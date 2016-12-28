Marketplace Roundtable: 2017 Looks Geopolitically Cloudy, With A Chance Of Stronger Growth

While there isn't necessarily consensus on whether the market can keep climbing, most authors suggest ways they are preparing for various macro outcomes.

President-Elect Trump dominates the discussion - as he tends to do - but opportunities for growth, sector reversals, and Europe also elbow into the conversation.

You can't know where you're going unless you know where you've been. Or so they say. Our first part of the year-end Marketplace Roundtable took a look at where we've been recently, with the many ups and downs of 2016 now in the rearview mirror. The next step is to look forward to 2017. As can be expected, President-Elect Donald Trump is on a lot of authors' minds, as well as geopolitical risks in Europe and elsewhere, but there are also more 'local' concerns about valuation and the potential for reignited economic growth.

Seeking Alpha: What big themes do you expect from 2017, and how are you preparing?

William Koldus, CFA, CAIA: Inflationary assets should continue to outperform, further evidence will develop that the thirty-plus year bond market has topped, and the U.S. stock market should approach its peak in the current bull market, with a steep potential drop on the other side of this summit.

Bhavneesh Sharma: I expect a recovery in the global biotechnology/ pharmaceutical sector. The Trump administration will hopefully decrease the regulations imposed on the sector. The 21st Century Act also appears to be a step in the right direction. I expect FDA approvals to be easier and patient-friendly. I also expect the capital inflows to the U.S. from emerging economies. I expect Treasury bond yields to go up further (with increasing Fed rate hikes).

Eric Parnell, CFA: With global central banks finally standing down, volatility is likely to rise across asset classes, which makes for a good environment for active management. Stay calm, be patient and look for opportunity.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: The economy is unlikely to do as well as the optimists hope because government spending is not going to go down. Tariffs and trade wars are a big risk. It is best to be hedged and potentially give up some upside in case things go swimmingly well.

Itinerant: The new president and his team will bring about changes, and as a result I expect volatility first and foremost. As for the metals I think copper and zinc will continue to rally for a while, whereas gold will do well later in the year.

The Value Pendulum: I think privatizations and takeovers will be a recurring theme in Asia for 2017, given that valuations of Asian stocks remain undemanding. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan (MXASJ) Index is currently valued at 1.5x P/B, compared with 1.23x during the 2009 Global Financial Crisis, 1.22x during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003 and 1.19x during the September 11 attacks. In comparison, the MXASJ Index traded close to 3x P/B at its peak in 2007, while it recovered to trade as high as 2x P/B post-Global Financial Crisis in 2010. In absolute terms, MXASJ Index is up less than 5% up compared with where it was at the start of 2010. I am preparing to capitalize on this by identifying potential privatization candidates with characteristics such as controlling shareholders with the intention and financial strength to buy over the remaining shareholders; discount to private market value; low trading liquidity with limited or no sell-side analyst coverage; net cash financial position; past history of privatization bids or M&A offers; recent insider purchases and share buybacks among others.

Alpha Gen Capital: The largest theme we believe is likely is the hype surrounding the macro picture with a lot of hope and optimism surrounding the new administration. We think that the market is now embedding a perfect game out of President-elect Trump as well as the economy to have no bumps in the near-term.

Andrew Hecht: The dollar should rise and U.S. economic growth should accelerate. I am selling bonds on rallies and buying the dollar on dips.

J Mintzmyer: The biggest themes and catalysts I'm watching for are: 1) Rising interest rate reality 2) US policy (primarily tax) reform and changes 3) Potential trade changes between US-China and other regions. I am preparing by both amassing a fairly large cash pile while also sticking to stocks with solid fundamentals.

Fredrik Arnold: Dividend stocks will still be the safest investing vehicle, the easiest to learn, and the most fun.

Richard Lejeune: I think it's foolish to think anyone knows what big themes and surprises 2017 will bring. Global macro-economic events are unpredictable (especially by the economists and pundits). I try to react quickly when events like Brexit happen. In that case, the Panick Report chat board had a record number of subscribers logged in and sharing their high yield watch list issues ahead of the market open. Some good bargains were found and the panic subsided quickly.

