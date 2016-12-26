Why Anadarko Petroleum Is Looking Much Better Now

In 2016, the company also managed to add a lucrative deep-water asset to its portfolio, without damaging its financial health.

However, the risk related to high debt level is mitigated by the fact that the company has no near term maturities and it has been generating positive FCF.

Anadarko Petroleum has done a decent job of improving its financial health in 2016, but its debt levels remain elevated.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) wasn't exactly on Wall Street's radar at the start of 2016, given the company neither had a stellar balance sheet nor a highly-lucrative asset base. But Anadarko's management has done a commendable job of managing the downturn, which is why the company will start 2017 on a high note.

The Houston-Texas based Anadarko has been actively selling assets this year. Earlier in February, the company said that it has sold some of its assets, including East Chalk and its interest in Maverick Basin gathering system, for $1.3 billion, and also predicted further divestitures. By the end of the third quarter, the company had sold about $3 billion of assets. In November, during the third quarter conference call, Anadarko's CEO Al Walker said that the company is on track to close more than $4 billion of asset sales this year. But Anadarko as recently announced another major asset sale that has put it on track to monetize more than $5 billion of asset sales by early next year.

On Wednesday, Anadarko said that it has agreed to sell some of its gas-rich assets in Marcellus shale, including 195,000 net acres that were producing 470 million cubic feet per day of natural gas at the end of the third quarter, to a subsidiary of Alta Resources Development for $1.24 billion. The sale does not include related midstream assets that are owned by Anadarko-backed master limited partnership Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES). The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2017.

Thanks in large part to these asset sales, Anadarko has been able to improve its balance sheet by shoring up its finances. Its debt levels have fallen significantly since the start of the year, which is a big deal for a company that has been operating under above-average levels of debt.

At the end of last year, the company had $14.8 billion of debt, net of cash, which translated into a net debt to adjusted capital ratio of 49%. At the end of the third quarter, Anadarko's debt had fallen to $11.89 billion while the leverage ratio improved to 43%.

The debt level, however, is still high when compared against a number of other large-cap independent producers. Companies such as Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) have substantially lower debt ratios. However, the risk of having above-average debt levels is mitigated by the fact that Anadarko is now generating positive free cash flows and has no significant (more than $1Bn) near term maturities, thanks to the company's self-help measures.

Due to some successful refinancing efforts, Anadarko has managed to extend debt maturities. The company previously had $3.75 billion of borrowings maturing in 2016-17, but it sold $3 billion of bonds in March and used the proceeds to refinance the short term debt.

In the third quarter, Anadarko reported $785 million of cash flow from operations, which was enough to fund the capital expenditure of $697 million and dividends of $27 million. A year earlier, Anadarko was burning cash flows.

The company's ability to generate free cash flows shows that it no longer needs to tap into capital markets (equity or debt) to fund its operations. Moreover, the excess cash flows can be used to pay down debt or accelerate development work on oil properties.

Anadarko has previously said that it intends to end the current year with solid liquidity, which will include more than $2.5 billion of cash reserves. By comparison, the company ended 2015 with cash reserves of less than $940 million.

To top it all off, Anadarko was able to acquire a lucrative oil-rich asset, without damaging its financial health. A few months ago, the company bought deepwater US Gulf of Mexico assets from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) for $2 billion. However, this was an all-stock purchase that was mildly dilutive for Anadarko's shareholders. The acquisition has allowed Anadarko to almost double its interest in the Lucius project to 49% while also doubling the company's Gulf output to more than 160,000 boe per day.

With reduced debt levels, extension of debt maturities, higher cash reserves, a proven track record of free cash flow generation and addition of an oil-rich deepwater asset, Anadarko will start 2017 on a firmer footing. This could not have happened at a better time, since the company is now in a better shape to capitalize on the improving oil price environment.

As a reminder, Anadarko has already set an ambitious plan of increasing oil production at a compounded growth rate of 10% to 12% in a $50 to $60 a barrel oil price window. The company plans to achieve this by increasing drilling activity at the three Ds -the Delaware, the DJ Basin and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Due to improved financial health, Anadarko is in a better position to deliver on the growth promise.

Anadarko stock is up 46% on a year-to-date, and shares will likely continue going higher as it ramps up drilling activity and begins to grow production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.