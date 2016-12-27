HollySys Automation Technologies - An Outstanding And Underfollowed Value Opportunity With Over 80% Upside

Great operating results with 14% revenue CAGR and 20% net income CAGR during the last 4 years, extremely strong balance sheet with almost no debt and over $200 MM in cash.

Introduction

Today I would like to introduce you to a strongly underfollowed and very cheap stock of an Asian company with great fundamentals, strong competitive advantages and serving rapidly growing industries. HollySys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is a small capitalization (~$1.2 bln. market cap) Chinese company providing automation and control technologies mainly in China, but also in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The Company was founded in 1993 and has been present on the American public market since 2005. Its shares are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker HOLI.

Chart 1. Price of HOLI common stock across 2007-2016

HOLI had joined the widespread bull run of 2011-2014 growing roughly 300% during that period, but since then it has been in a horizontal trend, mainly because of a significant decline in the Chinese stock market, universal lagging of the global stock market and a slowdown in the Company's revenue and profit growth. As a result, Mr. Market created an unusual opportunity to buy a great business with a set of competitive advantages at a bargain price.

My thesis is that the value of HOLI is hugely misunderstood and its market price is distorted due to an overall image of the Chinese economy and stock market. Despite the shake-up in China, the Company's operating results remained practically intact due to competitive advantages and favourable conditions like cost effectiveness, lack of intermediaries in its business model, absence of excessive leverage, favourable government policies and rapidly growing target markets.

Even under conservative assumptions, I value HOLI north of $30 per share, which is significantly higher than its current price of $18.50 per share. I believe that now, when the Chinese stock market is much more calm than it was one or two years ago, the conditions are much more favourable to allow the mispriced securities to attain prices reflecting their true value. Furthermore, HOLI is intensively incentivising its management by tying a significant part of their compensation to the Company's performance, making it a very potent catalyst.

Also, considering very limited risks, I believe that it is an outstanding and safe value play. Due to the longer-term nature of the catalyst and the recency of the Chinese stock market collapse, I recommend a holding period of 2-3 years, meaning that this opportunity is mainly for mid-term investors.

In this article, I will focus on several things, including:

Company description, operating results, strategy and competitive standing

Condition and outlook for key revenue segments

Investment thesis and valuation

Catalysts

Potential risks concerning this investment

Company description, operating results and strategy

HOLI's product portfolio is offered to various industries, mainly manufacturers; the rail transportation industry (including subway); nuclear power plant operators; diversified non-industrial clients like banks, hospitals, airports, hotels, etc.

HOLI offers integrated solutions (products & services) in 3 main areas:

1) Rail transportation

Train control center [TCC] - Located at railway stations or equipment stations designed to monitor route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, etc.

- Located at railway stations or equipment stations designed to monitor route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, etc. Automatic train protection (ATP) - Mainly a system protecting a train from exceeding the allowed speed, transmits information to TCC.

- Mainly a system protecting a train from exceeding the allowed speed, transmits information to TCC. Subway Surveillance Control & Data Acquisition (Subway SCADA) - Effectively a supervisory system working together with other automation devices, nowadays quite similar to distributed control systems.

- Effectively a supervisory system working together with other automation devices, nowadays quite similar to distributed control systems. Subway signaling system - Solutions similar to classic railway TCC and ATP mentioned above, but suited for subway.

2) Industrial automation

Process automation and control, among others Distributed Control System [DCS] - Effectively a network of controllers, sensors, actuators and other devices that can be programmed to control outputs based on input conditions through logic calculations.

- Effectively a network of controllers, sensors, actuators and other devices that can be programmed to control outputs based on input conditions through logic calculations. Programmable Logic Control [PLC] - Computer devices installed on machines or equipment, for example, on a factory assembly line, for manufacturing automation.

- Computer devices installed on machines or equipment, for example, on a factory assembly line, for manufacturing automation. Non-safety automation control [NMS] for nuclear power facilities - Various automation solutions for nuclear power facilities, think about devices like SCADA.

3) Mechanical & Engineering (M&E) solutions

Design, electrification and engineering - Engineering solutions in industrial, commercial and residential buildings, rail and subway transportation

In case you are not familiar with the mentioned technologies, have a look at a simple scheme below describing how DCS works.

Figure 1. Distributed Control System scheme

Recently, the Company moved a bit from its core revenue stream, industrial automation [IA], to capitalize on the rapidly growing rail transportation industry. The revenue breakdown for the most recent fiscal year (2016) is shown in the table below.