Michael Boyd: I expect volatility. I'm intently curious to see how President Elect Trump's policies impact markets, which will depend on whether he can follow through on some of his campaign promises or not. Nearly every sector has some exposure, but financials in particular should be incredibly interesting to watch. Sentiment there is incredibly divisive.

Fred Piard: In a rising rate environment (or in such expectations), the negative correlation between stocks and bonds may be broken on long intervals. Classic hedging strategies using bonds may have difficult times. I have sold most of my bond ETF holdings in September and October.

Wall Street Titan: One big theme that I think the market may have wrong is the direction of oil prices. Right now oil futures for delivery in December 2107 are trading north of $55, almost a $3 premium to today's spot price. I believe there is much risk to the long oil trade in 2017. First, we have the risk of the OPEC and the non-OPEC countries agreement to cut production. If the past is any sign of the future, there will be cheating and don't be surprised if Saudi Arabia, the 800lb gorilla in the room, ends up pulling the plug on the deal as a result. Secondly, U.S.producers who are not part of the supply limit deal. As long as it lasts to stabilize prices above $50, I expect a the level of shale production to quickly come back online. The supply is there sitting in the ground and many of these companies are still desperate for cash. The efficiency of getting oil out of shale has improved dramatically over the years and much of the oil sitting in the ground should quickly come back online. As long as there are no major supply disruptions I expect lower oil by year end.

Ruerd Heeg: I think the bubble market will come to an end. So I try to be even more selective with the stocks I choose. I skip the more expensive ones among the cheapest.

ONeil Trader: I don't have major predictions for 2017 on a broad market level, but do expect some significant stock-specific events to occur that could drive significant upside for those companies.

Esekla: As mentioned in the previous roundtable, U.S. markets are getting sicker. As such, I expect even more of a deluge of bad analysis. I'd love it if all of my job on CrowdWisers.com was just researching technology, but sadly, half it it winds up being calling B.S. (bad sell-side!) on much of the nonsense that gets published. Often, when you get analysis for free, you're paying way too much. Investors who can't do the valuation math to differentiate between the prospects for InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) vs Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or, more recently, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are likely to be messed with even more in the coming year. They should also be wary of any individual author that publishes research pieces multiple times per week. Lots of information is true, but very little of it actually winds up making much of a difference.

Value Digger: Trump's Presidency along with China's unexpected coal production cut have pushed many coal stocks significantly higher over the last months. But investors have to see the big picture. They have to see the world, not only today but well beyond today. On that front, Trump cannot and will not save the indebted coal stocks in a dying sector and a polluting industry amid a transformational change in environmental policy worldwide. As a result, what happened with the gold stocks in 2016, will gradually happen with the indebted coal stocks effective 2017. I'm preparing for this by not investing in the coal sector.

Donald van Deventer: With the change of political regime in the US, we expect that macro factors will be more volatility than usual and that default risk driven by these factors will wreak havoc, sector by sector, just was we saw in the energy sector in 2015-2016.

Downtown Investment Advisory: It's all about Trump, which means that we will continue to be surprised. Oil price movements will likely recede into the background, while interest rates movements will be closely watched. As primarily a fixed income specialist, interest rate risk remains a key threat, and avoiding long duration securities (e.g. bonds with more than 8 year maturities and perpetual preferred stock) is the best defense.

Elazar Advisors, LLC: There is major change coming. The new US administration was elected to upend the status-quo. That is not generally a recipe for smooth markets. We expect volatility.

Rida Morwa: There are several trends to account for when investing in the equity markets in 2017:

A combination of improving U.S economic conditions and rising interest rates will benefit certain classes of securities. Mr. Trump's election win which will favor certain industries such as infrastructure and certain sub-sectors within the Energy space. The rising U.S. Dollar will negatively impact multinational companies, and therefore we have a preference for stocks and sectors with a pure exposure to the United States, such as Property REITs, BDC Companies, Oil & Gas MLPs, among others.

Currently our favorite sectors include inflation-protected securities (Floating-Rate fixed income CEFs, and specific BDC Companies, Commercial MREITs), the energy sector, and healthcare & biotech.

Alexander J. Poulos: Tax reform is a big one, if done properly it should allow the cash rich multinationals to unlock funds trapped overseas for use. In addition the lowering of the corporate tax rate would help domestic based firms especially in retail.

