/- $2.00 Shipyard payments will once again be deferred at a nominal cash cost



In summary, the pro forma structure will have debt holders agreeing, without enthusiasm, to accept a partial cash payment, a roll-over of about half of the debt due and an equity stake for the balance at a discount ($2.50/share) to market. The new debt will carry a below-market (relative to risk) coupon, with the balance "paid" via warrants (8% paid, 16% market).

At September 30, 2016, SDRL had 504 million shares outstanding.

Post-restructure, SDRL (current) shareholders would hold about half the equity, excluding impact of warrants (about 25% of potential shares, but due to 'Treasury Method' accounting, net impact varies).

Share Value

As I have already taken a big leap in projection of a possible restructuring scenario, it is not reasonable to accurately project share value. However, I have made some additional assumptions, which should be taken with a grain of salt, and a (highly speculative) range of value is identified.

In 2014, SDRL's peak earning year, the Company had net income of $4.1 billion. If near-term normal net income is 33% of 2014 or $1.4 billion (modest contracting recovery to about 50% of peak day rates), basic EPS (excluding the warrants) would be $0.59/share. Assuming no additional restructuring (unlikely), it is possible to imagine a share value of $6-$10/share.

Further restructuring of debt could further expand the share count and dilute current shareholders to between 10%-25% of shares (basic).

Caveat

Please note that everything presented above is highly speculative and should not be considered as likely. In fact, I guarantee the restructuring will not be as presented. Further, while all investors should always conduct their own due diligence, in the case of a highly levered company like SDRL, it is more important than ever to understand the high level of risk in what is essentially a speculative security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.