Table 1. HOLI revenue breakdown for the fiscal year 2016

Digging a bit deeper, let's look at the overall revenue trend and its breakdown throughout the last couple of years. You can notice the emergence of M&E solutions revenue stream in 2012 and then further expansion of this stream, which is due to 2 acquisitions. The rail transportation stream is also significantly increasing thanks to HOLI consequently winning more and more contracts in this accelerating industry. The industrial automation basically remains flat, because of multiple high-yielding opportunities in other streams.

Chart 2. HOLI revenue breakdown for years 2012-2016

During the last couple of years, HOLI recorded nicely looking revenue CAGR of 14% and net income CAGR of 20%. Since 2014, the growth momentum slowed down, leading to more moderate growth rates and in part - to a huge underestimation of the Company's potential.

Chart 3. HOLI operating results for years 2012-2016

Click to enlarge

In assessing the Company's business endeavours, it's important to not look at the revenues alone, but also at the backlog. To shed more light on the revenue/backlog situation, let's make a quick introduction to the revenue recognition/accounting policy of HOLI.

Each fiscal year, the Company is acquiring new contracts, which are then being completed over the next months, or more usually, years. Because the completion of most contracts takes more than the remaining period of a fiscal year in which they were acquired, the amount that has not yet been completed is entered into the backlog. Chunks of the contracts that have already been completed, based on certain milestones ("revenue generated from sales of products is recognized when the following four revenue recognition criteria are met: (1) persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, (2) delivery has occurred, (3) the selling price is fixed or determinable, and (4) collectability is reasonably assured", from 20-F statement), are recognized as revenue. Although this might sound like some nuances of a lesser importance, there are two important things to notice:

1) The revenue recognition method utilised by HOLI is a highly conservative one, thus significantly lowering the potential risk of any accounting shenanigans, like upfront revenue recognition or other aggressive practices like gain on sale income recognition

2) Given the relatively long duration (with varying completion progress) of contracts, it is important to make some allowance for lumpiness in the inflow of both revenues and new contracts, especially in the light of evident shift toward less numerous, but more expensive contracts, as shown in the table below

Table 2. HOLI new contracts and backlog changes in years 2012-2016

Click to enlarge

According to the most recent 20-F statement: "Although we do not have a concentration of business with any customer at this time, our business has become more dependent on a few significant customers." The Company states that it has developed significant relationships with several local subway and railway providers in China as well as with other significant bodies abroad, among others Land Transport Authority of Singapore, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Qatar Branch.

This trend is clearly visible given the changes in the new backlog orders (increasing size and decreasing number of orders). As for now, it doesn't seem to pose a significant risk from a competitive standpoint, but should definitely be closely monitored in the future.

The automation industry is quite dynamic, relative to what it used to be - new product generations are introduced in a span of 2-3 years, which points to the importance of competitive R&D efforts. HOLI surely is not aiming at being a low-cost substitute copycat - it effectively aims at achieving competitive advantages; by significant Research and Development [R&D] efforts, inter alia, it invented China's first proprietary large scale PLC in 2005 or it has the only domestic approved and applied nuclear power automation and control system. HOLI's products were also the earliest subway SCADA and high-speed rail signaling systems in China.

HOLI shows devotion to R&D by readiness to threaten any competition by building its proprietary solutions from scratch in monopolised parts of the market - the Company developed and certified its Safety Instrumented System [SIS] - HiaGuard, effectively bringing the first domestically developed SIS technology to the Chinese market and thus breaking the monopoly held by foreign firms.

To elaborate further on HOLI's exclusiveness, it is also worth to mention that it's in a joint-venture with China's largest nuclear station operator CGNPC, it's 1 of the only 2 approved providers in the 300-350km/hr rail automation and control, 1 of the only 3 providers in the 200-250 segment and it has as much as 50% of the ATP market share in the 200-250 km/h segment.

M&A activity

Like I mentioned before, in the past, HOLI employed significant resources to explore new revenue streams. The value creation/destruction in the M&A process (especially regarding corporations, not private equity) is a very controversial topic in light of many studies showing that, actually, most of the corporate acquisitions destroy value more often than create it. HOLI clearly states that M&A is an important part of its strategy:

"One important aspect of our expansion has been and will be the use of acquisitions, which may include acquiring an operating business or specific assets", the Company also states that: "we seek to be a potential industry consolidator in China and Southeast Asia to become a leading provider of industrial automation and control technology applications for clients in various industries, by presenting ourselves as a total solution provider."