Chris DeMuth, Jr.: I expect many more opportunities in M&A, especially among banks and thrifts. We should get more news from BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC) and perhaps also from Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Zions (NASDAQ:ZION). There should also be more opportunities in mutual conversions, such as this year’s in Harbor One (NASDAQ:HONE).

Seeking Alpha: What's a big risk you see in the market for 2017, and how are you preparing for it?

William Koldus: The big risks for 2017, in my opinion, are that the U.S. stock market could top, and join the bond market in decline, while inflationary assets continue to outperform, which is a scenario that many investors are not positioned for at the current juncture. I am preparing for this by betting on non-consensus investment outcomes at the portfolio level, and at the individual security level.

Eric Parnell: That high hopes for fiscal policy fall short of expectations, which is likely to lead to further sector and asset class rotation. Positioning the portfolio ahead of the crowd.

Ranjit Thomas: A downturn early in the year is a high-probability event as investors are holding off on selling now due to the prospect of lower taxes next year. Come January, the shackles are off. It is best to prepare for it by hedging one's portfolio using options (sell calls on stocks you own, buy puts on stocks you think are overvalued).

Itinerant: The new administration in the US has an almost impossible task ahead if it wants to live up to market expectations. I see a high risk for a market top in 2017 and I'll keep enough cash ready to benefit from the subsequent correction.

The Value Pendulum: The slowdown in global trade and the move towards protectionism imply that companies and countries relying on export-led growth will be particularly vulnerable in 2017. In Asia, I will be focusing on local hidden champions driven by domestic demand and benefiting from excellent demographics in their home country. Local hidden champions are leaders (in terms of market share) within a specific niche in their domestic market, and operating out of the public limelight and consequently off-the-radar of most institutional investors as well.

Alpha Gen Capital: We think the rise of populism over the last decade, especially in Europe, is likely to cause the largest problems globally. We have the French election in March, numerous referendums, and continued weakness. With Brexit being a largely positive event for Britain, look for other sovereign nations to exit the EU and possibly end the euro currency experiment. We would also put the rise in short-term rates as another risk given the leverage in corporate balance sheets. But that is likely more of 2018 story.

Andrew Hecht: The collapse of the European Union - short the Euro.

J Mintzmyer: Changing interest rates are likely to stir up investor anxiety, this could be an issue when dealing with high yield opportunities. On a larger scale, any sort of US-China trade provocation would be a huge negative.

Fredrik Arnold: Bubbles forming in banking and real-estate lending. Inviting now and preparing to bail before they burst.

Richard Lejeune: Investors are generally too happy. The high yield sector is over-bought. I've left some picks vacant and urged subscribers to think of them as cash.

Michael Boyd: See above answer; applicable to both questions.

Fred Piard: The big risk is precisely in what we can't predict. We are not short of black swan nests: global debt, geopolitics, terrorism. Even the weather: an unprecedented drought or hurricane may switch the sentiment about global warming from complacency to fear (NASA climate website). Here is how I am prepared for the unexpected: no debt, some cash, investing in sound systematic strategies, homes on 2 continents, keeping my brain and my body in good shape.

Wall Street Titan: Undoubtedly, the biggest risk for 2017 is the wildcard known as Donald Trump. What will he do? Many thought he would start acting presidential at each stage of the campaign, but it hasn't happened yet. What will his policies REALLY be and how will he interact with Congress to get legislation through. President Elect Trump will soon be the leader of the most powerful country on the face of the earth, yet no one really knows how he will govern and how he will act in the face of adversity. His tweets have already ruffled feathers in China. Will he be successful in cutting taxes? But what about the deficit? Will he start a new trade war or, God forbid, a real war? His tendency to react without thoughtfulness is a recipe for volatility and unpredictability. It's going to be an interesting year. Fasten your seat belts and always keep a decent cash position. The 2016 Trump Rally was nice but reality will set in in 2017.

Ruerd Heeg: If the bubble market comes to an end that may start with a crash. For example a crash triggered by inflation finally setting off in Japan. In general markets go down 2-3 times faster than they go up. My deep value investing approach is perfectly fit for that. These stocks perform relatively well in bear markets.

ONeil Trader: Probably the Trump administration impact. If President Trump follows through on some of his campaign promises, we could see some weakness in the market. I do not base my investment decisions based on politics, but I will adjust my strategy if there is a real fundamental impact.

