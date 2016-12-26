Prestige Brands - Looking Pricey And Risky As Roll-Ups Have Gone Out Of Favor

The market seems a bit silly to award such rich multiples to ¨buying qualities¨ rather than organic growth, making me very cautious.

The latest and largest deal to date pushes up leverage ratios to dangerously high levels, as organic growth is lackluster.

Prestige Brands is a provider of OTC healthcare products which has gone on a buying spree in recent years.

Prestige Brands (PBH) announced a sizable acquisition, having agreed to buy C.B. Fleet. As I am not familiar with Prestige, this transaction gives me a nice opportunity to learn about the company, trying to figure out if an investment opportunity opens itself up with the transaction.

The latest deal adds even more debt to an already leveraged balance sheet. It is a dangerous situation, with organic growth seeing real struggles as of this moment.

Following a multi-year momentum run, shares have gotten quite expensive, as the debt mountain keeps climbing, making it an easy company to avoid. If shares enjoy a potential strong momentum run following this transaction, I might even consider leaning short as a hedge against long positions in the remainder of the portfolio.

The Business

Prestige Brands calls itself that largest independent OTC products company in North America, It mostly sells healthcare products, although is has a small cleaning products business as well. By focusing on niche segments, it aims to earn superior returns, as the generated cash flows are used to pursue additional M&A. The company calls itself looking for ¨occasionaĺ¨ M&A activity, I believe that the term serial acquirer is more suitable.

I must say that diversification between actual products and categories is solid. The company derives anywhere between 10-20% of sales from skin care, GI, eye care, oral care, analgesics, cough/cold products, and women´s health products.

The company went public in 2005 when shares were sold at $16 per share to the general public. The IPO was well timed, as new investors have seen disappointing returns in the first years since being a public company. Shares actually hit a low of $4 during the crisis as it took until 2012 before shares traded at or above the IPO price again. Ever since shares have seen a massive run higher to highs of $58 earlier this year, now trading in the low fifties.

The reason for the huge run higher is simple: Prestige has gotten quite active with regard to dealmaking. While revenues were stagnant around $300 million in the period 2007-2011, accompanied by a fat margin in the mid-twenties, the company has bought its way into growth. Sales now come in above $800 million per year as the M&A fueled growth has taken a huge toll on the balance sheet, while Prestige managed to avoid dilution of the shareholder base.

Review Of Past M&A

The real M&A spree started in 2011, so let´s review the major deals ever since to learn how much value really has been created. Late in 2011, Prestige acquired 17 OTC brands from GSK in a $660 million cash deal, although tax benefits reduced the effective price to $535 million. The GSK deal added GBP 134 million pounds at the time.

This deal was followed by the 2013 purchase of Care Pharmaceutical, located in Australia, in a deal that added 20 million Australian dollars in revenues. Activity picked up in 2014 when Hydralyte was purchased. This deal of another Australian company added roughly 30 million Australian dollars in revenues.

The bolt-on deals in Australia were very small in comparison to the $750 million purchase of Insight Pharmaceuticals, announced in 2014 as well. Insight contributed $175 million in sales, as tax benefits reduced the headline purchase price by a hundred million.

DenTek was acquired in 2015. This oral care producer got bought out by Prestige in a $225 million deal which added $60 million in revenues and $23 million in EBITDA.

These deals were followed by a rare divestiture this summer when the company sold three OTC brands to Moberg Pharma for $40 million, in move that shed $25 million in sales. All in all the impact of these acquisition cost the company some $1.7-$1.8 billion - that is, before the purchase of C.B. Fleet, which increases the total deal value count to $2.5 billion.

With revenues amounting to roughly $300 million in 2011, the GSK deal added roughly $140 million in sales on the back of current exchange rates. After adding $40 million in sales from the Australian deals, a $175 million revenue contribution from Insight and $60 million for Dentek, I see pro-forma revenues of close to $700 million.

With stand-alone revenues, now including the impact of C.B. Fleet, currently coming in at +$800 million a year, it is evident that the company benefited from organic growth in recent years. This growth and dealmaking have been the key drivers behind the multi-year momentum run seen.