Reviewing HOLI's most recent acquisitions of Concord (2011) and Bond (2013) assures that its management puts much effort to acquire targets which will bring synergies, strengthen the competitive advantages and, what's equally important, those targets were acquired for very reasonable prices. First of all, thanks to the aforementioned acquisitions, HOLI managed to grow a totally new revenue stream, that is Mechanical and Electrical Solutions (growing to as much as $95 MM in just 4 years).

Those acquisitions are also important from the international expansion standpoint: By acquiring Concord, HOLI entered the markets of United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and with Bond, HOLI entered Southeast Asian countries (for example Malaysia, where Bond is headquartered). The prices paid for those targets are reasonable and give a positive outlook on future acquisitions. Having in mind around over $200 MM sitting on HOLI's books, it is possible that the Company is not done yet with its consolidation endeavours and is saving up for prospective M&A activity.

Table 3. Multiples paid by HOLI for acquired companies

Talking about the balance sheet, HOLI's standing here is a really strong one: Total assets equal just over $1 billion, from which $212 MM is held in cash and $48 MM more is held in deposits with maturity over 3 months. Two other important asset positions are receivables at $240 MM (it is typical to have long periods of days sales outstanding in the industrial automation) and $164 MM of costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, which is the future revenue, when no prepayment has been received by the company, but there has already been progress on the contract execution. On the liabilities side, the company has just $28 MM of debt (mostly long term), which bears a low interest of roughly 2.9%. With shareholders' equity of $683 MM, the company trades on a multiple of 1.6x times book value.

Costs

For most automation providers, and especially for HOLI, given its hardware focus, the two main expenditures are 1) printed circuited boards (mostly bare ones) and 2) specialised labour.

The most essential components of HOLI's products/services are bare printed circuit boards [PCB]. As you can see below, until 2012, there had been a steady growth trend in PCB price, but since then, the prices have remained stable and there is no significant sign that it should change for the worse, especially in the context of significant and prolonged downtrend in the price of copper, one of the key components of PCBs.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the PCB suppliers' landscape is not quite consolidated and certainly not as consolidated as the automation and control industry, implying relatively weak bargaining power contributing to future certainty of satisfactory COGS (cost of goods sold) for HOLI.

Chart 4. Bare Printed Circuit Board Price Index for years 2000-2016

Specialised labour is the second most important expenditure for HOLI. One of the key advantages that HOLI has over its foreign competitors is the abundant workforce, which is qualified and cheap at the same time. To clearly portray the pay discrepancy, let's look at the median salary for an industrial engineer in the US vs. in China. For the Chinese engineer, the median annual pay is only $22.2k (CNY 154k), while for the American engineer, the median annual pay is as much as $64k. This ballpark estimation allows us to arrive at the conclusion that on average, the American engineer will cost almost 3 times as much as their Chinese substitute.

Even if we account for some other variables, like the worker efficiency in the US vs. in China and take the adjusted pay proportion down to 2x or even 1.5x, it is still an extremely significant competitive advantage allowing to price services lower and/or attain higher margins. Additionally, the Chinese authorities are seriously contemplating relaxation of labour law in their country, so it should be expected that this key advantage will increase in significance rather than shrink over time.

HOLI operates at margins significantly higher than its competitors in part due to government subsidies and preferential tax rulings. Based on an e-mail reply I received from Grace Shi from Investor Relations at HOLI: "if we get Key Software Enterprise [KSE] in May 2017, we apply 10% income tax for calendar year 2016. If not, we apply 15% income tax (…). In 2017, we need to re-apply the title of High-Tech Company [HTC] as the title of High-Tech Company is valid for three years. We applied this title in 2014, and this title will be expired in 2017. So, we need to re-apply it again. If we get this title, income tax will be 15% in 2017."

So, in the worst-case scenario in which the company isn't getting the KSE nor the KRC title, the Company will be subject to a 25% tax rate, like any other China resident company, which will effectively decrease net income by 15% (as for now the tax rate is assumed to be at 10% taxable income), but there are no signs suggesting that there is a significant risk that the Company won't renew those titles. Because HOLI conducts business in different countries and some of its profit is taxed based on different rulings, the effective tax rate is higher than 10%, but the preferential tax rate is still clearly visible while compared to the competitors.