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor: The market as a whole is on the expensive side. So, it's essential to watch the multiples you're paying for individual companies. Buying quality dividend-growth stocks, which pay decent yields of at least 4% at reasonable valuations will help reduce risk. Holding more cash than usual to buy on dips is also not a bad idea.

Esekla: Again, these things don't fit neatly into calendar years, but the big questions for 2017 are about how long the honeymoons will last. The honeymoon for OPEC is already fading even before anything has actually happened. As oil stabilizes, geo-politics and currencies should step into the spotlight, with Italy and the Eurozone once again preening for starring roles. Since most investors simply don't have the resources for successful short-selling, even with good information, CrowdWisers has been shifting towards high-yielding value. Here on SA, that is just starting to be reflected with the introduction of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) as the second GrIP stock in an ongoing series.

Value Digger: The biggest risk in the market for 2017 is the upcoming 3 interest rate hikes. I'm preparing for this by investing thematically. On that front, I'm very selective and stick with companies that have pristine balance sheets, catalysts and belong to sectors that stand to benefit from strong underlying fundamentals.

Donald van Deventer: A long history of macro movements shows that stock indices, home prices, and oil prices are heavily idiosyncratic, that is they largely move independently of each other when measured quarter by quarter. With a large number of macro factors moving at the same time, we could see much higher correlation in the impact of stock indices, home prices, and oil prices on a wide swath of the market.

Downtown Investment Advisory: While the market is hoping that Trump's policies will lead to economic growth, I have fears of a recession. Regardless of who is President, recessions simply happen every so often, and it has been 8-9 years since our last one. Various factors, such as economic problems in China and Europe, could lead to a recession. From the fixed income perspective, this means rigorous credit analysis must be performed to avoid companies most susceptible to economic weakness.

Elazar Advisors, LLC: The ECB and BOJ are now within months of reaching their ~2% inflation targets. The near-decade of incredible central bank easing and bond buying is nearing an end. That can "let the market trade" where bad news is bad news again.

Rida Morwa: The main risks to equities in 2017 could come from Europe, which is currently the weakest among the three major world economies which include the U.S. and China. While the economic conditions in Europe are stabilizing, supported by a set of monetary easing and low interest rates from the European Central Bank, there are political and economic risks to watch for, notably coming from Italy. The banking crisis in Italy is far from being resolved, while a vote to exit the European Union could come soon and cause market turbulence which we expect to be far worse than what we have seen during the Brexit Vote. An Italian exit from Europe will be detrimental to the Italian economy and impact the path of the European economic recovery. We are currently underweight Europe, and keeping a close eye on the events in Italy. Should we see evidence of increased risks, we will be advising to reduce long positions. Although such an event is unlikely to cause damage to the current secular bull market, it could result in a market correction.

Alexander J. Poulos: Overconfidence. I have raised some cash here selling off some winners in anticipation of more favorable opportunities shortly.

Chris DeMuth, Jr.: The credit market bubble is the biggest risk to the markets in 2017. One way to exploit this opportunity for profit is by shorting the long-bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF).

Seeking Alpha: What could drive success for your investing style that the market is not pricing in yet?

William Koldus: A continued move higher in interest rates and inflation rates could continue to surprise investors, in my opinion.

Bhavneesh Sharma: I believe that my contrarian strategy of buying beaten-down biotech/pharma names like Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP), Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT), etc. will help me to buy common stock in these companies when the market has completely discounted the possibility of success in their remaining pipeline.

Eric Parnell: Any measure of disappointment in the lofty expectations for fiscal policy in the coming year. Opportunities have become attractive in many areas outside of the cyclical and interest rate sensitive segments of the U.S. stock market.

Ranjit Thomas: Good fundamental analysis along with a skeptical mindset will never go out of style!

Alpha Gen Capital: We think the equity risk and the 'great rotation' narrative is causing excessive risk-taking in stocks. Our approach is to earn high single-digit yields plus some additional upside in safe assets. We like to say we'll consistently hit singles and doubles rather than trying to hit a home run every time we are batting.

Andrew Hecht: A loss by Merkel in Germany and the election of Le Pen in France.

