Sell Sonic Into Earnings

Click to enlarge

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) is a former favorite pick of mine in the restaurant space and the reason I say "former" is because the company's Q4 report was absolutely horrendous. The margin growth that I've touted for several quarters had an unceremonious death as comps took their toll. The stock eventually fell to just $21 - but very briefly - and has since rebounded back to $27. SONC is due to report Q1 earnings in early January and I fear that the bull case is still impaired.

Click to enlarge

The saving grace for Sonic this fiscal year could be that expectations have fallen so precipitously. Sales are expected to fall 17% this year, including 10% for Q1. That, of course, is due primarily to the refranchising effort but also because Sonic is struggling with comps. The refranchising effort will boost margins over time but the damage to sales is palpable; just ask Wendy's. The loss in sales isn't necessarily that bad if margins can keep up and maintain earnings but at this point, that is a very large question.

Earnings are supposed to be slightly lower in Q1 than last year, owed to the franchise mix shift crushing revenue but boosting margins. Sonic has benefited from lower input costs in the past along with the rest of the sector, and Cowen reckons that trend is here to stay. That would be great news not only for Sonic's company-owned stores but its franchisees as well and certainly, that could help push consolidated margins back up. That is far from a certainty and is a longer term view but for now, the focus will be on comps and franchise revenue margin for Q1.

Sonic is a former high-flyer in terms of growth and the reason the stock was hammered after the Q4 report is because comps were solidly negative. Q1 is a potential fresh start but also keep in mind that the slowdown in comps in the past fiscal year didn't take place until later. That means that despite the lowered expectations, comps against last year's Q1 are still going to be fairly tough. That doesn't necessarily seem built into the share price at this point as it remains at $27 because - as we know - lower comps produce lower margins. There are a lot of moving pieces for Sonic right now, and while the refranchising effort should boost consolidated margins, I worry about unit-level profitability. Lower input costs are great but labor rates continue to rise as well, and in Q1, I think we're going to see a tough comp and that will drive margins to disappoint.

The problem is that the stock has already rebounded from its lows despite the fact that we don't yet have any evidence that it should. Q1 is going to be weak unless some miracle took place and I'm afraid the stock has come too far as it is now going for 22 times this year's earnings. Given that EPS is supposed to contract slightly this year, that seems a dear price to pay and while I was happy to pay that much when Sonic was growing by leaps and bounds, it just isn't any longer. The refranchising effort is going to take time, and for now, I just don't see the bull case at $27.

I was once a steadfast Sonic bull but there is just too much that worries me, and with the stock having rallied back to $27, it looks like a sell into earnings for me. The risk that Sonic somehow figured out comps after Q4's flop is lower than the risk of paying 22 times earnings for a stock with contracting EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.