For the past several years, HOLI had an effective tax rate of 16%, while its competitors were paying taxes at the average rate of as much as 28%. Therefore, even in the worst-case scenario (25% tax rate), HOLI will still be subject to lower taxation than its competitors.

Another key advantage of HOLI over Western suppliers is a lack of system integration/system consulting companies in China. Because in the West, it is a usual thing that integrating the systems into the overall management system of a client is beyond the automation company offering, the care of it is taken by independent firms specialised in the integration in particular.

As the division of labour and/or specialisation is not as advanced in the emerging countries (such as China), there is an opportunity to reap additional profits by delivering wholly integrated solutions and have all the pieces of a cake for yourself - HOLI is doing exactly that by providing vertically integrated solutions, which constituted 88% of total revenues for the fiscal year 2016. The Company is cutting out any potential middlemen, because given its highly tailored solutions: "none of the hardware, software and service has independent functionality, and therefore cannot be sold separately to customers."

Table 4. Key margins and metrics for HOLI vs. competitors

Based on 2009-2015 annual data for Honeywell, ABB, Rockwell and Emerson.

Outlook for key target markets

Industrial automation

Chart 5. Manufacturing output for top 5 countries globally

Click to enlarge

China is the world's largest manufacturing powerhouse: It produces nearly 50 percent of the world's major industrial goods, including crude steel (800 percent of the U.S. level and 50 percent of global supply), cement (60 percent of the world's production), coal (50 percent of the world's production), vehicles (more than 25 percent of global supply) and industrial patent applications (about 150 percent of the U.S. level).

China is also the world's largest producer of ships, high-speed trains, robots, tunnels, bridges, highways, chemical fibers, machine tools, computers, cellphones, etc. (for source data and further reading on Chinese industrial development please refer to the following article: Wen, Yi, China's Rapid Rise, The Regional Economist, April 2016, pp. 8-14).

Automation market is especially strong in Southeast Asia, being a main area benefiting from the rapid industrialisation in the Far East. This advantage is further strengthened by a long-standing trend of the manufacturing shifting from the western economies (think USA, Germany) towards the Far East, which is still significantly observable despite the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The market for HOLI products includes not only the large number of factories that are continually under construction, but also extends to the replacement and upgrading of outdated systems, aimed at bringing a higher degree of control and efficiency along the automation of processes. According to an SEC filing, there are many established Chinese companies that operate in facilities that are decades old, many companies that operate in new or recently upgraded facilities, and the largest number that fall somewhere in between. The proportion of machine tools with numerical control in China is about the same level of Japan in the late 1970s.

A deep-dive analysis into the automation industry conducted by Georg Stieler (an automation expert) at Automation.com confirms previous preliminary conclusions built around the competitive advantage of Chinese automation providers (including HOLI): "They are usually cheaper, closer to the customer, more flexible and can provide shorter delivery times. Another advantage for local suppliers is the fact that a substantial part of the expected growth will be driven by small and medium-sized enterprises, which often prefer local vendors."

Some key conclusions from this analysis:

The Chinese market for Industrial Automation is growing much faster than other sectors of the Chinese economy and will almost double within the five years from 2015 to 2020, at a CAGR of 15%,

The market share of Chinese (vs. foreign) automation technology vendors has been growing continuously during recent years. It is expected that their current share of 45 percent will increase to over 50 percent by 2020,

China still depends strongly on foreign know-how in some areas of automation technology. Over the coming years, the country will rely more and more on domestic automation solutions, however. Companies, which are largely unknown abroad, will shape this development.

And below are some very interesting charts depicting key findings from this analysis.

Chart 6. Historical data and 2020 forecast for total value and product mix of the automation industry in China

Chart 7. 2015-2020 growth forecast of automation spending in China by industry

Chart 8. Historical data and 2020 forecast for total value and foreign/domestic firm composition of the automation industry in China

Now, let's have a look at the perspectives for other key industries.

Rail transportation

First, the good news: According to Reuters, China will invest around $700 billion (yes, billion) in transport infrastructure over the next three years. How does it look in detail? According to China's 13th Five-Year Plan, China is planning to build up to 30,000-kilometer length of high-speed railway [HSR] lines by the end of 2020. As of September 2016, HSR in China is the longest one in the world with over 20,000 km of route in service, which means a double up in just 4 years from around 9,300 km by the end of 2012. So, there's as much as 10,000 km (or 50% more of the present length) of HSR still to be built in the next 4 years. So, we are looking at a CAGR of 10%.