J Mintzmyer: The market pricing of a majority of the stocks we cover stands in stark contrast to underlying fundamentals. We have a few companies on our short list that are potential bankruptcy candidates and others on our buy list that are trading near 50% of tangible book while producing strong cash flows. I believe fundamentals will start to return in 2017 after a wild year of disconnects in 2016.

Fredrik Arnold: The market will never be able to price persistence and doggedness.

Richard Lejeune: I cover many smaller issues that have little or no traditional Wall Street coverage. Many of these issues are priced inefficiently for that reason.

Michael Boyd: I don't believe I have a "style"; I try to avoid being too rigid in my investment philosophy. I firmly believe that avoiding being too inflexible in how I invest is important to generating outperformance year in, year out. I'll continue to do what I always have done: putting the hard work in the trenches uncovering the best value the market can offer at a particular time versus the alternatives.

Ruerd Heeg: There is no answer. I invest in ""hopeless"" stocks that have no predictable events attached to them. But they are cheap. In fact because they have no predictable events attached nobody bids them up. But very often something good happens for the stock price. A good example is Emerson Corp (NYSEMKT:MSN) that has recently announced a buy back plan. Another example is Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) with their dividend announcement some time ago. With a stock without events I feel better if it turns out I got it wrong. See for example my article on China Star Entertainment (HKG:326). It is still very cheap but with their movie they forgot the plot and therefore so far no luck.

ONeil Trader: This would most likely be drug pricing. Most investors are really scared and either bearish or on the sidelines due to this issue which I believe is overblown. Drug companies are adjusting and it's not like they are powerless. I see potential for significant value creation for biotech/pharma stocks in 2017 and beyond through pipeline advancements, earnings and sales growth and M&A.

Esekla: Markets are sick because their valuations are largely at odds with the economic health of the underlying real economies. We're reaching the point where you can't help one without hurting the other. This is starting to be reflected in election surprises (Brexit, Italy, Trump) and many of ideas behind these movements, such as anti-consumerism and environmentalism are actually good for societies but, with the exception of low-cost government, they won't be good for the markets. My view is that the Eurozone is actually far ahead of the U.S. in the necessarily long and painful process of economic reform. In the meantime, it remains to be seen whether Americans will respond to the continued erosion of their standard of living with apathy or outrage, once the excuse of partisan gridlock is removed. Either way, there is fertile ground for the Short Side. For long investors, I avoid the fallacy that large household names embody safety and focus instead on valuation, income and technology.

Value Digger: Fundamentals will prevail at the end of the day, although the market can stay irrational longer than we can stay solvent. As such, undervaluation (on an absolute and relative basis) for my long bets and overvaluation (on an absolute and relative basis) for my short bets will drive success for my investing style.

Donald van Deventer: We continue to emphasize, that, before investors do a single trade, they already have a short position--that long string of cash needs they have for family expenses, college tuition, and retirement. Those cash needs should define the benchmark portfolio against which success on the asset side needs to be measured. From Harvard University to public pension funds, even the biggest investors have lost sight of this key fact. Keeping your eye on this ball will drive success.

Elazar Advisors, LLC: We benefit more from volatility than steadiness so the coming year could play into our strengths.

Rida Morwa: The objective of my service High Dividend Opportunities is to identify high-yield stocks and securities trading at attractive valuations in order to achieve both high income and long-term capital gains. We tend to be value investors with an opportunistic approach. We usually target a 7-9% overall yield on our portfolio; fortunately, the markets have been offering great opportunities lately which has allowed us to increase the overall yield on our portfolio to 9.2%. I could not be happier with the performance of our portfolio during 2016. Taking a proactive approach to investing has also helped boost our performance; example, getting in early into inflation hedged stocks and securities which have seen a solid performance in the past few months.

Alexander J. Poulos: The massive underperformance of healthcare bodes well for me next year. I suspect healthcare will surprise many to the upside, it very well may post as the best performing sector in a similar manner as the battered energy sector has outperformed this year. There remains a ton of value right now in select healthcare names.

Chris DeMuth, Jr.: In the words of one of my colleagues, we look “where no one is looking or where everyone is panicking” in search of prospects for market inefficiencies. This frequently takes us to small caps (where fewer investors look) and hairy corporate transactions (ideally after there is some market panic). In these cases, a rigorously analytical process and deep research can offer the most advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.