Bed Bath & Beyond's Q3 2016 Results: Should Investors Throw Out The Baby With The Bathwater?

The company is trying to find new growth sources and has acquired PMall after having acquired One Kings Lane, an online home-furnishings retailer.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has continued returning cash to its shareholders by repurchasing its own shares and maintaining the level of its quarterly paid dividend.

Are Acquisitions and Marketing Initiatives The Long-Term Panacea?

The comparable revenue in Q3 2016 decreased 0.4% compared to 1.4% decline in Q3 2015. The increase of the net sales observed during the third quarter is completely driven by the non-comparable sales (i.e. revenues from One Kings Lane and new stores) which completely offset the decrease in the comparable sales. In other words, the very small increase of the revenues during the third quarter is only due to the acquisition done previously and the opening of new stores. Furthermore, sales from its customer-facing digital channels grew in excess of 20% whiles sales from its stores declined in the low single digit percentage range. It seems that company's growth will come more and more from the digital channels.

The net earnings during the first nine months of 2016 amounted to $416.4 million or a 22.6% decline compared to the same period in 2015. The decline of the net earnings is mainly driven by the decrease of the gross margin (from 38% to 37%) and the increase of the SG&A expense (+$143 million or a 6% YoY increase). The significant increase of the SG&A expense observed in Q3 and also at YoY level is mainly driven by the increase in payroll and payroll-related expense and also due to the inclusion of One Kings Lane.

As mentioned in a previous article, BBBY is a mature company with a declining growth. Even if the company has decided to acquire competitors as it did in the past, the growth of the revenues should remain low. Furthermore, the decision to reduce the free shipping thresholds (from $49 last year to $29 this year) and the launch of the new market initiatives as an annual membership program (for an annual of $29, the members receive 20% of their purchases, as well as free standard shipping) will certainly boost the revenues but will impact negatively the margin level.

Shrinking Its Margins To Increase Its Digital Presence

In Q3 2016, the gross margin was approximately 37% as compared to 37.8% in the prior-year period. During the first nine months of 2016, the gross margin amounted to 37.2% as compared to approximately 38% in the prior-year period. Regarding all the above facts, at least two conclusions can be drawn:

The gross margin is constantly decreasing

The decrease observed in Q3 was higher than the one observed during the two first quarters of 2016

Now we have to understand why the gross margin decreases. It is quite simple. As the company faces competition from other aggressive competitors as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or even Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), the retailer tries to attract more consumer by offering increasing discount, by changing the free shipping thresholds and by launching new marketing initiatives (e.g. the annual membership program). Thanks to these different initiatives, BBBY maintains its revenues but deteriorates its profitability. Furthermore, as the company wants to strengthen its presence in digital markets, it should invest massively in new IT tools. Then the technology expense increases mechanically as it was observed in Q3 2016. All these process changes launched by the company as well as the increase in payroll and payroll-related expense (29.8% of net sales vs. 27.9% in the prior-year period) deteriorates both gross margin and operating profit.

A Constant Cash Return to Its Shareholders Through Both Stock Repurchasing Program and Dividend Program

As every quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. repurchased a part of its own shares. During the third quarter, the company returned to its shareholders $78 million by repurchasing 1.8 million shares (or an average cost of $42.2 per share. At the end of the third quarter, there was approximately $1.9 billion remaining under Williams-Sonoma's current stock repurchase program. Regarding the paid dividend (as a reminder, BBBY has started to return cash to its shareholders through a dividend program), the company decided to keep it stable at $0.125 per share.

In our view, we expect Williams-Sonoma to maintain its dividend policy and will pay in Q4 a $0.125 per share dividend and continue repurchasing around 1,000,000 shares to reach 145 million of outstanding shares. We consider that the company will reduce the number of the repurchased shares because we have observed that the number of repurchased shares have decreased compared to last year. In fact, during the third quarter of fiscal 2015, the company repurchased approximately $194 million of its common stock, representing approximately 3.3 million shares. BBBY's management also confirmed during the conference call that BBBY's appetite in buying stock will be maintained but the company will be more focused on doing acquisitions and increasing the paid dividend.

Depending on the final year results, both the evolution of the margins of the different segments and the evolution of the free cash flow level and constant decrease of the outstanding shares, we could also expect Williams-Sonoma to increase its annualized dividend by 3-4%.

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.?

Since the release of Q3 results, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s share price dropped by more than 13%. The implicit value assessed in our previous article amounted to $54.29 or a would-be 33% safety margin if the fundamentals would remain the same. And compared to the previous situation, the fundamentals worsened slightly. Yet all is not doom and gloom: the two acquisitions could be accretive in the future and allow the company to return to growth. Furthermore, the stock repurchase program and the dividend policy launched in 2016 will be anyway beneficial to patient investors. In our view, the retailer remains undervalued even if the fundamentals worsened. If the deterioration of the margin is temporary, the upside could be more significant (around 40%) than it is now (around 15-20% if the margin remains stable).