As of early 2016, China had around 3,200 km of subway lines, which are expected to receive further significant government investment due to urbanization and environmental concerns. According to a 20-F statement, Chinese authorities are going to build up to 4,700 km of subway lines by 2017 and approximately 8,300 km of subway lines by 2020, effectively making it 2.5 as big as it is today in just 4 years, again, not a low CAGR at all - roughly 27%.

Nuclear power generation

Now, worse (but not that bad) news: although there is some change of plans expected, because China probably won't manage to arrive at 58 GW of nuclear capacity in service by 2020, the future doesn't look that dismal. As of May, 26 2016 there were 32 nuclear plants in China, providing 26 GW of power, which is around 2-3% of gross national electricity generated, which is far below the global average of 15%. The official plan is to increase the nuclear capacity to 58 GW (123% increase) by 2020-21 and to as much as 150 GW by 2030.

Even if we would lower the expectations to something like 47 GW by 2020 still gives us an 80% growth and a nice CAGR of 15%. Add China's commitment to reducing carbon emission by 45% per GDP unit by 2020 on top and guess who will make money on this one (reminder: HOLI is the only domestic company approved to supply non-safety control systems to the nuclear power automation market in China).

M&E

M&E growth perspectives look very good as well, but because contracts in this revenue stream are much more dispersed (both geographically and by sub-segments), it's hard to assess the exact growth potential for HOLI. Just to give a brief sense of the magnitude of growth for the years coming, according to the most recent 20-F statement:

"in Iskandar development area (…) estimated M&E sector potential worth is $23.56 billion in the areas such as education, commercial, residential, factories and theme park project", "in Sabah development area (…) estimated M&E potential worth is $6.5 billion including residential, resorts, commercial, oil & gas projects", "Sarawak Corridor (…) estimated M&E potential worth is $20.5 billion including renewable energy and energy resources, residential, commercial, factories projects."

HOLI is currently active in the mentioned areas and will be ready to reap some of the profits, mainly through its subsidiaries - Bond and Concord.

So, if this company is so great, why is it so cheap?

In light of the unceasing rumors mentioning widespread fraud in China-based companies, one thing you and many investors might be concerned about is transparency and honesty of HOLI accounting. There were some clashes between Chinese branches of Big 4 auditors and SEC because of the initial hardships for the SEC in acquiring audit documents of China-based US publicly traded firms.

There were investigations (and around 25 cases against companies and executives), legal proceeding and finally a settlement. Long story short - Chinese auditors were afraid that sharing the audit documents might lead to putting them to jail, the SEC took it as a questionable excuse, investigated and fined several bodies and happily HOLI had nothing to do with anything.

Also, in the first place: the accounting standards of HOLI look really sound and I couldn't find any sign of suspicious items in the description of accounting policy nor in the actual books - there are no signs of revenue "smoothing", aggressive revenue recognition, there are no signs of artificial inflating the assets' value, off balance sheet liabilities and so on.

But still, whenever you will have a look at Bloomberg, Reuters or CNBC you will see plenty of doom and gloom stories on China. That alone can quickly deter a decent number of potential investors. How I see it, is that the shock wave has already gone through and people just need to adopt to the new era of Asian growth and accept the 5% GDP growth as the new 10%.

Bearing in mind that Chinese public debt is only 32% of GDP vs. as much as 230% for Japan, 104% for USA, 100% for France and Spain or 89% for the UK, even in the event of a prolonged slowdown Chinese authorities still have a lot of stimulus ammunition compared to its foreign peers. Even if China would decide not to bail out troubled private borrowers (their debt burden is a more significant risk), a huge number of new contracts come from the government or state-owned companies, thus assuring a relatively safe revenue stream, even in the event of a private debt crash (which I don't find really likely).

The outlook for the next several years that I discussed above isn't a speculative or a frivolous one - you can simply look at the history of now developed countries and you will see that at least a partial realization of growth in automation, public transport or power generation optimization is just the way things are. Furthermore - even if we cut those forecasts in two, we can still arrive at the revenue and profit forecasts that I used for HOLI's fair value calculation.

So, let's quickly look at 2 exemplary development paths for HOLI and then we will proceed to the valuation.

