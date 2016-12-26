Genesco Lays An Egg In Q3

Click to enlarge

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has put shareholders through quite the rollercoaster ride in the past couple of years as sentiment flies and plummets seemingly with each quarterly report. Most recently, GCO rallied hard from $47 to $72 but the lackluster Q3 report hasn't done the stock any favors. The weakness we saw in both revenue and margins has me very concerned and although the stock is cheap, its performance this year shows that it should be.

Total sales were down 8% in Q3 but the majority of that was due to the sale of the Lids Team Sports business, which accounted for 5% of the decline. The problem is that the remainder of the business produced a -3% top line result in Q3 and despite the fact that we know retail is weak these days, that's still an unacceptable performance to put it lightly.

The largest business - Journeys - posted a staggering 8% decline in comps during the quarter and although relative strength was shown Lids, GCO has a serious comp sales problem. Web sales were up 7% so that's okay - although most retailers are growing their web businesses much more quickly these days - but the physical stores were down 4%. The Journeys business has struggled for some time and given its size, GCO's results are closely tied to its fortunes. Without a turnaround there, GCO's results will probably look like they did in Q3 for some time to come.

Lids used its positive comp sales gain to produce some margin leverage and a solid performance from the rest of the business led gross margins up 170bps to 50%. That's a very strong showing and while management reckons strength in Cubs hats following their historic World Series victory helped a disproportionate amount, the rest of the business is still performing well on a product margin basis. This is particularly impressive in light of the terrible comp sales numbers we saw. GCO is clearly doing well in terms of buying and pricing and that's certainly needed because not only is revenue weak, but SG&A expenses are flying as well.

Speaking of SG&A expenses, they deleveraged a crushing 270bps in Q3. For those of you keeping score at home, that's well in excess of the gains made in gross margins and thus, operating margins fell 90bps to just 5.8%. Schuh and Journeys were negative outliers and that helped drag down the consolidated company. The diversity of businesses that GCO operates can help smooth out rough periods but the flip side is that getting all of them moving at the same time is tough. That can lead to some ho-hum results and that's about as nice as one can be when describing GCO's performance this year.

Comps through the end of November were at -2% so the weak revenue we saw in Q3 was apparently still ongoing. The sale of Cubs merchandise was material enough that management called it out for Q4 but also cautioned that buying interest would likely wane rather quickly. That means Q4 is likely to be solidly negative from a comp basis and that margins are also likely to suffer again as well.

At 14.3 times next year's earnings, it isn't like GCO is particularly expensive but I wouldn't call it cheap, either. Remember that GCO continues to struggle mightily with revenue production and although there were some bright spots with respect to gross margins, SG&A costs are soaring thanks no doubt - at least in part - to lower comp sales. EPS is expected to rebound 12% next fiscal year but that comes on the heels of a 9% decline this year. With two-year EPS growth of just 3%, I'd argue that perhaps 14 times forward earnings is a little generous. With Journeys showing no signs of life, I think GCO is fairly valued here given the fact that labor costs continue to rise for retailers and the revenue headwinds that GCO faces. Growing operating margins next year is going to be tough and it looks to my eye that EPS expansion is already priced into the stock. I see little upside chance but significant lots of downside risk from here so I'm out.