Acquiring C.B. Fleet

Prestige announced the $825 million cash purchase of C.B. Fleet, a producer of feminine care and related OTC products.

The price looks relatively steep for expansion into women´s health, gastrointestinal and pediatric care. While these are attractive end markets, the purchase adds merely $205 million in sales although the leading market positions in niche segments are attractive for investors. This is important as well: management notes that the transaction helps the company to return to its 2-3% organic growth rate target, even as it failed to disclose organic growth rates of C.B. Fleet.

Based on anticipated adjusted EBITDA numbers for the fiscal year of 2018, Prestige notes that it is paying an 11 times multiple for the business. This suggests that adjusted EBITDA comes in at $75 million, for margins of 36%.

While these margins and strong strategic rationale appear nice, the deal adds to an already leveraged balance sheet. Prestige announces a 5.8 times pro-forma leverage ratio in relation to adjusted EBITDA, as deleveraging should reduce leverage ratios to less than 5.0 times adjusted EBiTDA by the end of the fiscal year of 2018. That is still 18 months from today however.

What About That Balance Sheet?

Prestige ended the second quarter of its fiscal year of 2017, ending in September this year, with $30 million in cash. Debt stood at $1.48 billion, as the net debt load of $1.45 billion will jump towards $2.27 billion on the back of the latest acquisition.

Based on the 5.8 times adjusted EBITDA multiple, as calculated by the company itself, adjusted EBITDA is seen at close to $390 million. That makes sense as the $75 million EBITDA number of C.B. Fleet, combined with the current run rate of $310 million, results in that pro-forma number.

The 53 million outstanding shares actually trade at $53 at the moment, for a $2.8 billion equity valuation. Including debt, Prestige is valued at $5.1 billion, equivalent to 13 times adjusted EBITDA, suggesting that the 11 times multiple paid for C.B. Fleet looks relatively appealing. Investors agree as shares of Prestige jumped 5%, adding $125 million in shareholder value on the back of the deal.

That being said the company is running the business in a rather dangerous setting in my eyes. Operating earnings runs at $280 million for the core, or close to $350 million including dealmaking, at a time when the effective interest rate already stood at 5.5% when leverage ratios stood below 5 times. A 6% cost of debt on +$2.2 billion in debt yields a +$130 million interest bill, for pre-tax profits of $220 million. Combined with 35% taxes, after tax earnings could come in at $145 million, or $2.75 per share.

That results in a 20 times earnings multiple. That is steep given the leverage employed and the fact that adjusted organic revenue growth was actually negative in the most recent quarter, down 60 basis points on the year before. That marks a big deceleration from the +2.8% organic growth rate reported in the past fiscal year.

The good news is that the projected earnings of $145 million, as calculated above, underestimate the cash flow generating properties of the business. While part of this results from stock-based compensation charges, which are dilutive to shareholders, cash flow generation is aided by elevated depreciation & amortization charges as well. These costs run at $25 million, largely on the back of past dealmaking, as regular capital expenditures are pretty much nonexistent.

Conclusion, Not Worth The Risk

Prestige is essentially a roll-up story in OTC healthcare products. Amidst a lack of R&D investments and near 6 times leverage ratio. It reminds me of Valeant (NYSE:VRX) in some aspects.

At $53 per share, those shares are not even cheap as the company projects earnings of $2.30-$2.36 for this year, excluding the impact of C.B. Fleet, with GAAP earnings seen roughly a third lower. The lower GAAP number results largely from a $55 million loss reported related to the divestiture of three smaller brands, announced this summer.

The issue is not so much the $55 million loss, but the fact that the proceeds of the sale amounted to just $40 million, suggesting that the assets were carried at a $95 million valuation on the balance sheet.

While shares have been flat this year, the outperfomance versus the wider market has been very significant in recent years, mostly driven by acquisitions which have gone hand-in-hand with additional debt financing. While the company has delivered on organic advancements as well, it is this organic growth which is nonexistent in recent quarters. This prompts me to take a cautious stance on the prospects for the shares, potentially taking a slight short position if shares outperform on the back of the announced deal.