In addition to the outstanding industry growth outlook for the next years it is worth to notice that HOLI is extremely well prepared to ultilise this opportunity in a great way, because it has a great balance sheet. With over $200 MM in cash and south of $30 MM in low interest (close to 3% p.a.) bearing debt, if needed, HOLI could unleash as much as half a billion American dollars on acquisitions and/or CapEx to expand capacity. Include the possibility of stock payments (especially in the case of acquisitions) and you arrive at a number significantly higher than $500 MM. Let's explore those opportunities briefly.

First, have a look at a potential acquisition scenario based on previous deals. If, for example, HOLI decided to acquire some new assets for, let say, $130 MM in cash and $20 MM in stock, it could bring additional $100-150 MM in revenues and $15-25 MM in earnings. That translates into ~20% of total revenue increase and a comparable increase in the net income (please refer to Table 3. Multiples paid by HOLI for acquired companies).

The M&A growth outlook is quite promising and until any global corporation will enter into a bidding war for any potential target (which is quite unlikely due to a relatively small size of targets in HOLI's scope), HOLI should be free to negotiate promising deals to further diversify its business.

Second, the company states in its 20-F that: "to enter the overseas rail market and satisfy international requirements, we have redesigned the whole set of our high-speed rail signaling systems, based wholly on our own proprietary technologies, and passed European Safety Standards SIL 4 certification." I am convinced that you do not launch a complete redesign of a key product just for the sake of doing it. In my opinion that is one of many signals that HOLI will put much energy to work on international expansion which will bring the Company to a whole new dimension and will boost the operating results significantly.

To sum up: in my opinion the Company is hugely misunderstood, the growth potential is severely underestimated and the company wrongly bears the burden of the market in which it operates, that is a burden of an image of being a bubble mixed with frauds and uncertainty. Also, simply because HOLI is a quite small company, it doesn't get a lot of attention and volume from huge institutional investors nor coverage from investments banks or brokers. That is why it is a great opportunity for you, in case you are satisfied with acquiring a stake of around $50 MM or less.

Given the investment thesis, let's proceed to the valuation and catalysts.

Valuation

HOLI has been valuated using two methods: 1) comparable companies' multiples and 2) discounted cash flow [DCF] analysis.

Comparables

From HOLI's competitor spectrum, the 4 most similar to HOLI were chosen. Highly diversified companies not quite fitting the product proposition of HOLI, like Siemens or General Electric were excluded. Multiples of comparable companies, that is Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell and ASEA Brown Boveri (NYSE:ABB), are based on LTM (last twelve months) data, using fully diluted share count.

Table 5. Valuation of HOLI stock using multiples of comparable companies

Using comparable companies' multiples method, we arrive at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a lower end of $19.77 and a higher end of $61.03.

Before we move on to the DCF, let's discuss the comps. An interesting thing is that HOLI is valued lower than the peer group average across every ratio, which is a strong argument for undervaluation. The other thing: you can immediately notice the broad range of those valuations, but both high P/E and P/B (price-to-book) ratios are defensible. A high implied value based on the average P/E ratio can reflect the high earning power of the Company (historical average of 18% net margin and 22% net margin for the most recent fiscal year).

The P/B multiple is an extraordinarily high one, partially due to the high multiple of Rockwell, but even if you had used a median instead of an average for deriving the P/B, the average yields a result just 15% higher than the median, so I've decided to stick with the average for the sake of consistency of calculations. Nonetheless, I believe that such a high value is justified to a large extent due to the extremely strong balance sheet of HOLI.

Discounted cash flow analysis

Key assumptions for this DCF valuation:

Revenue for the fiscal year 2017 at $582 MM (7% yoy growth), with revenue growth for the next 4 fiscal years (2018-2021) at 5% each year

COGS at 62% (average for historical results) held constant over the projected period

Operating expenses at 16% - conservatively a little higher than during any of the last 3 years

No material changes in tax treatment (tax rate at 17%, which is 0.5% higher than the historical average of 16.5%) and VAT refund policies

Yearly Capital Expenditures of $10-15 MM (expanding with time)

Net Working Capital increases of roughly $10 MM annually

Risk-free rate of 2.54% (10Y US treasury yield)

WACC at 9.02%

For EBITDA multiple exit calculation of the terminal value, an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12x (conservatively lower than the comparable average of 13.7x) was used, for the perpetuity growth calculation of the terminal value, I used a 3% perpetuity growth rate. Both methods yield the same terminal value.

Table 6. and 7. Excerpts from valuation of HOLI stock using discounted cash flow analysis

Using the above-stated assumptions, but not limited to, we arrive at an implied valuation of $34.04 per share with 75.8% of the enterprise value derived from the terminal value.

