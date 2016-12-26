Why Is Glu Mobile's Stock Circling The Drain?

The mobile game market is notoriously fickle. Game demand, be it measured as free downloads, in-app purchases, or daily active users, follows a repeatable cycle. Needless to say, game makers are market darlings when their titles are a hit and underperform at other times. Glu Mobile's (NASDAQ:GLUU) stock slump is troubling. The company made two key acquisitions and started releasing decent games, yet the stock is circling the drain. Why?

Glu has $1.15 a share in cash, trades at 1.09x book. Analysts expect it to double its trailing EPS growth rate next year. That is, they expect a 71% EPS increase next year, compared to a 30.7% increase in the last five years. The company's small size ($260.9 million by market capitalization) might explain the stock's underperformance. Short float is at 14.6 percent as bears bet downloads for celebrity game releases slump.

The charts also suggest downside ahead, after the stock failed to break above $2.40 on two occasions:

GLUU data by YCharts

Design Homes adds to fourth quarter revenue

Glu's fourth quarter may squeeze bears. The company will benefit from the success of Design Homes, even if in-app purchase growth slows. In the two weeks, the company introduced special holiday decorations and ornaments to match holiday-themed contests and missions. It also cut prices of diamond units, which is the game currency needed to buy furniture. The media partnership with HGTV (SNI) gives Home Design exposure to the TV channel, a move that benefits all partners. HGTV gets designs from the players, while Glu gets viewers aware of the game. HGTV's SVP said: By participating in our featured HGTV challenges, consumers may get the opportunity to have their creations chosen by editors for showcase on the site. We can't wait to see what they come up with!"

Gaming demand falls

A drop in interest in gaming stocks may explain Glu's recent slump on the market. Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) fell in recent weeks on news game sales fell year over year.

ATVI data by YCharts

The video game sales drop may prove a seasonal phenomenon. PC players hold out on buying Activision or EA games, ahead of the Steam sale, which started late last week on December 22. Demand was so strong that the site crashed.

Takeaway

Mobile games do not compete with traditional video game sales. Lower November sales in the latter may have spooked Glu mobile investors. The company's disciplined operating spend, savvy acquisitions, and board change are all moves that strengthen the company's fundamentals. Investors might want to watch this stock and accumulate it ahead of its next quarterly report.

