E-L Financial - Trading Below NAV With Potential Value Accretive Catalysts

E-L Financial (OTCPK:ELFIF) is a Canadian conglomerate with the majority of its value coming from its insurance and investment subsidiaries. The company has a 99% stake in Empire Life, a life insurance company, which is its largest asset. The company also has controlling stakes in two closed-end funds and controls a shipping company, Algoma Central (OTC:AGMJF). E-L is trading at a material discount to a sum-of-the-parts valuation, and has been compounding its book value for some time. Given that the company is Canadian and reports in Canadian dollars, all figures in this report are in that currency. The shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ELF.

The company is controlled by the Jackman family, who were the founders. There are both upsides and downsides to having the company under family control for the outside shareholders. Management is likely to be willing to take a long view as opposed to being motivated by quarter-to-quarter earnings smoothing factors, and is likely to have reasonable alignment. On the other hand, value-maximizing moves such as the sale of the business may not always be taken. Additionally, there is likely to be less competition for the top job. This may make it harder to recruit and retain top tier executive talent, who may want to leave for a chance to run their own show elsewhere.

All that being said, the Jackmans have been willing to take value-accretive actions in the past, even when they required shrinking the size of the family's empire. The biggest example is the sale of their property and casualty insurance subsidiary, The Dominion of Canada, to Travelers (NYSE:TRV) in 2013. The company received a relatively strong premium of approximately 1.25 times book value for an operation that was losing money on an underwriting basis with a 107 combined ratio. The stated rationale for the deal was that Travelers would use the acquisition as a platform to expand in Canada, which suggests that it likely put non-economic value on the business, which makes it a good time to sell. The company was then able to roll some of the proceeds into purchasing an approximate 20% stake in Empire Life at book value, as well as paying a $75 per share special dividend. All in all, I would say the current CEO, Duncan Jackman, appears to be operating in a way to maximize value to E-L shareholders without regard for the size of his empire, which is a good thing (and fairly rare) for any corporate executive. The lack of a stock option plan is also a positive for shareholders, preventing dilution.

E-L Financial is a relative rarity among large corporations, insofar as it has no website at all, and doesn't employ a PR department. The company appears satisfied to continue growing its businesses and delivering value to shareholders. While conference calls and investor presentations make it easier for investors to discover a company, ultimately they don't change its true value. And if the company is currently relatively undiscovered, that means there is potential for significant undervaluation in its shares.

Empire Life

Empire Life is a life insurance company operating in Canada. The company operates in three primary lines of business: individual insurance, employee benefits, and wealth management. Each of the three lines of business account for approximately a third of its income, making it relatively well diversified. The company competes in Canada's relatively oligopolistic market for these products, which is dominated by the big three insurance players in that country: Manulife (NYSE:MFC), Sun Life (NYSE:SLF), and Great West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF). The market structure and the company's ability to operate efficiently has led to it earning competitive returns on equity, which have been a little over 10% in the recent past.

Having a return on equity over 10% suggests to me that the business should be worth at least its book value, especially given that it is conservatively financed. It has an A (excellent) rating from AM Best, and significant excess regulatory capital, which means it could expand the size of its insurance book without raising additional capital. Additionally, increases in interest rates should benefit life insurance companies as the long-term fixed income assets they depend on should be available at higher yields, which should allow them to earn larger spreads on their sales of life insurance and annuity products.

This benefit would be partially mitigated by losses on their fixed income portfolio from higher rates. However, their liabilities (life insurance contracts and annuities) are longer duration than their investment portfolio, so they would report a net benefit, as the savings on the liability side would outweigh the drop in value on the asset side. Additionally, prices for life insurance products have a tendency to be "sticky" and not adjust to the full extent of interest rate changes. Thus, lower rates have a tendency to make new business more profitable.

Empire Life has shareholder equity (excluding its preferred shares) of $1.267 billion. That makes it materially smaller than the big three referenced above, all of which have shareholder equity of over $20 billion (and Manulife's is over $40 billion). Thus the company would be easily digestible for any of them, which I think is the most likely long-term scenario. The fact that E-L was willing to sell its long-held Dominion subsidiary when a suitable premium became available suggests to me that it would do the same for Empire, and I believe that time may be coming soon.

A merger transaction at a premium with a publicly traded buyer generally requires three conditions.

1) General market optimism towards the sector

2) Multiple potential bidders

3) A path for the buying management to justify the deal based on valuations, synergies, etc.

All three of those conditions are present in Canada's life insurance sector at present. The three potential bidders have had material share price appreciation recently, with Sun Life and Manulife getting significant bumps after the election. All are trading well above their 52-week low, with Great West up 16%, Sun Life up 40%, and Manulife up 60%. There is also significant market interest in the sector as a potential hedge against rising interest rates, which would make it a good time for any of these entities to raise capital, although they may not need to for an acquisition the size of Empire Life.

The multiple potential bidders part is easy to explain, as all three of the aforementioned would likely be interested in Empire. All of them would benefit from adding Empire's customer base to their own. Given they all operate in the same businesses, it is likely all could cut costs, making the acquisition even more accretive than it would first appear.