Summing up the valuation:

We arrived at roughly $35 per share from comparable valuation and at $34 per share from DCF valuation. Due to a really broad range of values derived from the comparable valuation and quite conservative assumptions in DCF valuation, I am going to choose the lower value, that is $34 per share.

Catalysts

According to the most recent 20-F: "On August 11, 2016, the Board of Directors approved a regular cash dividend policy pursuant to which future cash dividends are expected to be paid to holders of the Company's ordinary shares on an annual basis." In calendar year 2016, there was a single dividend payment of $0.2 (effectively yielding around 1%), and in 2015, there was also one amounting $0.4 (2% yield).

Considering the solid cash cushion (23% of total assets is held in cash) and the recent regular dividend approval, we can include a conservative 1.5% of annual dividend yield on top of the stock appreciation while investigating potential returns on investment. Those dividends can be treated as a side catalyst.

One of the most imminent catalysts for the HOLI stock rise is insiders. Currently, insiders hold around 10% of HOLI shares, with the CEO Baiqing Shao holding as much as 7.2%. For many years, the Company has been incentivising the key management with securities tied to Company's performance. The most recent example of such an incentive is the "2015 Performance Options" plan with as much as 1,740,000 options granted to the employees. Those options are bearing an exercise price of $22.25, which is adjustable to any future dividends paid by the Company.

Vesting requirements are as follows:

1) For 1,160,000 options (out of 1,740,000), there are net income (in non-GAAP terms, which is only 2-3% higher than GAAP net income due to inclusion of certain items like depreciation and amortization) growth targets (15% growth each year) for the options to vest - 30% of options would vest if the target was achieved in the fiscal year 2015 (and it was achieved), the same for 2016 (target again achieved) and the remaining 40% will vest if the target will be met in fiscal year 2017.

2) 290,000 option will vest (50% of the remaining 580,000) if the net income CAGR will equal or exceed 20% and all remaining 580,000 options will vest if the net income CAGR will equal or exceed 25%.

There are also additional requirements for option grantees responsible for individual business streams, but it is less important in the grand scheme of things (although, if you are curious, have a look at the most recent 20-F statement and search for "2015 Performance Options").

How did this incentive plan work out so far? For the fiscal years 2015 and 2016 the net income growth requirement was satisfied, but the revenue growth for particular segments was not, therefore the options vested only partially (but in majority).

So, there is the last performance period to be assessed and according to the Company's projections the net income growth for the fiscal year 2017 is going to be 15-20% (which is realistic given the 23% and 39% net income growth for years 2015 and 2016) and the revenue growth requirements are expected to be met for all revenue streams. Based on those expectations (which is that the 464,000 options will vest), a total of 950,000 options are expected to vest by May 14 2019 (so in around 2.5 years from now).

Here we have 2 very important takeaways from the above analysis:

It is very reasonable to expect the Company (or rather its management) to perform at its best in the current fiscal year ending June 30 2017, for as much as 464k options are on the line, and those alone (excluding the other 370k options from the plan) can be worth as much as $5 MM under the growth scenario used in DCF valuation. Furthermore, the options are exercisable until May 14 2020, in turn posing as a longer-term catalyst, especially if we look at the effect of the similar exercise schedule in past.

Such an options program was launched in 2012. The options had an exercise price at $9.29 so they offered a profit of around 20% even if the stock price had stayed flat since the day of granting (which was $11.14) till the last day of the exercise period. But what's more interesting, the management made a significant effort and it managed to push the operating results (and in turn - the stock price) much further, taking it as high as $26.29, being a price 183% higher than the exercise price for their options. Although the price recently fell from it heights, being around $20 it is still 115% over the exercise price at these levels.

A miscellaneous fact is that the options from the 2012 plan (a previous one) are exercisable until February 20 2020, so there is still some space (2 months) for the management to acquire some new contracts or to announce other significant positive news to boost the share price in case some of them would like to bail out in the last possible moment.

So, assuming the conservative scenario with the long-term catalyst and a process of gradual value realization, even if the company will reach the target price of around $34.00 in 3 years from now it gives us a return of 1.84x or an annualized return close to 22.5%. Count in the expected dividend yielding 1.5% p.a. and you arrive at the annualized return of close to 24%. Having in mind the historical average annualized returns of stock market of 8-10% this opportunity offers outstanding returns with a great margin of safety. In a more optimistic scenario and holding period of 2 years, we get 37% annualized returns including dividends.

