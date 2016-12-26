Gladstone: This Below-NAV BDC Yields 9 Percent, Pays Monthly, And Has Interest Rate Upside

Business development company Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) looks like a good deal here: The BDC's shares are selling for less than net asset value. What's more, Gladstone Investment has interest rate upside from its variable rate loan portfolio and moderate dividend coverage which suggests that the company will continue to pay its monthly dividend. An investment in GAIN yields ~9 percent.

Business development companies are required by law to pay out most of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders which in turn makes them first-choice income vehicles. Ideally, shares of business development companies also appreciate in value over time, but the regular dividend paycheck that arrives on a monthly or quarterly schedule is what most investors are after.

Buy Below Net Asset Value

Probably the biggest appeal of Gladstone Investment Corp. right now is that the BDC can be bought below net asset value. Quite a few business development companies sell for less than net asset value, with only a few notable exceptions like Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) or Triangle Capital Corp. (NYSE:TCAP). Uncertainty over interest rates and future dividend coverage are the two prime reasons for the discounts to NAV.

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s net asset value was $9.65/share at the end of the September quarter, implying that shares are selling for just 87 cents on the dollar.

GAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Interest Income Upside

Gladstone Investment has a large floating-rate loan base that will translate into higher net interest income as the Federal Reserve lifts short term interest rates. A whopping 90 percent of Gladstone Investment's debt portfolio consists of variable rate loans.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Value Creation On Exits

BDCs not only make money on loans to portfolio companies, but also exit (sell) investments occasionally in order to reap net realized gains. Gladstone Investment has made multiple, successful exits that speak to management's expertise.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Dividend Is (Almost) Covered

Gladstone Investment has not the best dividend coverage trend, but I think it is good enough to sustain the current dividend rate.

The business development company pulled in an average of ~$0.18/share in net investment income in each of the last five quarters. The cumulative quarterly cash distribution was ~$0.19/share each quarter, producing an average dividend coverage ratio of 97.1 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Another way to look at things is the net investment income payout ratio, which tells us how much of its NII Gladstone Investment has paid out as dividends. Gladstone Investment's NII payout ratio averaged ~103 percent in the last five quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Get Access To A Monthly Dividend Payer

One of the best things when it comes to Gladstone Investment is that the business development company pays its dividend on a monthly payment schedule. Gladstone Investment pays shareholders a $0.0625/share monthly dividend for a total 8.93 percent yield at the time of writing. As far as I am concerned, the higher the payment frequency, the better.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment looks like a good deal for income investors, especially since the company's shares are priced at a discount to net asset value. The discount is likely due to the fact that the business development company just about manages to cover its dividend payout and that investors are more careful about high-yielding income vehicles. Interest rate upside and successful portfolio exits, however, tilts the odds in favor of income investors IMO. Gladstone Investment yields ~9 percent and is a higher-risk, higher-reward BDC choice. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