Those potential synergies would help all of the potential bidders justify an Empire deal to their shareholders. That being said, it is almost a certainty that a deal could be arranged that would be accretive on an earnings basis, and potentially on a book value basis as well. The table on the right shows the current P/E and P/B of the potential bidders.

Empire Life had earnings of $116.4 MM in the trailing 12-month period. Using a 13X multiple, which would be accretive to any of the above insurers even prior to synergies would suggest a value of $1.513 billion, which is approximately 1.2X book value. A buyout at that price would be accretive to any of the three on both an earnings and book value basis. I will use that value for my upside case, and assume the business is worth the book value in its current form for my base case.

Algoma Central

The company owns a 36.3% stake in Algoma Central, which it accounts for under the equity method. I would normally evaluate the business of Algoma, but I very recently published a comprehensive look at the company, which can be found here. The short version is that the company is engaged in niche shipping businesses, and is liquidating an owned real estate portfolio. My conclusion was that the company is trading for approximately its fair value, so I'll use the market value of its stake in my valuation of E-L, which is $183 MM.

Economic Investment Trust

This is the smaller of the two closed-end funds the company controls. With a 24% stake, it is not consolidated, but is reported as an investment in associates. At the market value (traded as EVT on the Toronto Stock Exchange), this stake is worth $143 MM. The market is applying a discount to EVT, and at the NAV of the underlying securities, this stake would be worth $181 MM. Nevertheless, I will value its stake at market value, even though it has the ability to close the discount if it chose to.

United Corporations

E-L also owns a 51.7% stake in United Corporations (OTC:UCPLF) (UNC on the Toronto Stock Exchange), a closed-end fund which it consolidates on its books. As United has a stated policy of not buying back its shares, it trades at a material discount. Thus, there are two reasonable ways of valuing the company's holding in United - at its book value or at its market value. Book value is justifiable, as the assets are liquid and the company has a majority stake in United. Thus, if it ever wanted to monetize it, it could direct United to start buying back shares at NAV. This is a material advantage that other United shareholders do not have, and is worth something. Of course, market value is also a valid method of valuing United shares, as they are freely traded.

The NAV of United at its last valuation was $126.18 per share, which puts the book value of the E-L stake at $795 MM. By comparison, the shares are trading at $95.26 per share for a 25% discount to NAV. At market value, E-L's stake in United is worth $601 MM.

Other Investments

The company has $2,719 MM of cash and other investments outside of United. This value was calculated by de-consolidating (subtracting) United's investments from its financials, and adding cash at the corporate level. Empire Life's investments are not included here, as they were accounted for in that section of the valuation. I am going to value the corporate investments at their market value, which I think is reasonable. It has historically earned economic returns on these investments (17% in 2015) and they are invested in a geographically diversified portfolio.

I will separately account for the corporate G&A associated with managing these investments, which is effectively applying a discount.

G&A Expenses and Liabilities

The company has a corporate G&A run rate of $24 MM per year. This excludes Empire Life G&A, which is accounted for Empire Life's earnings. Given the company is primarily a passive investment company, this could be considered equivalent to a 0.5% fee burden per year on the equity. Putting a 15X multiplier on the G&A deducts $360 MM from the value. Given that 15X is higher than the multiple I used to value its operating business, I feel it is reasonably conservative.

The company also has $249 MM of liabilities that are not consolidated in one of its other subsidiaries. This $249 MM is a de-consolidated number, as all of the other liabilities are actually on the balance sheets of either Empire Life or United Corporations. Those liabilities are deducted in those sections of the valuation as I only accounted for the equity value of each subsidiary. I will deduct these dollar for dollar off the valuation, even though most of the liabilities are deferred taxes, which the company will have control over whether to realize.

The Lesson of 2013

In 2013, E-L shares started the year at $440 per share and finished it at $725 per share, plus there was a $75 special dividend. That equates to an 80% one-year return for shareholders during that year. There were two primary reasons for that performance. The first was the gain in book value from the sale of the Dominion at an above-book value level. The second was the re-rating of the multiple the market was willing to pay for the company based on its value-creating actions. At the beginning of 2013, the company had a most-recently-reported book value of $690, the company traded at a P/B ratio of 0.63, whereas by the end of the year equity was up to $824, for a P/B ratio of 0.88. So shareholders in 2013 received a double whammy of good news - equity went up from the sale and the market re-rated the value of that equity.

I believe something similar could be in store for E-L shareholders in 2017. The most recently reported book value is $1,132 per share, so the current P/B is 0.64, almost exactly where it was at the start of 2013. If it were to sell Empire for my $1.513 billion estimate that would move book value per share up to $1,201, so a P/B of 0.88 would suggest the shares would then trade for $1,056.

Conclusion and Valuation

The company is undervalued by most reasonable metrics. I have not assumed a repeat of 2013 for the valuation in table below, which is a sum of the parts. I believe each portion of the valuation has been conducted conservatively, and it points to significant upside for E-L shares. At $726 per share at its current price, that would imply 43% upside to my target price.

