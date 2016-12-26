Ventas - Enormous Healthcare REIT With Strong Growth Potential

Giving the room for growth in the healthcare REIT industry, along with Ventas' respectable dividend, the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) is a REIT trust that has had a difficult time these past few years. The company's stock price is still noticeably below its 2013 peak, however, the company continues to offer investors a very respectable dividend of more than 5%. This dividend, coupled with Ventas' growth prospects, make the company a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Ventas is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the United States healthcare industry. The company acquires, develops, and leases healthcare real estate and became a Fortune 1000 company in 2014. The company, with its present market cap of more than $21.5 billion, is one of the largest healthcare REITs in the United States.

Ventas - The Street

Ventas' stock price peaked in May 2013 at just over $81.50 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped to December 2013 low of just under $56.00 per share. Since then, Ventas stock has peaked twice more, though both times below its May 2013 peak, and bottomed out once more. However, the company has continued to remain true to its investors by providing a strong dividend and at its present stock price of just under $61.00 per share, is a strong investment.

Ventas Overview

Now that we have some of an introduction to Ventas, let's begin by discussing the company overall.

Click to enlarge

Ventas Intersection Position - Ventas Investor Presentation

Ventas is the leading provider of capital, the startup funds, to high-quality senior living and healthcare operators. The company is positioned at the intersection of the healthcare and real estate markets, which together represent 40% of the U.S. GDP. On top of this, as the American baby-boomer generation ages, there will be additional tailwinds to support Ventas future growth.

On top of this, Ventas has a track record of consistent growth for two decades and has been consistently increasing dividends to shareholders. The company's market position means that the company has a high-quality portfolio defeating other companies. At the same time, the company's dividend yield of more than 5% has room to grow, significantly increasing shareholder rewards.

This shows how Ventas is not only in a huge market, but the company has huge room for growth to help shareholders.

Click to enlarge

Ventas Asset and Operator Diversification - Ventas Investor Presentation

The above slide provides an overview of Ventas' well-distributed and positioned portfolio. The company has $2 billion of net operating income making the company's market cap to net operating income ratio in the low to mid double-digits. The company's portfolio is well spread out with senior housing making up roughly half of the company's income and the medical office portfolio, making it the next largest source of the company's income.

At the same time, the company is focused on not running into the same problems that Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) encountered. Healthcare Property Investors concentrated a large section of its portfolio into a several operators and then saw its dividend risked as these operators ran into financial difficulties. With Ventas, the company's largest operator is just 18% of the company's portfolio.

This shows how Ventas' portfolio is well positioned and providing the company with large amounts of income.

Click to enlarge

Ventas Market Outlook - Ventas Investor Presentation

The market opportunity for Ventas is very evident in the company's outlook. The company anticipates 5% Q3 normalized FFO / share growth with 2.4% same-store NOI growth. At the same time, the company has a 5.8x net debt to EBITDA ratio and has recently completed a $1.5 billion acquisition to increase the company's future earnings. The company anticipates 2016 FFO / sh guidance of $4.10 - $4.13 per share. Given Ventas' annual dividend of $3.08 / sh, the company has significant room to expand its dividend.

Ventas has recently secured a $0.7 billion debt commitment for the Ardent-LHP acquisition at an expensive 8% initial floating interest rate. This company with become the largest private for-profit hospital company in the country with very significant assets. However, the expenses of this debt is slightly worrisome. At the same time, Ventas has a $0.7 billion sale of 36 senior living facilities. This will provide Ventas with guaranteed future income.

Ventas Market Opportunity

Now that we have an overview of Ventas, it is time to discuss the potential of the market that Ventas operates in.

Click to enlarge

US Healthcare Industry Growth - Ventas Investor Presentation

Ventas operates in a very significant market that has a total annual GDP of $6.8 trillion. There is a large and growing aging population in the United States from the baby boomer generation and this senior population has immense spending power to focus on their wealth. As a result, annual healthcare spending is expected to grow by 5.8% from 2014 to 2024. This annual spending growth significantly increases the market for Ventas to operate in.

On top of being in an enormous, rapidly growing market, if you thought things couldn't get better, Ventas is in a market that is very fragmented. This fragmented market, a $1 trillion dollar healthcare real estate market, is ripe for consolidation. Currently healthcare real estate owned by REITs is at <15%, and this has significant room to grow. Ventas, as one of the largest companies in this space, has to potential to grow rapidly by taking advantage of this consolidation.

Click to enlarge

US Healthcare Industry Numbers - Ventas Investor Presentation

This slide provides some additional information as to the market opportunity that Ventas operates in. The 75+ year old population is growing at 7x the rate as the rest of the American population. 10 thousand additional baby boomers are turning Medicare eligible daily and the 75+ population will almost double by 2030. This will result in significant additional senior housing spending and significant additional healthcare spending.

This increased use of services will require additional infrastructure. There is a significant growing market opportunity here for Ventas. This shows how Ventas operates in one of the fastest growing largest markets in the world as has significant potential. As we have seen, not only has Ventas achieved significant results, but there is also significant market opportunity for the company.

Ventas Strategy

Now that we have an overview of Ventas along with a discussion of the potential of the market in which Ventas operates in, it is time to finish up by discussing Ventas' strategy.

Click to enlarge

Ventas Strategy - Ventas Investor Presentation

Ventas is currently shopping for assets in attractive regions. The company is currently focused on the major coastal centers of the United States, the North-East, South-East, and West coast regions of the United States. These markets have higher barriers to entry meaning that Ventas can use its market dominance and has median home values and house income significantly above the market average.

That means that these regions have large amounts of money and people very interested in the top standard of care. This results in a higher occupancy rate and shows how Ventas is focused on long-term growth.

Click to enlarge

Ventas Offerings - Ventas Investor Presentation

At the same time, for Ventas to truly grow, the company needs to offer something. There has to be an advantage to using Ventas as a REIT.

One of the biggest things that Ventas offers is 22% insurance savings. The healthcare insurance industry is becoming increasingly consolidated and if Ventas offers a significant benefit to these companies, this will fuel Ventas long-term growth. Healthcare insurance companies along with an increasingly consolidated healthcare industry could help propel Ventas' future growth.

Ventas' strategy for growth, by providing these cost savings, should help the company's long-term growth.

Conclusion

Ventas' stock price is still noticeably below the company's 2013 highs at a time when the overall market has been growing rapidly. The company continues to offer investors a very respectable dividend of more than 5% that it has been consistently offering. At the same time, with a market cap of more than $20 billion, Ventas is at the top of the healthcare REIT industry.

The healthcare REIT industry is an industry with enormous growth potential. The baby boomer generation is becoming older and there are large amounts of money in the industry. The growth of this industry, an industry which Ventas dominates, will result in significant long-term growth. At the same time, the healthcare REIT industry is ripe for consolidation.

Ventas' strategy of taking advantage of the long-term growth in this industry should allow the company to significantly grow in the future. This coupled with the companies, at present, very respectable dividend, shows why Ventas is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.