Now, let's explore the potential risks for the stock, which weren't mentioned yet.

Risks

High-speed rail and nuclear power industries are tied to the government spending policy, so any uncertainty and/or shift in public spending might have negative impact on the investment in those areas. Furthermore, the contracts in those industries tend to be few in quantity and sizeable at the same time, thus increasing the potential risk of the above-mentioned policy shifts. But even if we cut the forecasted growth for key industries in half, we still arrive at 5% CAGR in automation, 14% CAGR in Nuclear Power and 7% CAGR in Rail Transportation, which still is able to satisfy HOLI growth assumptions.

There is also a currency risk, because the company is earning around 83% of its revenues in renminbi [RMB], the most of the remainder revenue is earned in Singapore dollar [SGD] and at the same time HOLI is reporting in USD. The RMB has no longer been pegged to the US dollar since July 2005. Therefore, the company can achieve certain nominal growth in revenues and/or other financial metrics in its original currency (RMB/SGD) and simultaneously exhibit a slower than nominal growth or even a decrease after translating the financial results into USD.

Currently, the USD/CNY exchange rate is around 10% higher than the long-established level of around 6.2 USD/CNY. The exchange rate increased by around 10% since the half of the calendar year 2015, effectively lowering the HOLI's revenues/net income by 10%. Furthermore, according to HOLI:

"although the People's Bank of China regularly intervenes in the foreign exchange market to prevent significant short-term fluctuations in the exchange rate, the RMB may appreciate or depreciate significantly in value against the US dollar in the medium to long term. Very limited hedging transactions are available in China to reduce our exposure to exchange rate fluctuations. To date, we have not entered into any hedging transactions."

Therefore, there is some foreign exchange risk which might nullify the actual growth, but as for now, there are no signs of significant CNY devaluation against the dollar in the near future.

Chart 9. USD/CNY exchange rate in 2012-2016

Click to enlarge

One ambiguous thing is the new contracts growth vs. revenue growth - for the last 5 years the revenue achieved CAGR of 14% vs. 5% CAGR of value of new contracts won by the Company. Now, the question is whether this discrepancy is on purpose (has the company limited the new contracts inflow to avoid capacity overheating) or it is a result of the mediocre industry performance. Given the huge cash reserves ready to satisfy any potential CapEx, I'd say it is the latter. But as for now, the 97% of revenue being covered by new contracts is not looking that bad, keeping in mind the lumpiness of both revenue inflow and revenue recognition.

Table 8. New contracts acquired by HOLI, nominal and as a % of revenue for years 2012-2016

Click to enlarge

Like I mentioned in the intro, and what's probably universally acknowledged among people with at least a minimum interest in finance, the last year was quite rough for Asia. The snowball of negative publicity of China seems to have stopped growing already, but it grew quite big nonetheless. Let's see how the Company plays out in this harsh environment.

Because automation and control solutions like those offered by HOLI are often not indispensable but are rather an investment conducted in order in increase profitability or to employ other novel technologies, we could assume that new contracts in the area of automation and control are dependent on general sentiment similar to the one present in the stock market, where similarly the surplus capital is placed. To make just a ballpark estimate, let's see how the new contract acquisition of HOLI performed vs. the Chinese stock market (Shanghai Composite Index) during the fiscal year 2016.

Chart 10. Shanghai Composite Index with marked HOLI fiscal year 2016

Click to enlarge

SCI was down around 32% during fiscal year 2016, while the value of new contracts acquired by HOLI were down only 10% in relation to 2015. Considering that the SCI was cut in half just in the period from January 2015 to February 2016, HOLI seems to be performing quite well with its business development.

Nonetheless, the risk that definitely cannot be neglected is that the negative publicity and criticism of China-based companies can keep the valuations depressed for longer than expected, thus extending the holding period for the stock and in turn lowering the annualised return on investment. But, even with a holding period of 3 years, an investor can still achieve returns that will be almost triple the market average, which seems like a great deal for me.

Conclusion

To conclude, I am setting a price target of $34.00 per share for HollySys Automation Technologies. I strongly recommend buying into this opportunity as long as it's a great bargain trading around $18.50 per share, offering an outstanding margin of safety, set of unique competitive advantages, strong balance sheet, excellent operating environment of rapidly-growing industries and very healthy financials. I will be monitoring HOLI closely and will issue follow-ups in case of any material changes.

Thank you for reading.

