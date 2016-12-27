Kemet Looking To Specialty Markets And Efficiency Measures To Change Its Trajectory

Kemet has struggled for many years to make progress in an intensely competitive industry, but management has culled lower-margin products, improved the cost structure, and shifted toward more specialized markets.

Selling electronic components is generally a tough business with fierce competition and ongoing price pressure, but companies like Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and Amphenol (NYSE:APH) have found paths to prosperity by focusing on margin improvement efforts, prioritizing higher value end-markets, and using M&A to build and shift the business. Kemet (NYSE:KEM) is hoping that a similar approach yields better results for its capacitor business.

Kemet has had a lackluster trajectory - revenue has grown by only about 1% a year on average over the last decade (and really not at all over many quarters), margins have been quite weak, and the company hasn't earned its cost of capital on any sort of consistent basis for a long time. And yet, the shares are up over 150% in the last year as efforts to vertically integrate in tantalum capacitors, shift toward higher-margin specialty markets, and reduce/streamline costs seem to be paying off and improving margins and cash flow. It remains to be seen whether Kemet has improved the business to a point where consistent mid single-digit FCF margins are a reasonable expectation, but if they have, the shares are not unreasonably priced.

Another Play On Electronic Guts

Like Littelfuse and Amphenol, Kemet is involved in the production of components critical to electrical devices. In Kemet's case, it is capacitors. On a very simple level, capacitors store energy and they are used for purposes like suppressing noise or transients in a circuit (decoupling), smoothing current in a circuit, blocking DC voltage, and storing charges. Like fuses and connectors, they are essential components in most electrical devices and they are ubiquitous.

I'll also make a brief note on what capacitors (and Kemet) are not - I have written about Maxwell (NASDAQ:MXWL) on multiple occasions in the past. Maxwell manufactures and develops high-voltage capacitors and ultracapacitors that are used largely for storing and discharging larger amounts of energy (useful for things like start-stop motors for cars or cold starting commercial trucks). They're not really comparable or competitive.

The capacitor industry generates about $18 billion a year in revenue, making Kemet a mid single-digit market share player. Companies like AVX (NYSE:AVX), Vishay (NYSE:VSH), Murata, Panasonic, and TDK are also meaningful players, but like circuit protection (fuses) and connectors, this is a market where the major players control less than half of the market and there are hundreds upon hundreds of smaller players operating in the space.

The capacitor industry is highly cyclical, intensively competitive, and outside of specialty markets, subject to pretty intensive pricing pressure that usually means steady low single-digit to mid single-digit pricing headwinds on an annual basis. The larger players, including AVX, Vishay, and Kemet seek to work around this by focusing more attention on more specialized and higher-end markets where product performance is more differentiated and pricing is more attractive.

For Kemet's part, the company has around 3% overall share in the ceramic capacitor and film and electrolytic (F&E) markets. Ceramic capacitors are the bulk of the industry (close to 60%) and a lot of the market is heavily commoditized. The F&E market is likewise pretty commoditized, but Kemet does have double-digit share in the more attractive DC film sub-segment. Where Kemet really shines is with tanatalum capacitors. The company has over one-quarter of this market, and tantalum capacitors' higher reliability and higher capacitance allows for more attractive pricing and margins.

Trying To Do Better

A lot of Kemet's lackluster historical performance can be tied to the cyclical, low-margin nature of the industry and Kemet's past inability to differentiate itself in a meaningful way. Management has been trying to fix this.

First, the tantalum capacitor business has received a lot of attention. Kemet leads the market here (competing with the likes of AVX and Vishay), and the company has vertically integrated itself to a large degree - sourcing tantalum from the Congo under supply agreements, processing it into K-salt and tantalum powder, and then producing capacitors.

Management has also been shifting toward higher-margin market and product opportunities. The company has exited multiple commodity-like segments of the ceramic market and has shifted its focus in areas like F&E toward renewable energy, autos, and industrial power. Likewise, in the remaining ceramic business lines, Kemet is skewing more towards markets like aerospace, defense, auto, medical, telecom, and harsh/extreme environments (like downhole drilling).

About 20% of Kemet's revenue comes from the auto sector, where OEMs use over 2,000 capacitors per car in systems ranging from the drivetrain to infotainment systems. With the increasing electrification of cars, Kemet believes this market is good for solid content growth (around 6%) in the coming years. Management is also looking to be a player in IoT applications (where about 20% of the demand is for tantalum capacitors), virtual reality, drones, autonomous vehicles, and advanced semiconductor technologies like gallium nitride and silicon carbide.

Management is also getting serious about reining in costs. In addition to pursuing vertical integration in tantalum, the company has wound down foil manufacturing at its Tennessee facility and moved K-salt equipment from the U.S. to a preexisting plant in Mexico (about half of Kemet's employees are based in Mexico). If management's forecasts prove accurate, that latter move alone could boost annual operating income by about 10% from the reported 2015 level. Further consolidation could be in the works, but with revenue split pretty evenly across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, there may be limits to how much consolidation they can achieve.

Why Should Investors Care?

Looking at other players in the space, gross margins in the mid-20%s, operating margins above 10%, and free cash flow margins in the mid-single digits are attainable. If Kemet can strike the right mix of shifting toward more attractive higher growth/higher margin markets and reducing costs/improving efficiency, there's no reason that Kemet can't reach those basic performance levels. Doing so would represent a step change in the company's financial performance, generating cash flow that the company can use to reduce its considerable debt burden and/or buying other specialty businesses as management deems appropriate.

Even with just around 2% to 3% revenue growth, mid single-digit FCF margins would fuel double-digit FCF growth and a fair value close to $7 (even with a double-digit discount rate). While 2% to 3% revenue growth is an improvement over past growth, I think it is attainable. The underlying market is growing around 1% to 2% a year on a net basis (volume minus price) and specialty markets are growing closer to 2% to 5% a year.

As for the margins, some of the benefits of improved integration on the tantalum side are already showing in the results, but I don't think the full impact is apparent yet, and likewise for the recently announced facility relocation.

There are some issues of concern, though. First, the debt level is high relative to equity and EBITDA. Second, K Equity LLC holds warrants equivalent to about 15% of the shares outstanding, and could opt to play a more impactful role in the company's management.

Third, the company has been involved with a prolonged buyout attempt with NEC Tokin going back to 2012. NEC Tokin is an electronic components company largely focused on tantalum capacitors that offers good leverage to more attractive markets for Kemet, but the process of going from a 34% initial stake to full ownership has been complicated by price fixing issues with NEC Tokin, a class action suit, and antitrust concerns. Adding in NEC Tokin would be a meaningful factor for the company's financials, and management seems committed to making it work, but it is unclear what the terms for taking final full ownership will have to be.

The Bottom Line

Kemet has flirted with the edge and come roaring back (the shares are up 157% over the past year and up over 400% from the 52-week low). The company's heavy debt burden leaves very little room for error, but management seems to have taken decisive action on margins and the growing focus on higher-quality end-markets should underpin better revenue and margin performance in the future. While Kemet is by no means a safe stock, nor a meaningfully undervalued stock relative to the risk, it is not at an unreasonable price today and a pullback could be an opportunity for more aggressive investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.