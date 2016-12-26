Sell Western Asset Mortgage Capital Before The Bears Ruin The Party

Book value is down significantly and the movements across the sector in December suggest it will be down even further.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) sustained their quarterly dividend at $.31 per share, but investors shouldn't be throwing a party anytime soon. If the investors think shares will be doing great through 2017, their party may get smashed by the bears:

Those bears like smashing pumpkins, but bears on Western Asset Mortgage Capital will be focusing on the high level of operating expenses and the very low discount to book value. The company's dividend announcement included the news that book value as of November 30 th was about $10.77 per share. Compared to the latest price of $10.41, the discount is only 3.33%. However, the book value from 11/30/2016 will mostly overstate the current book value.

Why Would Book Value Fall More?

Book values are down across the sector. The mortgage REITs investing in RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities) are getting hammered. A significant portion of that damage occurred over the last few weeks as yields continued to move higher. Unless WMC was hedging very heavily, they would expect further declines. If WMC had been hedging very heavily, it would be unlikely for their 11/30/2016 BV to be down to $10.77 from $11.48 when the quarter began.

Rough Estimates

Based on the changes I've seen in other mortgage REITs throughout the quarter and the estimates I've run on their book values, I would expect WMC's book value to have declined another 2% to 4% during December. That means the current price would be right around book value.

Expenses

In the third quarter total operating expenses came in at $4,762 (thousands). On an annualized basis, that would be $19,048. Compare that to the total stockholder's equity of and you get a ratio of about 4% of operating expenses to total equity. This is a relatively high value for the sector and creates a significant challenge for the mortgage REIT to overcome. Remember that a mortgage REIT has to cover their operating expenses before they pay common dividends. A higher level of operating expenses chews into the amount of net interest income that remains for shareholders. The mortgage REIT has 3 basic activities:

1. Earn interest income

2. Pay interest expense

3. Pay operating expense

Right, paying a dividend doesn't fall under the top 3. Investors are focused on the dividend, but it lands as a fairly distant fourth relative to the other categories. Because operating expenses reduce the amount of income left for common shareholders, the price-to-book value ratio for higher expense mortgage REITs should be lower. Trading at about book value is not even close to being "lower".

Conclusion

The dividend for WMC was sustained, but the damage to book value should be concerning. WMC is far from the only mREIT to suffer from book value loss, but there aren't many trading so close to book value. Relative to other mREITs investing in RMBS, I believe WMC is overvalued. When looking at the entire sector, I believe the sector on average is overvalued. Therefore, I have a clear bearish view on WMC. I believe price decline will exceed dividend income to generate a negative total return. Whether that takes 1 month, 3 months, or 6 months is extremely difficult to project because it requires figuring out when investor sentiment will shift. When it does, watch out below.

