Dillard's: Adrift At Sea With No Direction

Investors should align themselves with quality companies that take the time to foster the company-investor relationship. That can't be found here.

Same store comps have been poor, and declines have been broad-based across all retail categories. Management has struggled to find a bright side.

Coming out of the recession, Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) was a department store darling. Unlike other publicly-traded competitors, there was a deep-rooted belief that the company would be able to navigate the challenges facing old school stores in an increasingly digital and technologically-advanced world. Investors were willing to look past management's unwillingness to engage shareholders. Presentations and Investor Days? Who needs them. Quarterly earnings conference calls? Unnecessary.

Unfortunately for the company and long-term shareholders, the story began to fundamentally deteriorate in 2015. Same store sales have continued to come in lower and lower at an increasingly alarming pace. Margins have contracted, inventory troubles remain, and free cash flow appears to be inflated because of minimal store investment. Is there any hope for Dillard's heading into the key 2016 holiday season?

Historical Lookback

As a quick refresher on where Dillard's has come from, investors can glean a lot from the below chart:

*Dillard's, Q1 2013-Q3 2016 YTD EBITDA/EBITDA Margin. Author-created graphic.

The clear trend has been a downward move in both nominal EBITDA and EBITDA margins. You can point to several reasons for this:

There has been increasing pressure on gross margin in recent years as the company struggles to compete with smaller, more nimble brick and mortar retailers and the growing secular shift towards online purchases, where Dillard's has a weak presence. Demographically, Dillard's has struggled attracting younger consumers, which has led to discounting. Rather than refreshing stores to boost attractiveness, Dillard's has just cut capital expenditures to the bone. This is a repeat of Sears' (NASDAQ:SHLD) mistakes. Unlike other retailers, the company has been unable to constrain increases further down the expense line, primarily within selling, general, and administrative costs. This is largely due to a management team unwilling to make necessary cuts at a corporate level.

Flat store count. Dillard's has refused to close stores in recent years, and I find it highly unlikely that all of its stores are performing profitably.

The problem is that management appears to be steering the ship almost blissfully unaware of the changes taking place around them. Broadly, every single product category has seen slipping sales: cosmetics, ladies' apparel, lingerie, children's, men's, shoes, furniture - you name it, sales are down. The competition, by comparison, is doing anything but sitting on their hands. In cosmetics, for instance, Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) continue to post solid same store comp gains year in, year out. It is important to note that this isn't category weakness; this is Dillard's weakness. Unfortunately, Dillard's has done nothing to try and stem the tide, and has appeared to almost willingly cede market share to the competition.

The investment thesis has long been starting to shift from retailer to real estate play: ala, Sears. Furthering this thinking, management has nearly stopped capital investment in its stores, with capital investment at multi-year lows. The gut reaction is to look favorably upon the value at current prices, as market cap continues to approach tangible book value per share ($2B market cap versus $1.7B in tangible book value), but I would caution against investors considering the "hidden value" approach. First, a substantial portion of Dillard's assets is historically tied up in inventory (45% at the end of Q3 2016), which is not unusual, but is particularly risky given it is made up of mostly clothing and apparel.

Further, there may not be much value above book value. Dillard's has closed a handful of stores in recent years, and was only booking $1-3M/gains above book value per store upon liquidation. The risk here is that Dillard's simply has no one to sell to; mall real estate is quite illiquid, and the malls retain a say in who the assets are sold to. This is why a lot of companies in similar situations have engaged in REIT spin-offs and sale/leaseback transactions, which arguably provide limited long-term value.

Overall trends here are exceptionally negative, and given the lack of clarity that management provides, I don't see a reason why investors should consider a miraculous turnaround heading into Q4. Given that current forecasts call for some strong discounting and weak sales growth over last year, it appears to be a poor gamble. Dillard's remains a sell.

For deep dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.