The Gold To Copper Ratio Tells Us Difficult Days Are Ahead For Gold

The current ratio indicates that global economic health is improving which will apply further pressure to gold over the short-term.

There are signs that gold could fall to under $1,000 per ounce.

There is considerable conjecture over the outlook for the global economy and what it means for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)(NYSEARCA:IAU), which in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election was touted by many pundits as being expected to perform strongly.

However, after Trump's surprise victory gold collapsed falling to its lowest level since February 2016. It has now given up all the gains made in the wake of the uncertainty created by the Brexit and has continued to fall despite claims by some pundits in mid-2016 that gold had entered a new bull market.

In my last article on gold, which took a closer look at the gold-to-oil ratio and what it means for the outlook for gold, I determined that ratio in conjunction with other fundamental indicators and market sentiment was telling investors that gold had further to fall. Since that article, the lustrous yellow-metal is down by a further 3.5%, taking it closer to the $1,000 to $1,100 per ounce indicated by the gold-to-oil ratio.

More critically that ratio is not the only indicator of darker times ahead for gold investors. Another leading ratio which is a key indicator of global economic health, the gold-to-copper ratio is also indicating that gold will remain weak for some time to come.

What is the gold-to-copper ratio?

Like the gold-to-oil ratio, the gold-to-copper ratio is an indicator of the health of the global economy. It does this by comparing the price of gold to the price of copper and determining how many pounds of copper that one ounce of gold can buy at any moment. This makes it an important barometer of economic health because gold is the most widely recognized safe-haven asset among investors. Therefore, during times of economic and geopolitical distress it generally tends to perform well, making it a leading gauge of fear.

Whereas copper is the exact opposite. Because it is a key industrial metal that is used globally in a wide range of industrial applications it performs strongly when the global economy is firing on all cylinders. This makes it leading indicator of global economic health and has led to it being commonly called Dr Copper.

To calculate the ratio, I have divided the price of an ounce of gold by the price for a pound of copper, thereby showing how many pounds of copper one ounce of gold can purchase. As the chart below illustrates the ratio has been in decline since hitting a seven-year high in early January 2016 to now see one ounce of gold capable of purchasing 458 pounds of copper.

Click to enlarge

Source: World Gold Council and International Copper Study Group.

The ratio's sharp decline over the last 12 months can be attributed to a combination of the slump in gold and copper's recent rally. This becomes apparent when looking at the divergence of gold and copper as shown by the chart below.

Click to enlarge

Source: World Gold Council and International Copper Study Group.

The sudden deterioration in ratio along with the marked divergence of gold and copper prices in recent months has much to tell us about the state of the global economy and the outlook for gold.

What does the ratio tell investors?

One striking aspect of the gold-to-copper ratio is that like the gold-to-oil ratio it is a good indicator of volatility and the likelihood of an economic crisis. As the chart illustrates there is a close correlation between both ratios.

Click to enlarge

Source: World Gold Council and International Copper Study Group.

This can easily be explained by the fact that copper and oil are both integral inputs for industrial and other economic activity.

More importantly, both ratios are relatively good indicators of economic crisis as the chart below which plots both ratios and each of the major economic crises that have occurred in the last 26 years illustrates.

Click to enlarge

Source: World Gold Council, International Copper Study Group, U.S. EIA. and author's inputs.

This is relatively easy to explain by the virtue of gold's importance as a safe-haven asset which investors flock to during times of crisis, while copper and oil both are crucial inputs which experience heightened demand during times of economic growth.

In fact, as the chart illustrates the gold-to-copper ratio tends to be a better indicator of crisis with it leading the gold-to-oil ratio.

Nonetheless, it is not a reliable signal of an impending crisis. In January 2016, it reached a seven-year high of 627 yet no crisis eventuated and since then the ratio has been in decline and is moving back to its 26-year mean.

Is the gold-to-copper ratio a better measure of fear?

Aside from appearing to be a better leading indicator of an impending economic crisis, the gold-to-copper ratio better fits the description of a measure of fear and market volatility. This becomes quite clear when comparing the gold-to-copper ratio to the S&P 500 volatility index or VIX (NYSEARCA: VXX) as the graphic below highlights.

Click to enlarge

Source: World Gold Council, International Copper Study Group, Yahoo Finance and author's inputs.

While the correlation may not be perfect it doe highlight that the gold-to-copper ratio is a good indicator of fear and volatility. What this tells us is that the ratio is a good indicator for measuring market sentiment rather than providing a hard and fast summary of where fundamentals for gold and the economy are at.

As I have stated in previous articles, since Trump's election victory irrational exuberance and increasingly positive sentiment around the economic outlook are weighing heavily on the price of gold. Then there are signs that key fundamentals could very well work against gold ins coming months with the expectation of higher interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar set to apply further pressure.

This I expect to continue for some time to come despite there being little evidence that Trump's policies focused on fiscal stimulus, higher employment and greater wage growth are achievable.

What does this mean for the gold-to-copper ratio and the price of gold?

It is times like these where markets are fervently acting on sentiment rather than fundamentals that make it extremely difficult to forecast the future.

Nonetheless, the gold-to-copper ratio has been relatively accurate in predicting the health of the global economy and the outlook for gold.

What we do know is that with the gold-to-copper ratio at 458 it is well above the 26-year mean of 371 and median of 363. If the ratio were to move back to these figures and with copper trading at $2.47 per pound then gold would have to fall to between $897 and $916 per ounce, which is 19% to 21% lower than the current price of $1,133.45 per ounce.

Such an assumption that the price of gold must fall appears unreasonable in an environment where there is a reasonable level of bullishness surrounding the outlook for commodities and copper is expected to rally further. If we take the COMEX copper futures for December 2017 delivery of $2.50 per pound, which is 1% higher than the last spot price, gold would need to fall to between $928 or 18% than its spot price if the ratio reverts to either its mean.

Nevertheless, while the market may be filled with considerable optimism over the economic outlook because of Trump's planned fiscal stimulus and investment infrastructure the global economic outlook is still fraught with risk. These include:the inability of Beijing to sustain its credit fueled stimulus package which has been a key driver behind the rally in copper and other metals;

another crisis erupting in the E.U. because of the fragile state of its banking system coupled with rising nationalism;

Trump's inability to implement the promised fiscal stimulus and trillion-dollar infrastructure investment; and

growing instability in the Middle-East which is fueling a region wide escalation in conflict that is spilling over into Europe.

Each of these and other economic and geopolitical events if they occur have the ability to support gold, especially in a reactive market dominated by sentiment rather fundamentals.

Key takeaways

The gold-to-copper ratio, particularly after its recent and sharp decline is signaling that softer gold price are here to stay. This because it indicates that global economic health is improving which means that investors should expect a stronger U.S. dollar, higher interest rates and the reduced risk of another economic crisis.

Even if inflation rises which it certainly will in such an environment it is unlikely that it will conflate with events required to push gold higher. In such an environment, it is not unreasonable to expect the ratio to maintain its current trajectory and move closer to its historical average at least for the short-term.

What that is showing us is that even if copper rallied to as high as $2.80 per pound, which is a reasonable assumption if China's economic stimulus and Trump's planned infrastructure spending overlaps, then gold would need to fall to $1,038 per ounce if the ratio reverts to its mean. This is not far off the median price of $1,050 per ounce calculated in my previous article: ' The Gold To Oil Ratio: What It Tells Us About An Impending Crisis And The Price Of Gold'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have extensive investments in physical gold and silver bullion as well as collectible antique gold and silver coins.