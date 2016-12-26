We Are Still Looking At Sub-2% Growth For 2016

The rate of growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to what seems will be just 1.5% in 2016.

This week we take a look at the durable goods report, existing and new home sales, and the personal income and outlays report.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Durable Goods

Orders for durable goods declined 4.6% in November, due to a plunge in aircraft orders, and are now down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. If we exclude the transportation sector, orders increased 0.5% in November, and 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. This suggests a very modest pickup in factory activity compared to what we have seen for the majority of this year.

In a variation of this report focusing on business spending, otherwise known as capital expenditures, orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 0.9% in November, after having increased 0.2% in October. These orders are down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Business spending is clearly improving in the near term, but the improvement is modest at best.

New Home Sales

We continue to believe that the rate of growth in new-home sales will slow substantially. Sales of new single-family homes rebounded 5.2% in November to a seasonally adjusted rate of 592,000. The three-month average pace of sales is now 575,000, which is level with what we saw during the summer months. It doesn't appear that the 5.1 months of supply is the issue with softening sales, because the median price of a new home has fallen 3.7% over the past year. The headwind sales will now encounter is a rise in mortgage rates and a slowdown in the rate of job creation.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales increased 0.7% in November to an annualized rate of 5.61 million, which was the fastest sales pace since February 2007. The increase was driven by condo sales, as single-family home sales slipped 0.4%. Enjoy it while it lasts. We suspect that there was a rush to close before mortgage rates moved above 4%, and now we are closing in on 4.5%. These higher rates will have a significant impact on first-time home buyers, who have accounted for more than 30% of sales in recent months. The housing market, which has been a significant contributor to the overall rate of economic growth for several years, is likely to a have a waning impact should mortgage rates rise further. This will also slow the pace of home-price appreciation.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal income was virtually unchanged in November, due entirely to an increase in rental and interest income, as wage and salary income slid more than $12 billion. Consumer spending, otherwise known as personal consumption expenditures, rose 0.2%. On an inflation-adjusted basis, real consumer spending increased just 0.1% for a second month in a row, which slows the rate of consumer spending growth to 2% for the fourth quarter. This is down from the 3% pace in the third quarter. There was a notable decrease in spending on autos, which is something we have been anticipating for some time. If auto sales have indeed peaked, as recent figures are indicating, then the overall rate of consumer spending growth is likely to continue slowing as we enter 2017.

The core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) price index, which is the Fed's preferred measurement of inflation, was 1.6% in November on a year-over-year basis. The overall PCE index remained at a year-over-year rate of 1.4%.

Conclusion

The upward revision for the third-quarter rate of economic growth to 3.5% has lifted optimism about the prospects for 2017, but the annualized rate of growth remains mired below 2%. Furthermore, the pace of consumer spending growth has slowed from what was 4.3% in the second quarter to 3% in the third. It is now growing at a pace of just 2% in the fourth. How can this be?

Pundits place far too much emphasis on job growth than they do on real income growth when forecasting consumer spending growth. Consumer spending is fueled primarily by income rather than job creation. Since economic growth is reported in real terms (inflation-adjusted), we look at consumer spending and income in real terms. Real income growth has slowed dramatically year over year to what is just 0.8%. Until we see an improvement in the rate of real income growth, we expect to see the rate of economic growth stagnate below 2%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.