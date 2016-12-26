Winnebago's Quarterly Earnings Failed To Impress

After the Grand Designs acquisition, WGO has several quarters of revenue in its backlog. That is impressive.

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) delivered quarterly earnings last week. The company reported revenue of $245.3 million and EPS of $0.42. Winnebago beat on revenue by $13 million and beat on EPS by $0.10. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Organic Growth Not Much To Write Home About

Winnebago designs, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Motorhomes generally provide living accommodations for up to seven people. Towables are used as temporary living conditions for recreational travel. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15% Y/Y, which was impressive. The company's Towable segment benefited from three weeks of sales from Grand Design, which was acquired for $500 million in November. Grand Design added $25.8 million during the quarter. Progress in the Towable segment was slightly offset by a modest decline in Motorized revenues.

Excluding the contribution from Grand Design, the company's organic revenue growth would have been about 2.8%. This was dismal considering that RV sales for the entire industry are growing in the high-single digits.

Deliveries were up 47% Y/Y. Motorhomes showed single-digit growth by Towables' 147% growth was assuaged by contributions from Grand Designs. Of note is that the average sales price ("ASP") for Towables increased 42% Y/Y while ASP for Motorhomes fell 2% from $92 thousand to $91 thousand. This still compares favorably to Thor's (NYSE:THO) ASP for Motorhomes, which are slightly above $80,000. That's a long-winded way of saying that [i] ASP for Motorhomes could fall further and [ii] provide headwinds for Winnebago going forward.

The Backlog Is Impressive

For the fiscal quarter ended November 2015, Towables were about 30% of total deliveries. With the Grand Designs acquisition, they were slightly over 50% this quarter. That said, the company's backlog is impressive. Winnebago has one quarter worth of deliveries for Motorhomes already in its backlog; it has over three quarters' worth of deliveries in backlog for Towables. Assuming the ASP holds firm, the company has another $245 million in quarterly revenue practically in the bag. Organic growth might not be robust, but the company could potentially provide consistent earnings for the foreseeable future.

Outlook - RV Sales Are White Hot

RV sales are white hot right now. For the month of November, sales of towables, motorhomes and total RVs were up Y/Y by 27.1%, 25.4% and 26.9%, respectively. Total RV sales was the largest November total on record. Year-to-date through November 2016, total RV shipments were 397,721, up 14.9% Y/Y. RV sales are white hot right now and will likely remain that way for the near term. Demographics for the industry are also favorable. Consumers between the ages of 55 and 74 are expected to grow by double digits from 2015 to 2016.

However, there are things working against the industry. Rising interest rates will not only slow the economy, but increase financing costs of RVs. Rising gas prices make RVs more costly to drive. Q3 consumer spending grew 2.8%, but the boon to the economy - record low rates - appear over. Rising rates could reduce asset prices, undo the "wealth effect" created by the Fed and cut into consumer spending the RV market is dependent upon. This might not occur until the second half of 2017 though.

Conclusion

I expect the contribution to revenue and EBITDA from Grand Designs to fully impact next quarter's earnings. Winnebago trades at over 21x EBITDA. In my opinion, single-digit organic growth does not justify paying such a high multiple at the peak of the industry. WGO is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.